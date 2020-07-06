What are the Best Ear Phones for Working Out?

Some people love to play music when they're working out while some prefer the quiet for concentration and peace of mind. There are a lot of good quality wireless earphones out there that are perfect for your morning jog. Here are some of them as listed by the Women's Health Magazine.

Some wireless earphones only have a short playing time. But the Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds provides more than 34 hours of extra work out time when charged with the case with a 6-hour active time. Not to mention that this pair of earphones is also IP66 sweat resistant which holds up against sweat and dirt.

The ergonomic earhook fits even the smallest ears and stay securely and comfortably in place. Another feature this pair of earphones has is that it can automatically turn itself on after taking it out of the case.

The i.am+ Wireless Bluetooth Headset provides users with superior surround sound and deep bass with the freedom of wireless wear. Inspired by vinyl records, this pair of earphones features magnetic discs that clasp around your neck to keep earphones "always on."

It's crafted from machined metal and paired with a woven fabric cord. Not only does it support Bluetooth 4.0, but it also has an active battery life of 6+ hours and a stand by time of 120+ hours.

Not only does the Urbanista Paris wireless earphones have its own charging case, it can also provide a 5-hour playtime in just an hour and a half. If you charge it up to 3 times, it can give you up to 20 hours total playtime and up to 110 hours standby.

Additionally, this pair of earphones also has a built-in microphone and is compatible with both Siri and Google Now using voice assistance and making calls. The Urbanista Paris is also water resistant IPX5 so don't worry when it suddenly starts raining.

Unlike the aforementioned earphones, this pair has an active time of 8 hours. In just 10 minutes, you can power your headphones for an hour of use. This pair of earphones is also equipped with an ear hook which automatically turns the power on or off when putting on or taking them off .

This is also IPX7 waterproof and has a touch control panel that helps you keep track of your music and your calls.

This pair of wireless earbuds can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket-friendly charging case. The Elite Active 65t are secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability.

