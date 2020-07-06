[VIRAL] 'I Just Wanna Live' Singer Keedron Bryant is Now Collaborating With Dr. Dre

In honor of George Floyd who lost his life last May 25, a 13-year-old gospel singer by the name of Keedron Bryant dedicated his song to him entitled, "I Just Wanna Live." He was recently signed by Warner Records.

Warner Records on June 10 (Juneteenth) and announced that 100% of the single's net profits will be donated to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). You can check out the full song below.

Even though the original video is less than a minute long and sung in a capella, it still managed to gain prominent attention and was shared by many black artists, including Janet Jackson, Nas, Barack Obama, LeBron James, and Lupita Nyong'o as noted by The Grio.

He has also managed to catch the attention of Dr. Dre who is now collaborating with him. You can watch the video of them jamming together below.

In Keedron's Instagram post, he wrote, "I'll never stop dreaming!! This is evidence that they can come true," tagging Dr. Dre and his producer Dem Jointz, who is a multi-platinum Grammy award-winning producer and the founder of U Made Us What We Are (UMUWWA) Management.

Read Also: Eminem's 'Success' Album News Update:Collaboration With Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg Possible?

How the song 'I Just Wanna Live' Came to Be

Even though it was Keedron Bryant who went viral, he couldn't have done it alone if it wasn't for his mother, Johnnetta Bryant.

In an interview with the Chicago Sun Times, she expressed and told the reporter how deeply hurt she was after seeing George Floyd's life taken by a white police officer in a very brutal and cruel way.

After she prayed to the Almighty Father for his wisdom, she immediately shared it to her son and told him, "I want you to take these words and I want you to pray over them. Meditate on them. Whenever you're done with them, come out and we'll record it.' He did just that."

Keedron expressed his excitement to do the Lord's work and for the opportunity to work with his mom.

He told Complex that he did the video in order to bring hope to the world full of unfairness and sadness. "Black people can't really live and enjoy life on Earth without having fear in their minds and being afraid. I feel that the world needs to see that black people are treated unfairly, and that we can't live life and enjoy it."

Dem Jointz, who was also the producer of Christina Aguilera and Rihanna, commended the mother saying that she has untapped talent. The 38-year-old mom has just finished writing five songs which we hope to hear sometime in the near future.

Read Also: Eminem's New Album Roots Is Star Studded: Snoop, Dr. Dre, Skylar Grey, And Jay Z Included

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.