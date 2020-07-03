Internet Trolling has led Twitch Streamer Alinity to Think About Suicide: Watch as She Breaks Down on Steam

Alinity, one of Twitch's most-watched female personalities,recently revealead that she has contemplated of taking their lives due to online harassments..

Her real name being Natalia Mogollon, Alinity regularly streams World of Warcraft on Twitch and also streams her daily life. As a result, she gained a large number of following (1.1 million followers) upon entering Twitch in 2012. But recently, she has faced backlash following several controversies on the platform in the last year.

During her latest broadcast, the star opened up to viewers about how harassment over her past mistakes has become overwhelming. She also hit out at cancel culture for taking things too far.

In a summary that was noted by the National Institute of Mental Health from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) WISQARS Leading Causes of Death Reports in 2017, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States and has claimed the lives of 47,000 with 7,948 of them belonging to the age group 25 to 34.

Alinity breaks down on stream

In her video titled "Very very sad. We need to talk.", she revealed how relentless hate online has started to severely impact her as noted by Dexerto.com.

"The s**t you guys say really affects people, okay? You guys have no idea how many times I've wanted to kill myself. How many times I've spent my entire night, trying to figure how I was going to end my life. I just want you guys to know, it's really serious. You guys can't just send hoards of hate towards somebody without it having an effect on a person," she said.

When a donation came in that read "just accept you made a mistake" the star got emotional, and exclaimed, "I have! I have! Chat, do I really have to read thousands and thousands of messages a day of the mistakes I've made in my past? Is that really what I have to do? You can't just say ignore the trolls!"

Dotesports noted that her breaking down was a result of allegations of animal abuse which included questionable behavior toward her other pets in her videos were unearthed.

When both the authorities and animal services visited her home, they found no signs that the pets were abused for in any way.

You can watch the full video here below.

Mental health issues are no laughing matter. Especially when people talk about suicide and death. If you are currently thinking about suicide or know someone who is at risk of commiting the act, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Or open up to your nearest counselor if it is school-related. Or even your parents. Remember, life is still worth living.

