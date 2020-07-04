How To Build A Gaming PC For $450 In July 2020

The $450 gaming PC will be centered around a pre-built PC, where you will be installing a graphics card inside of it. The performance you'll get from this gaming PC is amazing for the price, and you'll be saving money on the other parts since the PC is a pre-built one.

Putting a graphics card into a pre-built PC is a technique that has been around for a long time. Depending on the specifications of the pre-built PC, you'd be getting a PC's performance that costs more than what you paid for exactly. Here are the details on the PC and the graphics card that you'll be putting in it.

The $450 Gaming PC's Components

Dell Optiplex 5040 (Used)

The Dell Optiplex 5040 has multiple models with diverse variations. For this guide, the model that this guide recommends has these specifications:

CPU: Intel i7-6700

RAM: 16GB DDR3

STORAGE: 1TB HDD

POWER SUPPLY: 240W PSU

CASE: Dell Optiplex 5040

MOTHERBOARD: Dell OEM Motherboard

The motherboard has an M.2 slot, so you can install an SSD if you want to have extra storage space for your PC.

To buy a used Dell Optiplex 5040, you can check eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or any other online marketplace platforms.

When you buy an Optiplex 5040, ensure that the specs are the ones listed above if you want it to perform as well as the one in this guide. Also, do not get the Small Form Factor variation. You will need to get the Mini Tower variation.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce GTX 1650 OC

The Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 OC is what this guide will be using, but you may use other GTX 1650 models as long as it doesn't need any external power. However, you can get an adapter if you get a model that needs external power.

If you don't want to gamble with whether or not the GTX 1650 you get will work, stick with this one and it will work fine.

This GTX 1650 is the best graphics card you can get that doesn't require you to supply it with external power.

How Does This PC Perform?

When the PC runs Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Warzone, it will yield excellent results if you play the game on medium-high settings. The majority of people would most likely run the game with a combination of high and low settings to get the experience that gives them the most competitive advantage.

This PC will run the game on medium-high settings at a steady 60+ FPS, but it will dip down to around 50 FPS whenever there's intense action. The dip to 50 FPS is concerning, although you should keep in mind that you will get higher FPS if you lower the settings.

If you run the game on this PC with medium-low settings, you'd get 70 to 80 FPS without worrying about your FPS falling below 60.

These results are impressive for a PC at this price since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Warzone is difficult to run. Some high-end PCs will have issues involving stuttering with the game, so this PC is worth it.

Below, you'll be able to watch a video where you can build a gaming PC using a Dell Optiplex for around $220:

