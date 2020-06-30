[Guide] How To Play Klei's Singleplayer Card Game Griftlands? Here Are A Few Tips How to Heal Health and Resolve

Interested in playing a game that's like Yu-Gi-Oh, but something totally different? Then check out Klei Games' newest game Griftlands.

Although the full version of the game will not be released until early next year, Steam has recently released an early access alongside a free demo of the game.

Developed by Klei Entertainment, the homepage describes the game as a deck-building roguelite where you negotiate, fight, steal or otherwise persuade others to get your way. Every decision is important, be it the jobs you take, the friends you make, or the cards you collect.

"Death comes quickly, but each play offers new situations and strategies to explore. You play the game as one of three characters, and each decision you make is important -- which jobs to take, which side to choose, and which cards to collect." said Klei Founder only identified as Bigfoot in the forums page.

How To Play The Game

In Alpha, you play as Sal, a freelance adventurer out for profit and revenge, and you do the dirty work that other people won't. As you play, you build two separate decks: one for negotiation, and one for battle. You can also play Rook who is an aging spy working his own agenda.

After selecting your character, Gamepedia noted that the player can begin to customize the following in order to start the adventure:

Card Sets.

You will automatically be provided with a card set that contains 6 cards (3 Negotiation and 3 Battle cards) that are added to the card pool of merchants, quests, and events. Each set can be enabled or disabled before you start your run, but once your run has begun you cannot modify card sets without completing your current run or starting over. All characters can unlock up to 10 unique card sets.

Outfits.

Customize how you look.

Prestige.

Think of Prestige like New Game Plus for some games. After beating the game, prestige levels are unlocked that add various modifiers to your run. Each prestige level is accumulative and gives you an additional 5% xp per level.

Mutators.

These are optional modifiers a player can select to apply to their run to make it more (or less) challenging for the player. But it is not recommended for first-time players.

Decks.

As aforementioned, your deck will consist of battle and negotiation cards. Over time, the deck can be upgraded with various cards that will eventually lead you to change strategies.

You can also check out this tutorial for more information.

How to heal health and resolve in Griftlands

Another gaming website called Gamepur noted that your negotiation deck and your battle deck each has a different health bar, resolve, and health, respectively. You will die and have to start over if your health bar reaches zero, but if your character's resolve reaches zero, they will be unable to negotiate.

To heal from combat, visit the Grog n' Dog bar and and speak to Fssh, who can sell you a drink to heal your resolve or food to improve your health. To heal your resolve, win a combat encounter successfully.

