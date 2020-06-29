Games
Check Out These Cute Dishes Prepared By Fans In Anticipation of Pokemon Cafe Mix
With the recent release of Pokemon Cafe Mix on the Nintendo Switch alongside the iOS and Android phones, Pokemon fans can't help but go "Awweeeee" when their favorite pocket monsters are now baristas and waitresses in a cafe serving up delectable dishes for their Pokemon clientele.
If you never thought you'd see one being made in real life, you're wrong. The cute Pokemon dishes you've been waiting for is now here thanks to Twitter user @EverydayBewear, who as his profile shows, is fond of pastry, with more dishes inspired by Pokémon, Animal Crossing or films by the Ghibli studio.
In his recent tweet, the dish @EverydayBewear features is none other than the Eevee Pancakes. It's so fricking adorable that even you just wanna keep it in a glass mirror and preserve its beauty forever.
The Gamer notes that the Eevee Pancakes are three fluffy pancakes stacked on top of each other, topped with a chocolate mousse cake that is decorated to look just like Eevee's head. It is then surrounded by pillowy puffs of white cream, while the base of the pancake holds more cream, a cookie that looks like Eevee's tail, and some fruits. You can check out the delicious picture below.
Pokémon Café Mixのイーブイパンケーキを作ってみました！イーブイの頭はチョコレートムースです ふわふわホイップとスフレパンケーキが美味しすぎる。。。 pic.twitter.com/K4t5eHN7JJ — チアChia @あつ森 (@EverydayBewear) June 28, 2020
Read Also: Pokemon Go Tips: How to Capture Pokemon Easily Including the Perfect Way to Throw The Pokéball
His original tweet has already accumulated over 15.9 thousand likes, 5.7 thousand retweets, and a number of comments praising the talented baker. Interested in trying it out for yourself? Well, you can click the link here for the recipe. But take note it's in Chinese. Google Translate can help with that. If you're interested to see more Pokemon creations of the talented baker, you can check out his Instagram profile right here.
View this post on InstagramHi everyone long time no see!!! It’s so excited to welcome 3 new Pokémon from Galar! XD I made donuts of Sobble, Scorbunny and Grookey~ Hope u like it 新しい御三家のチョコレートドーナツを作りました、中身はラズベリージャムです！ 皆様はどの子にしますか？ #pokemon #pokemonswordshield #nintendo #ポケモン #ポケモン好き #お菓子作り #キャラスイーツ #cutefood #ポケモンドーナツ A post shared by ChiaPokemonfood (@everydaybewear) on Mar 6, 2019 at 3:42am PST
Pokémon Café Mix is a delightful, free-to-start puzzle game for Nintendo Switch and smart devices. Work together with Pokémon to complete puzzles and create wonderful drinks and dishes to serve at your Pokémon Café.
Read Also: Why The Legendary Pokemon Zamazenta and Zacian From Sword and Shield Are More Unique Than Previous Generations
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
[Success Story] Canva CEO Melanie Perkins Shares How Kitesurfing Help Her Reach Her Goals
Melanie Perkins is one of the youngest billionaires in the world, but what did she do to become so successful? Find out her success story here.
SCIENCE
Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!
SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.
GAMES
[Guide] How To Play Klei's Singleplayer Card Game Griftlands? Here Are A Few Tips How to Heal Health and Resolve
Interested in playing a game that's like Yu-Gi-Oh, but something totally different? Then check out Klei Games newest game Griftlands.