Culture

[Fact Check] Man Whose Legal Name is ABDCE AEIOU Shows Proof on Facebook That He is Not Fake or a Scammer

By Urian , Jul 06, 2020 02:44 AM EDT

Fact check! A certain man with an unusual name takes it to social media to clarify that he is real and that he is not a scammer and that his name is not fake.

Picking out a name for your kids is an important responsibility as a parent since they will grow up carrying that name unless they decide to legally change it once they reach legal age.

In the Philippines, a certain individual by the name of ABCDE AEIOU took it to his social media account on Facebook to clear out all the confusion he has apparently been experiencing due to his unusual name. The post was made to address everyone who sent him a message and inquired about whether or not that was really his name.

The Facebook post

In the post, he had defended his parents saying they were not addicts for giving him that name. He also claimed the name and said that it was not fake and that he is not a scammer. He once again reiterated his name saying "I am Abcde Aeiou A. Mendoza" following up that he currently resides in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

The whole discussion started back on July 4 when a certain individual by the name of Jace Gonzales Munlawin posted a picture of Abcde's name in what seemed to be an academic record for the first semester of schoolyear 2020-2021. The document showed the name of the enrollee as Abcde Aeiou.

 

The post by Jace expressed how thankful he was for his parents giving him his name along with a capital HAHA reaction. According to the photo, it looks like that post was made from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Freshman group 2020-2021.

Read Also: [Fact Check] The Truth Behind the Viral "New Killer Insect" that 'Spreads' a Deadly Skin-Altering Virus: Is There Such a Thing as Trypophobia?

The ID cards

Mendoza Alejos Alphabet, which is the official name on Facebook of the person who later posted identification cards of his name being Abdce Aeiou reshared this post with the caption saying "if anyone knows this person, please mention the name" playfully hopping onto the joke.

The account then posted 3 different identification cards showing the world that his name is real and to clear out any doubts about his name. He even showed a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) ID card which is one of the more respected forms of identification.

Along the TIN ID card came a VISA card with his name and photo once again proving that he is indeed a real person and his legal name is Abcde Aeiou Mendoza. The last picture shown in the picture is a picture of his highschool ID just like any other regular ID.

The full story with regards to why his parents named him that or if it was ever difficult or easier for him with a name like that has not yet been published. Stay tuned to iTechPost for more! Fact check, Abdce Aeiou is indeed a legal name!

Read Also: Tesla? Fashion? Could Elon Musk's Statement of Producing Short Shorts Be a Joke? Here's the Real Deal

TAG Fact Check, Trending, facebook

Related Articles

Tired of promises? Well, Facebook once again gives user data to third-party developers despite saying that they will fix this problem!

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Admits to Giving User Data to Third-Party Developers AGAIN!

Tired of promises? Well, Facebook once again gives user data to third-party developers despite saying that they will fix this problem!
Will Mark Zuckerberg come up with a genius plan to save face? Or will bigger names start to leave as well?

Here's How Big the Facebook Advertiser Boycott has Become: What Will Mark Zuckerberg do About it?

Will Mark Zuckerberg come up with a genius plan to save face? Or will bigger names start to leave as well?
When you set up Facebook Ads, ensure that you do it properly or else you'll be locked out of your account.

Reddit User Accuses Facebook of Stealing His Money and Scamming Small Marketing Clients

When you set up Facebook Ads, ensure that you do it properly or else you'll be locked out of your account.
Facebook's new Manage Activity settings had made it easy to hide some embarrassing posts that you probably have made many years ago. Here's how you can do it!

Do You Regret Posts You Made On Facebook Long Ago? Here's How You Can Hide Them Easily!

Facebook's new Manage Activity settings had made it easy to hide some embarrassing posts that you probably have made many years ago. Here's how you can do it!
Facebook has an upcoming TikTok-inspired app called Collab for music makers! Here's how to use it and create your music.

How to Make Music on Facebook with the New Tik-Tok Inspired App Called Collab

Facebook has an upcoming TikTok-inspired app called Collab for music makers! Here's how to use it and create your music.
The Undertaker named Mark William Callaway is a feared WWE superstar and in a recent clip released on Facebook, the wrestler shows how he literally freezes himself under -240 degrees to prepare.

[Video] WWE's Undertaker Literally Freezes Himself at -240 Degrees as Part of His Preparation

The Undertaker named Mark William Callaway is a feared WWE superstar and in a recent clip released on Facebook, the wrestler shows how he literally freezes himself under -240 degrees to prepare.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Calling Made Easy With the 3 Best Earphones With a Microphone in 2020

Having a pair of earphones won't be useful in calls if they don't have a microphone included. Earphones with a microphone attached will most likely have a better microphone than one that comes with an old phone.

SCIENCE

[Watch] NASA Announces Week Update: What Happened to the Artemis Program?

Could we be closer to getting to the moon? NASA provides updates on the progress.

HOW TO

Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens Guide: How You Can Easily Defeat The Jungle Abomination

The Jungle Awakens DLC for Minecraft Dungeons brings the destructive enemy boss, the Jungle Abomination. Here is how you can quickly defeat it.

CULTURE

[VIRAL] 'I Just Wanna Live' Singer Keedron Bryant is Now Collaborating With Dr. Dre

Keedron Bryant, a 13-year-old boy best known for going viral after singing a tribute to George Floyd, is working with Dr. Dre.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Manor Lords

Build Your Medieval Kingdom and Defend It in the Upcoming Game Manor Lords

Persona 5

What's Included in the $300 Blu-Ray English Dub of Persona 5?

TuSimple truck

TuSimple's Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Automating Cross-country Shipments In The Near Future

Tesla Short Shorts

Why is a Pair of Tesla Short Shorts Priced at $69.420? What Message is Elon Musk Trying to Convey?

Watchmen's Looking Glass with others

Here's How The Looking Glass Mask In HBO's Watchmen Was Made

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

[VIRAL] 'I Just Wanna Live' Singer Keedron Bryant is Now Collaborating With Dr. Dre

What's Included in the $300 Blu-Ray English Dub of Persona 5?

Real Time Analytics