Games
[LEAK] The New Batman Arkham Game Will Have The Court of Owls as The Main Villain, Other Details Revealed
Previously on Batman: Arkham Knight, after the Dark Knight was revealed to be billionaire-playboy Bruce Wayne by Jim Gordon in order to save Gotham City, the Caped Crusader had no choice but to hang up his cowl for good ending the legend of the one and only Batman.
But is it really the end?
In the end of the game, there were two possible endings that the player can view depending on how much of a completionist the player is.
The first incomplete ending saw Bruce Wayne landing the Batwing on the front lawn and heads inside. Then, he tells Alfred to activate the protocol that blows up Wayne Manor into kingdom come.
For the complete ending according to the walkthrough provided by IGN, Jim Gordon becomes the Mayor of Gotham City. And a similar scene to Batman's origin story plays out. But this time, a dark figure is watching from a nearby rooftop. As the two criminals begin to jeer that this new figure can't scare them - Batman being already dead - the figure erupts into fire and smoke, taking on a terrifying visage of a Batman born of nightmares. As the criminals scream in horror, the figure lunges at them.
Is this ending somehow related to the new Batman Arkham game that Rocksteady Studios is going to develop?
The Court of Owls versus the Bat Family
Until Rocksteady Studios or Warner Bros. will release an official announcement at the virtual DC Fandome this August, the only details that can be confirmed is the upcoming Batman Arkham game will be available for all major consoles.
As noted by Comicbook.com, KC Walsh, the editor-in-chief of The GWW, he reported that the game was scheduled to be released this year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for the characters of the game, the report also adds that members of the Bat family will be playable as they face the Court of Owls, who will be the main antagonist of the game.
Lastly, the report claims there will be multiple factions -- including the GCPD -- that will be coupled with a Nemesis-like system made popular by Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor.
Read Also: Batman Return To Arkham: Scarecrow Is In The Asylum
Damian Wayne Makes His Debut
But that's not the only possible storyline. According to a report, the next game will be developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and is known for developing Batman: Arkham Origins. The report indicated that the overarching plot is said to pick up several years after the events of Arkham Knight, with Bruce finally returning to Gotham in order to take on Bane, who will serve as the primary antagonist and will also star Bruce Wayne's son, Damian Wayne.
But another report has also mentioned that a list of leaked domain names confirms that Rocksteady is working on a game centred on DC's Suicide Squad.
"I've heard that one particular phrase registered as a domain - "SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com" - is a contender for the game's final title" wrote Tom Philips, the news editor of Eurogamer.
One thing's for certain though, we will have to wait until the virtual DC Fandome event on August 22 for those rumors to be verified.
Read Also: Batman: Return To Arkham Receives A PS4 Pro Patch
Related Articles
New Batman: Arkham Game Rumored To Be In The Works
If this is true then Batman fans should be happy. If it's not then there's a consolation at the end of the article. Clue, it still has Bruce Wayne's genes.
Playstation VR Exclusives: Batman Arkham VR Main Story Is An Hour Long Gameplay, Dev Says
But you can expect a further 90 minutes of gameplay from content you unlock in your playthrough.
New Batman Game Bundle 'Return to Arkham' Announced for PS4 and Xbox One
Rocksteady Studios' most popular game franchise “Batman Arkham” series is getting a remaster treatment and fans who never got to experience it on previous generation consoles (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3) will finally get to enjoy the game in glorious next-generation iteration on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Former Oculus Co-Founder Teams Up With Gaming Industry Experts to Build a New Game Studio!
The goal of the new startup game studio will be to abandon the crunch and toxic culture pervasive in game studios behind and make one that's "collaborative, anti-crunch, diverse and inclusive."
SCIENCE
Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!
SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.
GAMES
[LEAK] The New Batman Arkham Game Will Have The Court of Owls as The Main Villain, Other Details Revealed
A new report about the upcoming Batman Arkham game has surfaced online, revealing some major and alleged details about the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game