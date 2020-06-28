Trending News

Smart Facts: Dolphins Now Have a Strange Fish-Catching Trick Using Shells They Just Learned From Friends

By CaseQ. , Jun 28, 2020 10:31 PM EDT

Mammals are considered to be the smartest animal groups on Earth. But it shouldn't be surprising when there are some animals that are said to be smarter than humans. An example would be dolphins.

Now, these mammals are considered to be very good at learning. But the only difference is that they are easily trained in captivity and can perform complex tricks and tasks when given the right incentives according to Tech Quila.

Another fun fact about dolphins is that their brain size can be able to facilitate intelligent behavior in their daily activities. Their learning abilities are a tell-tale sign of a complex social structure present in the way dolphins interact with each other as researchers have observed dolphins utilizing complex hunting solutions in groups.

Read Also: Super Cute Penguins, Commando Dolphins And Other Secretly Deadly Creatures 

Dolphins Scoop Their Dinner

According to an aricle from Finance Broker, Cetaceans (dolphins, whales, and pompoms) are known to use clever strategies to round meals.

"Bellows whales outside Alaska sometimes use their fins and circular bubble nets to catch fish. In Shark Bay, Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins use sea sponges to protect their beaks as they take root for food by the sea, a strategy that animals learn from their mothers." the report indicated.

In a recent observation, sceintists have now discovered that dolphins after herding their prey can catch their meal using the shells of giant snails at Shark Bay in Western Autsralia.

Afterwards, the dolphins pick up the shells with some fish left inside, bring them to the surface and shake them so that the fish falls immediately right to their mouths. This process is called shelling.

Since time immemorial, mankind has often innovated new ways in order to catch their meals by inventing tools. For our early ancestors, it was through the spear and a bow and arrow. And as they say, the rest is history.

Dolphins as Smart as Humans: How They Learn from their Peers

In the case of dolphins, this kind of behaviour requires brains that are capable of learning the complex intricacies involved in such actions. This recent discovery marks the first time that dolphins are capable of learning from their own kind.

"Only by spending time with each other (dolphins) are they more likely to transmit those behaviors," says Wild who is a graduate student at the University of Leeds. Researchers estimate that 57 percent of dolphins that shell learned the skill through social transmission, rather than on their own.

Wild further adds that it is surprising since dolphins and other toothed whales follow what their mothers teach them as to learn how to forage.

"Dolphins are smart: they look at each other and see what others do," explained Janet Mann, a biologist at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., who also studies the behavior of dolphins in Shark Bay.

The intensive observational records of the shark bay area indicate that the big die-off due to the heatwave of 2011 kick-started the wider adoption of shelling in dolphins.

Read Also: Dolphins And Crocodiles Have Similar Skulls Because Ancestors Fed On Similar Prey

TAG Dolphin

Related Articles

What happened in the animal world this week? Strange things.

Ukrainian Attack Dolphins, Irish Snakes And A Two Headed Lamb: This Week's Crazy Animal News

What happened in the animal world this week? Strange things.
Three Soviet-trained commando dolphins have gone AWOL from their Ukrainian handlers

Dolphin Commandos Escape: Three 'Marines' Have Escaped Their Ukrainian Handlers

Three Soviet-trained commando dolphins have gone AWOL from their Ukrainian handlers
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Is This Photo of a 'White Obama' A Product of AI's Racial Bias?

Researchers have used StyleGAN to upscale visual data, that is, to fill in the missing data in the inputted pixelated face and imagine a new high-resolution face that looks similar to the input image when pixelated. But as magnificent as it seems, this Artificial Intelligence also makes mistakes.

SCIENCE

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

HOW TO

Having A Hard Time Playing Ninjala? Here Are Some Tips To Easily Win Against Your Foes!

Ninjala is an online action battle game that features ninjas and gum developed by GungHo Online Entertainment for the Nintendo Switch. Here's how you can become better and win more frequently!

CULTURE

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

TikTok expert Alessandro Bogliari explained that Charli's rise can really be attributed to the perfect storm of elements: a little bit of luck, the right timing, consistency, and TikTok's algorithm.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Charli D'Amelio

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral

Top 10 Failures of Elon Musk: What Mistakes did the Billionaire Make?

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Conversation: Baah Baah Baah

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Hilarious Conversation: Baah Baah

The Mysterious Death of Siya Kakkar: The 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Committed Suicide After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Siya Kakkar, 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Commits Suicide Hours After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Father of 30 Children Becomes an Instant Millionaire After Digging Gemstones Worth Almost $3 Million

Father of 30 Becomes Instant Millionaire After Digging Almost $3 Million Worth of Gemstones

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

Real Time Analytics