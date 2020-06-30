Culture
Want To Have The Watches That Celebrities Wear? Here Are Some That You Can Buy Now On Amazon!
Watches are something that can either cost a fortune or nothing at all, but celebrities will usually spend a hefty amount of cash on their watches.
You might not meet this type of person but some people are out there that will judge you by your watch, which is inevitable if you're involved with fashion in any way. The watches that most people will adore are the cult classics or exquisite mechanical masterpieces, but there are some diamonds in the rough you might find out there.
However, if you're looking for watches that celebrities wear, then you're in the right place.
Celebrity Watches You Can Buy On Amazon
Here are a few examples of celebrity watches that you can buy on Amazon right now:
Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre 5 Black Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch WAR201CBA0723
Leonardo DiCaprio was signed on as one of the global ambassadors of Tag Heuer back in 2009 and their partnership is still going on. The Tag Heuer series he wears the most is the Aquaracer series.
The Aquaracer series of watches are meant for diving and they are water-resistant up to 500 meters. The series also has a double security clasp that is used to keep it in place around the wearer's wrist. If you have seen the movie Inception or The Wolf of Wall Street, you probably noticed how the Aquaracer watches look amazing no matter what.
Read More: After The Mandalorian, More Hollywood VR Movies Could Be in The Works: Here's Why
IWC Men's (IW371445) Portugieser Chronograph Automatic Watch, Black
When Chris Evans isn't being Captain America, he switches his style to a clean formal one or a business casual one.
The watch that Chris Evans wears is fitting to his intricate style, which is the IWC Portugieser Chronograph. It has a dial that is designed carefully that does not distract from his outfit and it can still feel like a focal point of his style.
The IWC Portugieser Chronograph has a case made of stainless steel and glass infused with sapphire, which is convex and had an anti-reflective coating on each of the watch's sides. It winds itself, and it has a chronograph function with seconds and minutes.
Seiko Men's Sportura Solar Perpetual Chronograph Watch
Mads Mikkelsen wears the Seiko Men's Sportura Solar Perpetual Chronograph watch in the movie Arctic that aired in 2019. It is a useful solar-powered watch from Japan. You don't have to worry about the battery running out, which would be useful to survive in the Arctic.
The watch isn't solely a decorative accessory that is useless, but it's a surprisingly critical part of the story. Mads Mikkelsen's character uses the watch's alarm feature to remind himself about doing tasks on a routine basis. He doesn't watch the watch under his sleeves, but he wears it over his jacket's sleeve.
Read More: Did Christopher Nolan Really Not Allow Chairs On His Movie Sets?
Related Articles
Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!
SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.
Best Laptop Cooling Pads [2020]: 3 Things to Look Out For
When your laptop heats up, it can slow down the speed your laptop goes at. If you use a cooling pad, you can lower the temperatures of your laptop while you use it so you don't have to slow down what you're doing.
These Are The Best Ergonomic Mouse Pads With Wrist Support Gel In 2020 That Will Help Your Hand Relax
Having a mouse pad with wrist support gel will relieve stress from your hand and reduce strain. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.
WWDC 2020: How To Check If Your Apple Device Is Compatible With macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, And watchOS 7
macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as watchOS 7 were announced at WWDC 2020, but are your current Apple devices compatible with these updates? Find out here.
How To Pick The Best SSD For Your Laptop
An SSD can increase the speeds of the data transfers in your laptop. Here's how you can pick the best one.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
[Success Story] Canva CEO Melanie Perkins Shares How Kitesurfing Help Her Reach Her Goals
Melanie Perkins is one of the youngest billionaires in the world, but what did she do to become so successful? Find out her success story here.
SCIENCE
Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!
SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.
GAMES
[Guide] How To Play Klei's Singleplayer Card Game Griftlands? Here Are A Few Tips How to Heal Health and Resolve
Interested in playing a game that's like Yu-Gi-Oh, but something totally different? Then check out Klei Games newest game Griftlands.