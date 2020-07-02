Reviews

How to Start Your Photography Career: Check Out these Best Smartphones 2020

By Urian , Jul 02, 2020 08:52 AM EDT

If you're trying to start your photography career, you're in luck! There are a few phones that are built best for photography and although they might be quite an investment, they are still a good portable start to get you into the thrill of taking pictures.

Here are a few of the best phones for photography:

Huawei P30 Pro 128GB+8GB RAM (VOG-L29) 40MP LTE Factory Unlocked GSM Smartphone (International Version, No Warranty in the US) (Aurora)

How to Start Your Photography Career: Check Out the Best Phones for Photography
(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
How to Start Your Photography Career: Check Out the Best Phones for Photography

The Huawei P30 Pro made headlines due to its amazing zoom ability being able to capture up to 30x the normal zoom! This is a great phone to get you familiar with details in photography. Instead of focusing on the whole picture, with this phone, you will be able to take a really deep look at the particular details you may have noticed before.

Photography is not just about the theme, sometimes the details speak more than the theme itself. This is something that most beginner photographers have a hard time with which is why this phone is perfect for getting you into the habit of paying closer attention to what is happening to your subject.

The 40MP camera is also good without the zoom as it is able to capture every single detail in the room which you would want to focus on. Just like capturing the truth, this camera highlights everything in the room with details you may not have noticed in real life.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB, Midnight Green) [Carrier Locked] + Carrier Subscription [Cricket Wireless]

How to Start Your Photography Career: Check Out the Best Phones for Photography
(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
How to Start Your Photography Career: Check Out the Best Phones for Photography

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, just like the other iPhones by Apple are already pretty popular for its photography component. Why is this so? Well, when it comes to photography, balance is everything and this is something that Apple does gracefully with either smaller or larger megapixels.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max does balance so well that you might not even have to edit your photos once you've taken a shot! This is something that Apple has done well and as a beginner photographer, this will give you a picture of the desired quality that most photographers are able to achieve.

The camera is also very flexible and goes really well with beginner photography where the complexity of the shots does not require really heavy touches. The iPhone Pro Max is well rounded and goes well in the hands of beginners.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus (SM-G985F/DS) Dual SIM 128GB, 6.7" Display, Factory Unlocked GSM, International Version - No Warranty - Cloud Blue

How to Start Your Photography Career: Check Out the Best Phones for Photography
(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
How to Start Your Photography Career: Check Out the Best Phones for Photography

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ goes as high as 8K in terms of quality and actually goes beyond photography but all the way into videography as well.

This powerful phone does what both phones do well. It's a fair middle between the Huawei P30 and the iPhone Pro Max since it highlights great details but also balances everything out to make everything look better.

These are among the best phones for photography that are out there. As a beginner, starting with these phones could be the best for you.

