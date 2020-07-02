Analyzing the Biggest Security Threats in the World of Technology

Technology is changing quickly and it is important for everyone to be prepared. While technology is making the world more connected and efficient than ever before, technology can also leave people vulnerable. This includes not only individuals but companies as well. While finding the right software and protecting the business with a BSD license is important, it is also critical to think about other protections that are available. These can protect businesses against some of the biggest threats out there today.

Without a doubt, one of the biggest threats in the technology world today is the growth of something called ransomware. For those who might not know, a ransomware attack is a serious attack that could have the potential to take down an entire company. When it comes to ransomware, this is a virus that locks up an entire network, completely prohibiting the company from using it. While some people might think that they can call IT professionals to simply remove the virus, this can take a long time. In industries that are time-sensitive, such as healthcare, this type of remedy might not be possible. Ransomware attacks are not removed until a ransom is paid. The best way to handle these attacks is to prevent them from happening in the first place.

There is another major cybersecurity threat that everyone should note called a rogue access point. This is one of the most common cybersecurity attacks out there. This is an access point that has been installed on a secure network that does not have the specific authorization of a network administrator. This could be done accidentally by an employee or installed intentionally by a hacker. The biggest danger of this attack is that the user could run vulnerability scanners and can attack remotely without having to be physically inside the organization. For this reason, companies need to take steps to prevent these access points from being set up.

Similar to a rogue access point, a rogue client is another common threat in the world of cybersecurity. A rogue client is a device that has been found to be communicating with a network without specific authorization. This is a serious security risk because users are able to connect them to a network from outside of the organization. In this manner, a rogue client might gain access to the internal workings of the company and steal information. For this reason, this is a cybersecurity threat that must be prevented.

Another major type of cybersecurity threat out there today is called a phishing attack. This is an attack where someone is fooled into surrounding his or her credentials. For example, someone might send an email to someone posing as a manager in the company. Then, that employee might share his or her login information, providing a criminal with access to the internal workings of the company. Often, these are called spear phishing attacks, where a single person is targeted. There might be social engineering involved in this attack, where someone seeks to learn more about the company based on its social media platforms. This makes the attack look more believable. Companies should consider using advanced software protections and multi-factor authentication to try to prevent these attacks from getting through. It only takes one attack to place the company at risk.

These are just a few of the most common threats that exist in the world of technology today. As technology becomes a more important part of daily business operations, it is important for everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their companies from harm. This includes relying on the help of trained professionals who can protect companies, their data, and the people who work there.

