Tech

[Android Update] Users Now Have Dark Mode in G Suite Apps: Here's How to Enable It And Why It's Important

By Jared N. , Jul 07, 2020 12:50 AM EDT

More and more apps and software are a new dark mode treatment, which is a better, more comfortable alternative to the default white user interfaces that most apps and software have.


Google
(Photo : Pixabay)

An announcement from Google has revealed that the G Suite collection of apps, which comprises Sheets, Slides, and Docs, will receive support for the system-wide dark mode that Android has. Google claims that the dark mode option will make the apps more comfortable to use in environments with low light levels, and it will also help save battery life of the users' phone.

How to Enable G Suite Apps' Dark Mode

If you want to turn system-wide dark mode on, the process to do so isn't complicated at all. You will have to activate it in the settings menu of your Android device. You can also independently enable the dark mode of the G Suite apps by going to the Menu, Settings, Theme, then select Dark when you're using either the Sheets, Slides, or Docs apps.

The dark mode for Google's e-mail service Gmail also works with the system-wide dark mode. However, if you want to view an e-mail, file, or document in light mode temporarily, then you can do so by going to More, then select View in Light Theme to get the light theme for that particular document, file, or e-mail temporarily.

There will be a delay for many users before they receive the update, but some Android users will most likely have the dark mode update on their devices already. Google is rolling out the changes to Android devices in less than a month. Keep in mind that the feature is in the extended rollout, so it might take more than a month for a select few users.

There hasn't been any announcement yet saying that the iOS versions of these Google apps will receive the dark mode treatment, but it might happen soon.

Read More: Patent Leak Shows That Apple Is Working on an In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner: Will This Be in the iPhone 12?


What Are The Benefits Of Dark Mode?

There are great benefits to using dark mode, here are a few examples:

Having dark mode on will improve your health and well-being. If you have light mode on all the time, you will start to feel eye strain, which will hinder the release of melatonin in your body. Melatonin is the hormone that you need when you sleep.

Car dashboards nowadays are blue since that suppresses melatonin secretion, which keeps the driver awake and alert. When we use our devices without using dark mode, our eyes become tired and dry quicker than if you had dark mode turned on. Having low melatonin levels has been linked to an increased risk of obesity and a few cancers.

Having dark mode enabled on your device can also save power on your device. The display won't have to exert full power to keep the brightness high, which will mean less energy usage. OLED screens will have better power efficiency with dark mode as it turns each black pixel off entirely, which means fewer pixels to power on at a time.

Read More: Artificial Intelligence Will Be Making More Ethical Decisions Thanks To New Model

TAG google, Apps, G Suite, dark mode, Android

Related Articles

If you think having a Mac computer will keep you safe from malware, you are wrong. The ThiefQuest ransomware is proof that even Macs aren't safe.

The Mac ThiefQuest Ransomware Proves All Computers Can Be Infected

If you think having a Mac computer will keep you safe from malware, you are wrong. The ThiefQuest ransomware is proof that even Macs aren't safe.
Now comes the hard decision, should you switch to Google Chrome or maintain Microsoft Edge? Here are a few tips to help you decide.

Why Should You Update Your Google Chrome? Is Microsoft Edge Better?

Now comes the hard decision, should you switch to Google Chrome or maintain Microsoft Edge? Here are a few tips to help you decide.
Apple's iPhone will receive anti-tracking technology when its latest iOS14 software update comes out. This technology will allegedly make free apps reduce in number on the App Store. But why is that?

IPhone Anti-Tracking Tech in Upcoming iOS 14 Reportedly Reduces The Amount of Free Apps: Why is That?

Apple's iPhone will receive anti-tracking technology when its latest iOS14 software update comes out. This technology will allegedly make free apps reduce in number on the App Store. But why is that?
Learn how to use Google's latest feature that gives automatic definition with a single tap.

[New Feature] Android Google Chrome Adds an Automatic Dictionary : Here's How to Use it

Learn how to use Google's latest feature that gives automatic definition with a single tap.
Don't have a laptop, but you need one for online classes? These Chromebooks are the best for students in college.

3 Best Chromebooks For College Students 2020: 3 Things to Look Out For When Buying

Don't have a laptop, but you need one for online classes? These Chromebooks are the best for students in college.
The new dark mode for Google docs, sheets, and slides is coming soon. Learn how to activate it!

How to Activate Dark Mode for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

The new dark mode for Google docs, sheets, and slides is coming soon. Learn how to activate it!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

2020's Best Earphones for the Latest iPad Pro Models

The iPad models that were released recently have gotten rid of the audio jack. The lack of an audio jack means if you want to use earphones with your iPad, you'll need ones that connect using a USB-C connector. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.

SCIENCE

[Watch] NASA Announces Week Update: What Happened to the Artemis Program?

Could we be closer to getting to the moon? NASA provides updates on the progress.

GAMES

How to Be a Good Team Owner in the New 'F1 2020'

With the new Formula 1 racing game developed by Codemasters about to be released to the general public, players are wondering in anticipation of what makes this F1 2020 game different from its predecessors.

CULTURE

[VIRAL] 'I Just Wanna Live' Singer Keedron Bryant is Now Collaborating With Dr. Dre

Keedron Bryant, a 13-year-old boy best known for going viral after singing a tribute to George Floyd, is working with Dr. Dre.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Download Size for 'Ghost of Tsushima' is Now 60 GB Because of Its Day One Patch

Manor Lords

Build Your Medieval Kingdom and Defend It in the Upcoming Game Manor Lords

Persona 5

What's Included in the $300 Blu-Ray English Dub of Persona 5?

TuSimple truck

TuSimple's Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Automating Cross-country Shipments In The Near Future

Tesla Short Shorts

Why is a Pair of Tesla Short Shorts Priced at $69.420? What Message is Elon Musk Trying to Convey?

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

The Mac ThiefQuest Ransomware Proves All Computers Can Be Infected

Calling Made Easy With the 3 Best Earphones With a Microphone in 2020

Cybersecurity: The Top 3 Biggest Data Threats E-Commerce Businesses Face

It's Official! Uber is Buys Postmates for $2.65 Billion: Will This Save the Company?

What are the Best Ear Phones for Working Out?

Real Time Analytics