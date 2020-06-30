Games

[LEAK] The New Batman Arkham Game Will Have The Court of Owls as The Main Villain, Other Details Revealed

By CaseQ. , Jun 30, 2020

Previously on Batman: Arkham Knight, after the Dark Knight was revealed to be billionaire-playboy Bruce Wayne by Jim Gordon in order to save Gotham City, the Caped Crusader had no choice but to hang up his cowl for good ending the legend of the one and only Batman. 

But is it really the end?

In the end of the game, there were two possible endings that the player can view depending on how much of a completionist the player is. 

The first incomplete ending saw Bruce Wayne landing the Batwing on the front lawn and heads inside. Then, he tells Alfred to activate the protocol that blows up Wayne Manor into kingdom come. 

For the complete ending according to the walkthrough provided by IGN, Jim Gordon becomes the Mayor of Gotham City. And a similar scene to Batman's origin story plays out. But this time, a dark figure is watching from a nearby rooftop. As the two criminals begin to jeer that this new figure can't scare them - Batman being already dead - the figure erupts into fire and smoke, taking on a terrifying visage of a Batman born of nightmares. As the criminals scream in horror, the figure lunges at them. 

Is this ending somehow related to the new Batman Arkham game that Rocksteady Studios is going to develop? 

The Court of Owls versus the Bat Family

Until Rocksteady Studios or Warner Bros. will release an official announcement at the virtual DC Fandome this August, the only details that can be confirmed is the upcoming Batman Arkham game will be available for all major consoles. 

As noted by Comicbook.com, KC Walsh, the editor-in-chief of The GWW, he reported that the game was scheduled to be released this year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As for the characters of the game, the report also adds that members of the Bat family will be playable as they face the Court of Owls, who will be the main antagonist of the game.

Lastly, the report claims there will be multiple factions -- including the GCPD -- that will be coupled with a Nemesis-like system made popular by Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. 

Read Also: Batman Return To Arkham: Scarecrow Is In The Asylum

Damian Wayne Makes His Debut

But that's not the only possible storyline. According to a report, the next game will be developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and is known for developing Batman: Arkham Origins. The report indicated that the overarching plot is said to pick up several years after the events of Arkham Knight, with Bruce finally returning to Gotham in order to take on Bane, who will serve as the primary antagonist and will also star Bruce Wayne's son, Damian Wayne. 

But another report has also mentioned that a list of leaked domain names confirms that Rocksteady is working on a game centred on DC's Suicide Squad.

"I've heard that one particular phrase registered as a domain - "SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com" - is a contender for the game's final title" wrote Tom Philips, the news editor of Eurogamer. 

One thing's for certain though, we will have to wait until the virtual DC Fandome event on August 22 for those rumors to be verified. 

Read Also: Batman: Return To Arkham Receives A PS4 Pro Patch

