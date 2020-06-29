Games

Check Out These Cute Dishes Prepared By Fans In Anticipation of Pokemon Cafe Mix

By CaseQ. , Jun 29, 2020 09:55 PM EDT

With the recent release of Pokemon Cafe Mix on the Nintendo Switch alongside the iOS and Android phones, Pokemon fans can't help but go "Awweeeee" when their favorite pocket monsters are now baristas and waitresses in a cafe serving up delectable dishes for their Pokemon clientele.

If you never thought you'd see one being made in real life, you're wrong. The cute Pokemon dishes you've been waiting for is now here thanks to Twitter user @EverydayBewear, who as his profile shows, is fond of pastry, with more dishes inspired by Pokémon, Animal Crossing or films by the Ghibli studio.

In his recent tweet, the dish @EverydayBewear features is none other than the Eevee Pancakes. It's so fricking adorable that even you just wanna keep it in a glass mirror and preserve its beauty forever.

The Gamer notes that the Eevee Pancakes are three fluffy pancakes stacked on top of each other, topped with a chocolate mousse cake that is decorated to look just like Eevee's head. It is then surrounded by pillowy puffs of white cream, while the base of the pancake holds more cream, a cookie that looks like Eevee's tail, and some fruits. You can check out the delicious picture below.

Read Also: Pokemon Go Tips: How to Capture Pokemon Easily Including the Perfect Way to Throw The Pokéball 

His original tweet has already accumulated over 15.9 thousand likes, 5.7 thousand retweets, and a number of comments praising the talented baker. Interested in trying it out for yourself? Well, you can click the link here for the recipe. But take note it's in Chinese. Google Translate can help with that. If you're interested to see more Pokemon creations of the talented baker, you can check out his Instagram profile right here.

Pokémon Café Mix is a delightful, free-to-start puzzle game for Nintendo Switch and smart devices. Work together with Pokémon to complete puzzles and create wonderful drinks and dishes to serve at your Pokémon Café. 

Read Also: Why The Legendary Pokemon Zamazenta and Zacian From Sword and Shield Are More Unique Than Previous Generations

