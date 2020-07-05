Culture
What's Included in the $300 Blu-Ray English Dub of Persona 5?
If you are a fan of the Persona franchise, then you must have heard that the English dub will finally be released in 2 and a half months. The series will release as a blu-ray set on September 29, 2020.
But in order to enjoy the English dubbed version of this game adaptation, you would need to save up at least $300.
If you're wondering why, it's probably because you'll also find an 12 illustration card set and a lot of bonus content such as commercials, trailers, and textless versions of the opening and ending themes. Person 5: The Animation will consist of 26 episodes plus 2 specials.
Check out the English dubbed trailer below starring Xander Mobus as Ren Amamiya, Cassandra Lee Moris as Morgana the Cat, Max Mittelman as Ryuji Sakomoto, Erika Harlacher as Ann Takamaki, Matthew Mercer as Yusuke Kitagawa, Cherami Leigh as Makoto Nijima, Erica Lindbeck as Futaba Sakura, Xanthe Huyhn as Haru Okumura, and Robbie Daymond as Goro Akechi among others. These voice actors were originally from the ATLUS-produced game.
Persona 5: The Animation will be produced by Aniplex of America and will be available to stream on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab according to COG Connected.
For those who are interested to embark on the Phantom Thieves journey, Aniplex provides the official description of the series.
"Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year of high school after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. A strange incident triggers the awakening of his Persona, and alongside his friends, he forms the "Phantom Thieves of Hearts" to change the hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires. Meanwhile, cases of psychotic breakdowns have been popping up one after another... Living their ordinary high school lives in Tokyo during the day, the group stalks the bustling metropolis of Tokyo as the Phantom Thieves by night."
The story is fairly similar to that of the game, so you don't have to worry about missing important plot details.
Read Also: Here's Everything To Know About The Persona 5 Copyright Controversy
Cast Excitement
Fans of the franchise are not only looking forward to the Blu-Ray release 2 and a half months from now. It also seems like the cast members themselves cannot hold their excitement any longer as they take it to social media. Here are some of their tweets by Xander, Cassandra, and Cherami.
Oh hi there https://t.co/kwT1qx0ubv — Xander Mobus (@XanderMobusVO) July 5, 2020
Morgana’s face in the Persona 5 Animation trailer basically sums up how I feel about this entire project finally getting announced pic.twitter.com/blCT24MRuT — Cassandra L Morris @ Cult Meeting (@SoCassandra) July 5, 2020
So... told you guys I had some fun news to share-Starting with this! Very excited to share this news. Huge thanks to YOU P5 Fans for showing up and supporting the series, @aniplexUSA for making this a reality and of course to @pcbproductions for being our leaders on this journey! https://t.co/UoUrCjWEmC — Cherami Leigh (@CheramiLeigh) July 5, 2020
Read Also: Persona 5 Guide: How To Bypass Disabled Share Feature In PS4
