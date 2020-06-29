Auto

You Can Now Reserve Your Own Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck Starting Today: Here's How

By Jared N. , Jun 29, 2020 06:25 AM EDT

The Nikola Corporation has been the forerunner of battery-powered electric trucks as well as hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks. They have been going on a promotional spree over the past couple of weeks trying to get people excited for its Badger electric pickup truck.

Nikola Badger
(Photo : Nikola)

Today is when you can officially reserve a Nikola Badger, and analysts will be excitedly observing how excited people are so they can predict the future of Nikola's ideas.

Details On Reservations On A Nikola Badger

There were details regarding the reservations for the Badger revealed by Nikola, and they stated that they would officially begin on June 29 at 11 am ET. The Nikola Corporation has revealed a few packages that they are hoping will entice curious customers into placing a reservation down for a Badger.

Nikola also introduced two differing packages, which are named Nikola WAV as well as Nikola NZT. These packages give people a chance to win free Nikola products, well, the ones that focus on Powersports. The Nikola WAV is a sportbike-lookalike electric watercraft, while the Nikola NZT is a high-horsepower off-road electric vehicle.

Release Date

But the focus at this moment is the Badger electric pickup truck. The Badger is going to be officially unveiled during the company's even Nikola World 2020, but the company has given out the detailed specifications ahead of the reservations being commenced. The Nikola Motors CEO Trevor Milton tweeted that you can refund the amount you pay to reserve except the $250 that they will be funding towards their event mentioned above.

Read More: Germany Court Says Tesla's Use of 'Autopilot' is 'Misleading' as It Isn't What They Claimed It To Be

Nikola's Next Steps

Nikola is already thinking about the one of many missions they have planned, which they're aiming for to commence on July 23. This mission is when Nikola will start construction for a factory located in the Arizona town of Coolidge, where they plan to produce a maximum of 35,000 trucks a year.

However, we should remember that Nikola has been constructing prototypes for the company's electric commercial trucks in a facility in the Germany town of Ulm, which they partnered with CNH Industrial for the facility. This facility has a similar capacity as the one they plan to construct in Arizona, which is 35,000 trucks annually.

 

When the Arizona production plant is done and it goes online, they will have the production capacity at a maximum of 70,000 per year.

You'll be able to have the BEV version of the trucks in 2021's latter half, while the hydrogen fuel cell version of the truck will be available in late 2022.

Read More: Tesla Has Shockingly Placed Last In The 34th J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

TAG Nikola, Badger, electric vehicles, electric pickup truck, Trevor Milton

Related Articles

In the upcoming battle in the electric pickup market, unique features could be the difference that attracts consumers. For the Tesla Cybertruck, this could be its design and speculated amphibious qualities.

Nikola's Badger Will Also Come With Built-In Soda Fountain: CEO Milton Explans How it Works

In the upcoming battle in the electric pickup market, unique features could be the difference that attracts consumers. For the Tesla Cybertruck, this could be its design and speculated amphibious qualities.
Milton and his company Nikola unveiled the Nikola One and made it look like one of the greatest trucks we'd see in a long time. It seems it was too good to be true.

Tesla Rival Nikola's Debut Truck Isn't As Great As Milton Said It Was Supposed To Be

Milton and his company Nikola unveiled the Nikola One and made it look like one of the greatest trucks we'd see in a long time. It seems it was too good to be true.
Indications emerged last week at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show that Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler may consider a merger soon. This became evident as Volkswagen CEO, Matthias Mueller, stated that he looks forward to having merger talks with Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne whenever the latter is ready. Both Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler are auto rivals, but developments in the industry are forcing great auto companies to partner for consolidation purposes.

Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler May Reach an Agreement on Mergers Soon

Indications emerged last week at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show that Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler may consider a merger soon. This became evident as Volkswagen CEO, Matthias Mueller, stated that he looks forward to having merger talks with Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne whenever the latter is ready. Both Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler are auto rivals, but developments in the industry are forcing great auto companies to partner for consolidation purposes.
Spy shots suggest the 2018 Nissan Leaf has borrowed a few elements from the Nissan IDS concept.

2018 Nissan Leaf Spied, New Model Suggests A Car-Like Design

Spy shots suggest the 2018 Nissan Leaf has borrowed a few elements from the Nissan IDS concept.
Tesla just made secret changes to its list of electric vehicles and the new 100D models have the longest range for electric cars. These newer car models could compete even with gasoline-powered vehicles.

Tesla Launches Longest-Range Electric Car Secretly

Tesla just made secret changes to its list of electric vehicles and the new 100D models have the longest range for electric cars. These newer car models could compete even with gasoline-powered vehicles.
Muscle cars enthusiasts are very excited about GT350 and ZL1, but now we compare the two. Ford and Chevrolet make sure that their cars will be the best among the rest.

Camaro ZL1 vs GT350: Which Is Better Between The Two?

Muscle cars enthusiasts are very excited about GT350 and ZL1, but now we compare the two. Ford and Chevrolet make sure that their cars will be the best among the rest.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Is This Photo of a 'White Obama' A Product of AI's Racial Bias?

Researchers have used StyleGAN to upscale visual data, that is, to fill in the missing data in the inputted pixelated face and imagine a new high-resolution face that looks similar to the input image when pixelated. But as magnificent as it seems, this Artificial Intelligence also makes mistakes.

SCIENCE

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

HOW TO

Having A Hard Time Playing Ninjala? Here Are Some Tips To Easily Win Against Your Foes!

Ninjala is an online action battle game that features ninjas and gum developed by GungHo Online Entertainment for the Nintendo Switch. Here's how you can become better and win more frequently!

CULTURE

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

TikTok expert Alessandro Bogliari explained that Charli's rise can really be attributed to the perfect storm of elements: a little bit of luck, the right timing, consistency, and TikTok's algorithm.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Charli D'Amelio

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral

Top 10 Failures of Elon Musk: What Mistakes did the Billionaire Make?

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Conversation: Baah Baah Baah

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Hilarious Conversation: Baah Baah

The Mysterious Death of Siya Kakkar: The 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Committed Suicide After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Siya Kakkar, 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Commits Suicide Hours After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Father of 30 Children Becomes an Instant Millionaire After Digging Gemstones Worth Almost $3 Million

Father of 30 Becomes Instant Millionaire After Digging Almost $3 Million Worth of Gemstones

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

You Can Now Reserve Your Own Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck Starting Today

Next Feature Spotted: Tesla is Testing Sensors for Autopilot on the Model S!

Real Time Analytics