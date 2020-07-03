Auto

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Planning To Have The Cybertruck Drive Across The Country Before 2020 Ends

By Jared N. , Jul 03, 2020 04:02 AM EDT

Elon Musk has stated in a tweet that Tesla is aiming to get a cross-country drive with the Cybertruck going later this 2020.

Tesla Cybertruck
(Photo : Tesla)

The purpose of the cross-country trip is to let curious and excited people see the electric pickup truck for themselves.

The Tesla Cybertruck In Public

Ever since the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled last year, it has only had one public outing. At least an official one.

In late June, the Cybertruck was put up for display in Los Angeles' Petersen Museum. If you're interested in how it looks on display in the museum, you can watch this video below:

The Cybertruck only being in this Los Angeles museum is that only people who can travel to the museum can look at the Cybertruck prototype.

However, the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk claims that Tesla has a plan to drive the Cybertruck prototype across the country before the end of the year.

The last time Elon Musk talked about a Tesla vehicle doing a cross-country drive, its purpose was to show off the latest self-driving software of Tesla. Then several delays happened, which promptly led to Tesla giving up on the idea.

But this time, it looks like Elon Musk has a different purpose in mind when it comes to this cross-country trip. The purpose of the trip now is to show off the Tesla Cybertruck to interested customers and potential buyers.

Read More: Tesla Has Shockingly Placed Last In The 34th J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Additional Information On The Cybertruck

The design of the Cybertruck has divided Tesla fans and truck lovers, but they have begun warming up to the design. Maybe if people that don't like the design see it in person, they will get a different impression than seeing it in videos and pictures. This reasoning must be why Tesla is taking the Cybertruck on a cross-country trip.

The Tesla Cybertruck display in the Petersen Museum was a huge success since it sold out for the entire first week, which proves that Tesla might be able to gain numerous reservations put in when they drive the Cybertruck on a cross-country trip.

But it isn't like Tesla is looking for more people to make reservations for the electric pickup truck. Elon Musk stated that Tesla had 250,000 people put down a reservation for the Cybertruck before a whole week passed after the vehicle was unveiled.

Tesla has stopped updating the tally of reservations for the Cybertruck. Still, there have been estimates that put the number of reservations at over 500,000 a couple of months after the Cybertruck was unveiled.

In June, there was another estimate that totaled up the Cybertruck pre-orders to more than 650,000.

Whenever a new Tesla vehicle was unveiled, the reservations would fall off a month or so. But with the Cybertruck, it's different. There is a constant strong demand for the Cybertruck as the reservations are still going on even months after it was unveiled.

If Tesla does push through with the Cybertruck cross-country trip, then demand for the Cybertruck will receive a vital boost. The tweet from Elon Musk mentioned above can be seen here:

 

Read More: TuSimple to Roll Out a Network of 50 Futuristic Self-Driving Trucks This Year: What's the Longest Route Can They Drive?

TAG tesla, Cybertruck, elon musk, ceo, cross-country, drive, trip

Related Articles

After recent incidents at Ubisoft, the CEO has dealt with it all and claims that he will be working to make the workplaces at Ubisoft a better place.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot Promises To Improve Work Environment At Company

After recent incidents at Ubisoft, the CEO has dealt with it all and claims that he will be working to make the workplaces at Ubisoft a better place.
How is Tesla going to change the future? Elon Musk Tweeted that they will be producing short shorts! Was this a joke?

Is Tesla Now Going into Fashion? Elon Musk Says They Will Be Producing Short Shorts! Could He Be Joking?

How is Tesla going to change the future? Elon Musk Tweeted that they will be producing short shorts! Was this a joke?
How did Amazon founder gain so much wealth while people like Warren Buffet are losing money?

While Jeff Bezos' Wealth Ballooned to $171.6 Billion, Other Billionaires Like Warren Buffet Lost Big Time

How did Amazon founder gain so much wealth while people like Warren Buffet are losing money?
Was Tesla able to make a profit despite the coronavirus? HOW!?

Elon Musk Celebrates in His Letter: Was Tesla Able to Make Profit Despite the Pandemic?

Was Tesla able to make a profit despite the coronavirus? HOW!?
Melanie Perkins is one of the youngest billionaires in the world, but what did she do to become so successful? Find out her success story here.

[Success Story] Canva CEO Melanie Perkins Shares How Kitesurfing Help Her Reach Her Goals

Melanie Perkins is one of the youngest billionaires in the world, but what did she do to become so successful? Find out her success story here.
What better way to learn about Elon Musk than read these books dedicated to the billionaire? Learn more!

Top 3 Elon Musk Books: Learn the Secrets of The Futuristic Billionaire

What better way to learn about Elon Musk than read these books dedicated to the billionaire? Learn more!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot Promises To Improve Work Environment At Company

After recent incidents at Ubisoft, the CEO has dealt with it all and claims that he will be working to make the workplaces at Ubisoft a better place.

SCIENCE

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

GAMES

[Guide, Tips] How to Play Marvel's Iron Man VR And Get All The Trophies

With the release of the Marvel's Iron Man VR, now even you can take to the skies and fly through canyons as you save civilians and blast bad guys along the way.

But playing the game is even trickier than it sounds.

CULTURE

Internet Trolling has led Twitch Streamer Alinity to Think About Suicide: Watch as She Breaks Down on Steam

Alinity is one of Twitch's most-watched female personalities. However, the popular streamer has faced a storm of backlash in the last year, following several controversies on the platform.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Spotted] Maye Musk's Picture With Elon Musk Shows 3 Hidden Bionic Figures Behind: What Could This Mean?

[Spotted] Did Anyone Notice the 3 Bionic Figures Behind Elon Musk's Mother's Picture with Him?

Xbox Series X controller

Here Is The Reason Why The Xbox Series X Has Not Been Released Yet

Jacksepticeye

Popular Gaming YouTuber Jacksepticeye Is Going To Take An Extended Break From YouTube?

BMW M3 2021 Prototype

[Review] Car Enthusiast Shares First Driving Experience with 2021 BMW M3 and M4 Prototypes

Could the Best Executive Ever Be Nintendo's Miyamoto with His 98% Approval Ratings?

Who's the Best Executive Ever? Nintendo's Miyamoto Gets 98% Approval Ratings!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

The Potentially Fastest Motorcycle in The World Could Run on Electricity! Take a Look at the Voxan Wattman

Elon Musk Celebrates in His Letter: Was Tesla Able to Make Profit Despite the Pandemic?

TuSimple to Roll Out a Network of 50 Futuristic Self-Driving Trucks This Year: What's the Longest Route Can They Drive?

Unauthorized Work Stoppages Have Pissed Off Fiat Chrysler's Executive

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Planning To Have The Cybertruck Drive Across The Country Before 2020 Ends

Real Time Analytics