Culture

Amazon Did It! 100% Plastic-Free in India: When Can the World Catch Up?

By Urian , Jun 29, 2020 08:46 AM EDT

The online delivery service company Amazon has stated that it will be going plastic-free in all of the Amazon hubs in India. Disposable plastic packaging materials such as bubble wrap and packing tape will be eradicated from delivery boxes and packages.

In substitution of those packaging materials, products will now be protected by paper and packing tape will be replaced with paper tape that contains no amount of plastic properties and residue.

Other retail companies such as Walmart and Flipkart will also be making corresponding changes to the way they package their products. Walmart will be converting to recycled and reprocessed plastic packaging for their products and goods by early next year.

Flipkart, likewise, has reduced its total plastic usage by half its usual expenditure of plastic packaging in the past month.

The official announcement

This is all due to an online announcement made last year on September 4, 2019 in Amazon India's official websiteThe announcement consisted of India's shift to plastic-free packaging by June 2020 and the country's protocol on the matter.

The delivery boxes will be made of materials that do not have any plastic properties. Moreover, they can all be recyclable as well. The Asian country's more than 50 Amazon facilities have been meaning to make the switch to plastic-free packaging.

This is because of India's struggle with its plastic waste and how the nation has an ominous amount of it in its landfills. The headquarters of Amazon India have decided since to seek ways to eliminate and eradicate the usage of plastic materials in their products and packages.

Read Also: Tesla New Feature Spotted? Model S is Testing Out Sensors for Autopilot!

Amazon India's solution

India's Amazon has been searching for substitutes of packing tape, bubble wraps, package mailers, and plastic wrapping. With these tapes made of adhesive paper and product protectors made of paper, the country might have just solved that matter.

The leftover plastic materials used in packaging have been subject to recycling. They are made into items that are used on a long term basis. This accumulation and recycling of plastic materials has been done since late last year in September 2019.

The Vice President of Amazon India, Akhil Saxena, stated in the online announcement that the company has been executing this plastic-free packaging protocol with the utmost attention and care.

As of September 4, 2019, the packaging materials used by Amazon India only amount to almost 7%, reducing the amount of plastic waste in the Asian country.

The announcement also included four factors of eco-friendly and plastic-free packaging. Below is a list of the four factors.

  1. Paper cushions will be used  for the cushioning of all products in all Amazon India hubs instead of plastic material by the end of 2019.

  2. Tote bags will be used in delivering 60% of all Amazon packages.

  3. 13 cities in India will be utilizing PFS (or package free shipment).

  4. By the middle of 2019, products that were packaged in another company's packaging will be delivered to customers using only those packaging materials.

Read Also: Here's How Big the Whole Boycott Facebook Advertising has Become: What Will Mark Zuckerberg do About it?


TAG Amazon, plastic free

Related Articles

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.
When your laptop heats up, it can slow down the speed your laptop goes at. If you use a cooling pad, you can lower the temperatures of your laptop while you use it so you don't have to slow down what you're doing.

Best Laptop Cooling Pads [2020]: 3 Things to Look Out For

When your laptop heats up, it can slow down the speed your laptop goes at. If you use a cooling pad, you can lower the temperatures of your laptop while you use it so you don't have to slow down what you're doing.
Having a mouse pad with wrist support gel will relieve stress from your hand and reduce strain. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.

These Are The Best Ergonomic Mouse Pads With Wrist Support Gel In 2020 That Will Help Your Hand Relax

Having a mouse pad with wrist support gel will relieve stress from your hand and reduce strain. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.
An SSD can increase the speeds of the data transfers in your laptop. Here's how you can pick the best one.

How To Pick The Best SSD For Your Laptop

An SSD can increase the speeds of the data transfers in your laptop. Here's how you can pick the best one.
Memorialize all your wonderful moments into wonderful photographs with these amazing smart wifi digital photo frames you can find on Amazon.

Capture The Best Moments In Life With These Amazing Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frames

Memorialize all your wonderful moments into wonderful photographs with these amazing smart wifi digital photo frames you can find on Amazon.
Now that most stores have shut down, picking the best mothers day gift has become quite hard but there's actually a way to pick out the perfect gift despite social distancing. Learn more here.

Mothers Day Social Distancing Hacks: What to Give Your Mom When You Can't Go Out?

Now that most stores have shut down, picking the best mothers day gift has become quite hard but there's actually a way to pick out the perfect gift despite social distancing. Learn more here.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Is This Photo of a 'White Obama' A Product of AI's Racial Bias?

Researchers have used StyleGAN to upscale visual data, that is, to fill in the missing data in the inputted pixelated face and imagine a new high-resolution face that looks similar to the input image when pixelated. But as magnificent as it seems, this Artificial Intelligence also makes mistakes.

SCIENCE

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

HOW TO

Having A Hard Time Playing Ninjala? Here Are Some Tips To Easily Win Against Your Foes!

Ninjala is an online action battle game that features ninjas and gum developed by GungHo Online Entertainment for the Nintendo Switch. Here's how you can become better and win more frequently!

CULTURE

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

TikTok expert Alessandro Bogliari explained that Charli's rise can really be attributed to the perfect storm of elements: a little bit of luck, the right timing, consistency, and TikTok's algorithm.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Charli D'Amelio

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral

Top 10 Failures of Elon Musk: What Mistakes did the Billionaire Make?

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Conversation: Baah Baah Baah

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Hilarious Conversation: Baah Baah

The Mysterious Death of Siya Kakkar: The 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Committed Suicide After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Siya Kakkar, 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Commits Suicide Hours After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Father of 30 Children Becomes an Instant Millionaire After Digging Gemstones Worth Almost $3 Million

Father of 30 Becomes Instant Millionaire After Digging Almost $3 Million Worth of Gemstones

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

How Elon Musk Celebrated His 49th Birthday: Fun Facts About the Billionaire

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

Happy Birthday, Elon Musk! Here's What the Billionaire has Achieved in His 49 Years of Existence

What Gadgets and Tech Does Elon Musk Own and Where You Can Buy Them?

Eiza Gonzalez: 5 Fun Facts Every Fan Should Know About Timothee Chamalet's Rumored GF

Real Time Analytics