Games

This Teenager Wasted His Family's Life Savings On In-Game Purchases In PUBG Mobile

By Jared N. , Jul 04, 2020 01:59 AM EDT

PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds Mobile is a popular mobile game in many countries. But it's also an infamous one since it has been a source of distraction away from studies, and it promotes spending money on in-game microtransactions for many young people.

PUBG Mobile characters
(Photo : Tencent)

The majority of gamers will think that microtransactions are bad for the games industry, and they are correct. Games with in-game purchases will usually be anti-consumer, and what happened here is an example.

The Evils Of In-Game Microtransactions

An incident that proves that it's a burden on finances is a teenage boy from India wasting over $20,000 by buying various items in the game, such as virtual artillery, ammunition, and passes. These purchases let him become more powerful in the game within a month.

The money that the son stole from his parents was being saved from being used for the son's future. But due to the son wasting the family's savings, the father is hopeless about what to do next.

According to the teenager's parents, the teenager claimed that he was solely using his phone for online classes. The 17-year-old boy could get into three bank accounts that he used to buy numerous in-game items for his team and himself.

Eventually, his parents found out about the teenager's in-game purchases through the bank statements. The teenager's father is a government employee, and he has had medical complications in the past. That is why he has been saving money for medical expenses, which was used up by his son.

The teenager took out all the money in his mother's Provident Fund and a chunk of money from his account.

The money was saved up for the teenager's father's medical needs and the teenager's future. Throughout the lockdown, the father had to stay at his government posting, while the teenager and his mother had to stay at home. The teenager used his mother's phone to make all the transactions for the in-game items, and then he would delete any messages that mentioned any of the money being used up.

The teenager knew all the account details of each bank account since he had used them in the past to help his mother. The parents had no idea he was using the bank accounts to buy in-game items. They tried getting assistance from the police, but they couldn't help since it wasn't stolen since the teenager used it deliberately.

Read More: Is It True That Nintendo Won't Be Selling Digital Download Codes Anymore?

The Teenager's Punishment

This incident led his father to make his son get a job at a scooter repair shop. According to the father, he couldn't let his son sit idly in his house, and he can't give him a phone even if he needs to study. The son is being made to work at the scooter repair shop to see how difficult it is to earn money, which will lead the son to understand that what he did was selfish and incompetent.

The teenager spent an equivalent of over $20,000, which was taken from his family's savings. None of the money can be taken back, and it was quickly used up by the teenager for in-game microtransactions in PUBG Mobile.

Read More: Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot Sent Employees an Open Letter that Lays Out Plan to Stop Work Harassment

TAG Teenager, spent, Money, Microtransactions, in-game purchases, pubg, Mobile, savings, bank

Related Articles

A smartphone is something of an essential item for teenagers since teenagers will feel pressured by their peers to get one with the best features. Here are the best smartphones for teens you can buy on Amazon right now.

3 Best Phones For A Teenager: How to Choose The Right One? [2020]

A smartphone is something of an essential item for teenagers since teenagers will feel pressured by their peers to get one with the best features. Here are the best smartphones for teens you can buy on Amazon right now.
When you set up Facebook Ads, ensure that you do it properly or else you'll be locked out of your account.

Reddit User Accuses Facebook of Stealing His Money and Scamming Small Marketing Clients

When you set up Facebook Ads, ensure that you do it properly or else you'll be locked out of your account.
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes

The Magical Harry Potter Universe Come Into Your Home To Keep You Company With Its New Knight Bus Feature In Niantic's AR Harry Potter Game

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes
Can't get over Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc? The Trilogy is set to be given a mobile game adaptation as stated by creators Spike Chunsoft!

Experience The Trilogy of Danganronpa As The Series Makes Its Debut On Mobile This Year!

Can't get over Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc? The Trilogy is set to be given a mobile game adaptation as stated by creators Spike Chunsoft!
Samsung has just recently launched a buyback program specifically for the Galaxy S20 model but there's a catch!

Want to Avail Samsungs 50% Buyback for the Galaxy S20? Here's How!

Samsung has just recently launched a buyback program specifically for the Galaxy S20 model but there's a catch!
Nintendo has announced via a Twitter post that the Super Mario Run is coming to Android this March 23.

Super Mario Run Coming To Android This March 23

Nintendo has announced via a Twitter post that the Super Mario Run is coming to Android this March 23.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How To Build A Gaming PC For $450 In July 2020

What do you get when you combine a used pre-built PC and a graphics card? A great gaming PC for the price.

SCIENCE

[Watch] NASA Announces Week Update: What Happened to the Artemis Program?

Could we be closer to getting to the moon? NASA provides updates on the progress.

GAMES

[Guide, Tips] How to Play Marvel's Iron Man VR And Get All The Trophies

With the release of the Marvel's Iron Man VR, now even you can take to the skies and fly through canyons as you save civilians and blast bad guys along the way.

But playing the game is even trickier than it sounds.

CULTURE

It Looks Like Fan Theories Inspired Stan Lee's Cameo In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2!

Guardians of the Galaxy movie series director James Gunn has confirmed that the fan theories did inspire the cameo Stan Lee had in the second installment of the series.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral Video] Dancing Lightning Spotted in the Polish Capital, Warsaw!

[Viral Video] Lightning Spotted Dancing Over Warsaw!

[Viral Video] Throwback Thursday: Remember the Good Old Sony Walkman? 41 Years Ago Today, this Device Changed Music Forever!

[Viral Video] Throwback Thursday: Remember the Walkman? 41 Years Ago Today, Sony Created a Device that Changed Music Forever

The World's Potentially Fastest Electric Motorcyle Uses Dry-Ice to Cool Its Engine! Learn More About the Voxan Wattman

The Potentially Fastest Motorcycle in The World Could Run on Electricity! Take a Look at the Voxan Wattman

[Spotted] Maye Musk's Picture With Elon Musk Shows 3 Hidden Bionic Figures Behind: What Could This Mean?

[Spotted] Did Anyone Notice the 3 Bionic Figures Behind Elon Musk's Mother's Picture with Him?

Jacksepticeye

Popular Gaming YouTuber Jacksepticeye Is Going To Take An Extended Break From YouTube?

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Will The Original Voice Of Snake Star An Animated Metal Gear Solid Series?

Trademark Leak Shows That Rumors Stating A Fable Sequel Is In The Works Could Be True After All

[Guide, Tips] How to Play Marvel's Iron Man VR And Get All The Trophies

Real Time Analytics