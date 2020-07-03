Games
[Guide, Tips, Demo] How to Play Marvel's Iron Man VR And Get All The Trophies
Look up in the sky! It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Iron Man! That's right. This good news goes out to all Marvel fans out there who want to feel like Iron Man even on the ground.
With the release of the Marvel's Iron Man VR, now even you can take to the skies and fly through canyons as you save civilians and blast bad guys along the way.
But playing the game is even trickier than it sounds. Especially when you're not used to virtual reality technology. Don't worry. We've got you covered. For first timers, here are the basic controls that you need to understand.
Basic Controls
In the game, you play as none other than Tony Stark, who has retired from making weapons after seeing the destruction they wreak on mankind and creates the metallic Iron Man to fight evil (first part of Iron Man, 2008). After establishing your name as a super hero (and not as an Avenger. That's an entirely different Playstation game), Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons (not the villain from Ant-Man and The Wasp). In order to bring the playboy, billionaire, philanthropist's empire crumbling down, Ghost attacks Stark's corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.
As Iron Man, you need to master the following controls.
- Motion controls. Aim arms/hands for movement/shooting
- T (or trigger) buttons / double tap T buttons. Fly / boost
- Move buttons. Fire weapons
- Square and Triangle buttons. Turn camera
- Hold Circle (left controller) / Hold X (right controller). Rocket punch/ground pound
- X (left controller) / Circle (right controller). Stop
- Hold X (left controller) and Circle (right controller). Unibeam
You can also check out this video on how the game engineers help you realize your dream in flying.
Push Square offers this helpful tip for first-time flyers. The direction in which you fly is dictated by the direction your palms are facing. If you hold out your hands in front of you with your palms facing down, you'll fly straight up when you hold the triggers. To fly forwards, you need your arms by your sides with your palms facing back. Similarly, you can strafe left or right by aiming both of your palms in one direction.
Iron Man VR Trophy Guide
In the game, players can collect up to 42 different trophies. Here are some of the trophies that players can collect by meeting these requirements:
- Invincible Iron Man.
Gold: Complete all story missions on Invincible difficulty.
- Human Resources.
Bronze: Salute the staff who keep Stark Industries running.
- Iron Hoop Dreams.
Bronze: Set a new basketball record.
- Iron Heart.
Bronze: Destroy a total of 50 enemies with the Unibeam.
- War Machine.
Bronze: Destroy a total of 250 enemies with Repulsors.
