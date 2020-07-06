Auto
Introducing the New Leia Gabriel's LUV: The Luxury Urban Vehicle Built Small, Beautiful, and Luxurious
There are a few things in this world that money cannot buy: love, health, and maybe even a comfortable way to avoid traffic. Bicycles, motorcycles, and even helicopters are great at avoiding traffic, but they also have their own shortcomings. A certain discerning executive who really values comfort also wants a certain way to commute in busy streets.
The new Luxury Urban Vehicle, otherwise known as LUV, is a sleek, slim, compact electronic car that is currently establishing a brand new automotive segment. It's still the first consumer product created by Leia Gabriel, the whole automotive arm of MineBest, a new tech firm that tries to develop certain blockchain solutions for the whole world.
Leia Gabriel SUV: Like a private jet, but for the road
This car is definitely for those who appreciate bespoke elegance. It's also for those still see that all of the ultra-luxury vehicles in the market today are forced to spend hours in traffic. The new Leia Gabriel LUV offers a certain solution to that problem.
This particular electric vehicle is definitely able to use the whole high-occupancy vehicle lanes which are also known as bus lanes in a great number of cities. Because of its size, it can definitely fit in so many unconventional small parking spaces.
Read Also: Ineos Grenadier 2021: The New Off-Roader Powered by BMW Engines!
The design of the LUV
The car's dimensions are only 86cm wide and 340cm--a total of only 34 inches by 134 inches. This still includes the high-tech handling capabilities which in the end make it safer at high speeds as well as highly maneuverable. These two different factors alone also save precious minutes while commuting to work or rushing to an important meeting.
There are many different existing electric runabouts that are circulating on the market. However, there is no other manufacturer that's already equipped with cars of that level of comfort and also with keen attention to detail.
The new LUV also includes hand-stitched leather interior, new carbon fiber elements, and also fully ergonomic controls. This means that the drivers should never have the need to take their eyes off of the road.
Despite its size, the LUV is designed to carry two people in complete comfort. They've placed the seat in sort of a tandem formation that reduces the whole width of the car. This gives you a much more aerodynamic shape that should reduce drag and also increase efficiency.
The LUV has a top speed of a little over 160 km/h or as much as 100 mph, and also a range of 160km or 100 miles on just a single charge. This makes this vehicle the perfect companion for weekend getaways out of town and long city drives.
Read Also: The World's Potentially Fastest Electric Motorcyle Uses Dry-Ice to Cool Its Engine! Learn More About the Voxan Wattman
Related Articles
Tesla of the Sky: Would You Ride the Velis Electro Airplane?
The Velis Electro is an electric airplane masterpiece in the making. Are electronic domestic flights far away?
Tesla Model 3 Updates: Preparations Close To Completion, Ready For Production Soon
Tesla has revealed that they are on track for the production of the anticipated Tesla Model 3 with the preparations nearing completion.
Nine Teams Homolgated In The 2018 Formula E Season, Get To Know Who's Who
The FIA has recently revealed the names of the nine manufacturers who have been granted the authority to participate for the 5th, 6th and 7th FIA Formula E seasons.
Volvo's EV vs Tesla Model 3 vs Chevrolet's Bolt EV: Battle Of The Mighty EVs
As far as affordable electric vehicles are concerned, until Tesla begins production of the Model 3, the Chevrolet Bolt is in a class by itself. However, in 2019, it seems that things will be different as these two American EV’s will soon meet their competitor from Volvo’s own version of EV.
Nissan’s Twizy-based Car Sharing Is The New Trend! Here’s Why
Japanese automaker Nissan, amongst other things, will soon be testing out a new vehicle based on the Renault Twizy chassis as part of a new public car sharing program. The pilot program — utilizing the Twizy-like Nissan New Mobility Concept is part of a larger push that will involve revitalizing urban and suburban areas.
The Battle Of EVs: Volvo's 2019 EV Versus Tesla's Model 3, Which Has The Upper Hand?
Volvo, being well-known for producing a number of hybrid cars is finally entering the fully electric car market slated to be launched in 2019. Given its features and competitive pricing, experts say that it can compete with other popular vehicles. But how does it vie with vehicles such as the highly anticipated Tesla Model 3?
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Calling Made Easy With the 3 Best Earphones With a Microphone in 2020
Having a pair of earphones won't be useful in calls if they don't have a microphone included. Earphones with a microphone attached will most likely have a better microphone than one that comes with an old phone.
SCIENCE
[Watch] NASA Announces Week Update: What Happened to the Artemis Program?
Could we be closer to getting to the moon? NASA provides updates on the progress.
HOW TO
Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens Guide: How You Can Easily Defeat The Jungle Abomination
The Jungle Awakens DLC for Minecraft Dungeons brings the destructive enemy boss, the Jungle Abomination. Here is how you can quickly defeat it.