Tech

Is This Photo of a 'White Obama' A Product of AI's Racial Bias?

By CaseQ. , Jun 29, 2020 05:36 AM EDT

Did you know that an Artificial Intelligence software exists that is able to create realistic human faces by filling in the missing data in the pixelated face?

This software is called PULSE. And this software has been developed by researchers from Duke University using StyleGAN, an algorithm that was created by NVIDIA computer scientists as noted by Screen Rant.

The research team is located in Durham, North Carolina managed to create an algorithm that is capable of "imagining" realistic-looking faces just from the blurry and barely recognizable photos of people.

Researchers have used StyleGAN to upscale visual data, that is, to fill in the missing data in the inputted pixelated face and imagine a new high-resolution face that looks similar to the input image when pixelated.

But as magnificent as it seems, this Artificial Intelligence also makes mistakes.

A 'White' Barack Obama

Although the A.I. used in the tweet below didn't use PULSE, Twitter User @HotepJesus has posted a picture of a pixelated Barack Obama using a tool called Face Depixelizer that somehow made Barack Obama white.

There have been discussions of AI facial recognition tools, and examples previously found in other solutions since as we know, technology is capable of influencing society in more ways than one. You can check out the tweet below.

You may think that this is an isolated case, but it is not. There have been multiple cases already of A.I. being racially bias. Here are some examples that were posted on Twitter that used PULSE as the A.I. being used to de-pixelate these images:

Read Also: How Artificial Intelligence Is Disrupting the Lending Industry in 2020 

How Racial Bias in AI have originated

According to the original creators of the software, they pointed out that it was a flaw that was inherited from datasets that were used to train StyleGAN when responding to the issue.

"It does appear that PULSE is producing white faces much more frequently than faces of people of color," wrote the algorithm's creators on Github. "This bias is likely inherited from the dataset StyleGAN was trained on [...] though there could be other factors that we are unaware of." according to the creators of the A.I. as reported by The Verge

In other words, data used to train AI is often skewed toward a single demographic, white men, and when a program sees data not in that demographic it performs poorly. 

Some of the examples of how racial bias by AI technologies employed by police departments can manifest is in the recognition of suspects and the predicting of 'at-risk' neighborhoods using previously collected data. 

Read Also: Artificial Intelligence Could Make Us Lazy

TAG artificial intelligence

Related Articles

Humans and machine could very be mixed earlier than later as Elon Musk believes we are being outpaced by artificial intelligence

Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Works To Bring Brain Chips Within A Year; Could AI Be In The Process Of Joining Real Humans?

Humans and machine could very be mixed earlier than later as Elon Musk believes we are being outpaced by artificial intelligence
Watch the new Moxie iRobot that has the ability to understand and even relay emotions with matching speech, proper facial expressions, and fluid body motions. AI at its best!

[Video] Embodied's Moxie Is A New Interactive Robot That Is Capable Of Emotional Understanding And Speech

Watch the new Moxie iRobot that has the ability to understand and even relay emotions with matching speech, proper facial expressions, and fluid body motions. AI at its best!
Facebook's new AI called the RegNet works much faster than Google's EfficientNet! What could be next for Facebook?

Facebook's AI Beats Google: Runs 5x Faster on GPUs!

Facebook's new AI called the RegNet works much faster than Google's EfficientNet! What could be next for Facebook?
A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Coronavirus From X-Rays Quicker Than Traditional Testing

A new AI technology has been able to detect the coronavirus from analyzing X-rays of the chest! Although this is a more efficient way of testing, more data needs to be collected.
Intel formed an Artificial Intelligence Products Group headed by Naveen Rao, previous CEO of Nervana Systems. Rao sees the industry moving at breakneck speed.

Intel's Frenetic AI Will Rule In The Next 5 Years

Intel formed an Artificial Intelligence Products Group headed by Naveen Rao, previous CEO of Nervana Systems. Rao sees the industry moving at breakneck speed. "It's incredible," he said, pertaining to how AI will change human lives.
Director Oscar Sharp and AI researcher Ross Goodwin's short film

David Hasselhoff's Weird Film Is Written By An AI

Director Oscar Sharp and AI researcher Ross Goodwin's short film "It's No Game," swoops in artificial intelligence (AI) during a Hollywood writer's strike to write a script for the immortal David Hasselhoff.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Is This Photo of a 'White Obama' A Product of AI's Racial Bias?

Researchers have used StyleGAN to upscale visual data, that is, to fill in the missing data in the inputted pixelated face and imagine a new high-resolution face that looks similar to the input image when pixelated. But as magnificent as it seems, this Artificial Intelligence also makes mistakes.

SCIENCE

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

HOW TO

Having A Hard Time Playing Ninjala? Here Are Some Tips To Easily Win Against Your Foes!

Ninjala is an online action battle game that features ninjas and gum developed by GungHo Online Entertainment for the Nintendo Switch. Here's how you can become better and win more frequently!

CULTURE

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

TikTok expert Alessandro Bogliari explained that Charli's rise can really be attributed to the perfect storm of elements: a little bit of luck, the right timing, consistency, and TikTok's algorithm.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Charli D'Amelio

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral

Top 10 Failures of Elon Musk: What Mistakes did the Billionaire Make?

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Conversation: Baah Baah Baah

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Hilarious Conversation: Baah Baah

The Mysterious Death of Siya Kakkar: The 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Committed Suicide After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Siya Kakkar, 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Commits Suicide Hours After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Father of 30 Children Becomes an Instant Millionaire After Digging Gemstones Worth Almost $3 Million

Father of 30 Becomes Instant Millionaire After Digging Almost $3 Million Worth of Gemstones

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

What Gadgets and Tech Does Elon Musk Own and Where You Can Buy Them?

Is This Photo of a 'White Obama' A Product of AI's Racial Bias?

Real Time Analytics