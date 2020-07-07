Games

How to Be a Good Team Owner and Driver in the New 'F1 2020' by Codemasters

By CaseQ. , Jul 07, 2020 12:30 AM EDT

With the new Formula 1 racing game developed by Codemasters about to be released to the general public, players are wondering in anticipation of what makes this F1 2020 game different from its predecessors.

"For the first time, players can create their own F1® team by creating a driver, then choosing a sponsor, an engine supplier, hiring a teammate, and competing as the 11th team on the grid. Build facilities, develop the team over time and drive to the top," says the game description from Codemasters.

Reviews of the game have been positive. Luke Reilly from IGN commended the F1 2020 as its most superb interpretation yet. However, before getting behind the wheel, you must first learn how to build your own F1 team by watching this walkthrough below.

Creating your Own F1 Team

"Every journey begins with a single step". That much is true. In this game, you're not just a driver whose goal is to cross the finish line first. You're also a team owner trying to build the organization from the ground up. 

Before anything else, you have to select who's going to be your title sponsor, engine supplier, and teammate a starting tip from Real Sport 101. Take note that for the title sponsor, the higher the signing bonus is, the more requirements you'll have to accomplish. 

Next would be the engine supplier which is tricky as you have to choose among big names like Renault. It's important to balance the cost of your engine with the signing on fee of your first teammate. For your teammate, the more experienced he is, the better as it will affect how many resource points they generate. 


Read Also: 2016 Formula One Youngest Racer's Winning Moments

F1 2020
(Photo : Codemasters)


How are you expecting the car to feel out on the track?

This question will pop out after you've finished selecting the supplier, the engine, and your teammate. There are 4 possible answers to this question:

  • We've focused heavily on maximizing our traction out of corners. 
  • The chassis balance is incredible. 
  • Sim data looks good, but we won't know until we get it out on the track. 
  • Making the car as responsive as possible was one of our main goals. This is going to give us the edge going into corners. 

Be careful how you answer as this will have an early effect heading towards the game. Your answer to the question about which department you are most proud of will be especially significant. After that, there's the look and the logo of your team. Take your time in designing your team's colors as well. 

"My Team is a feature that both the studio and our community have wanted for some time," said Lee Mather, Codemasters' F1 franchise game director noted in an interview from Formula 1. "My Team thrusts the player into the world of F1 with its unique driver-manager experience. We know our players are going to love this new feature." 

Read Also: Formula 1-Styled Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Will Take You To Places At Speed

TAG F1, Codemasters, F1 2020, Formula 1

Related Articles

Due to complaints that F1 has gotten boring and predictable, the car racing institution decides to change its long-held rules this year. New regulations ensure that race drivers are given more challenges rather than simply depend on super fast cars to win the race.

F1 Changes Rules To Make Race Sexier And Faster

Due to complaints that F1 has gotten boring and predictable, the car racing institution decides to change its long-held rules this year. New regulations ensure that race drivers are given more challenges rather than simply depend on super fast cars to win the race.
Michael Schumacher's health condition is not doing great for the past week. According to his representative, the legendary race car driver cannot walk.

Michael Schumacher Health Is Deteriorating, Legendary F1 Racer Still Cannot Walk?

Michael Schumacher's health condition is not doing great for the past week. According to his representative, the legendary race car driver cannot walk.
The 18-year old's victory comes as a surprising winning moment in Formula One history.

2016 Formula One Youngest Racer's Winning Moments

The 18-year old's victory comes as a surprising winning moment in Formula One history.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

2020's Best Earphones for the Latest iPad Pro Models

The iPad models that were released recently have gotten rid of the audio jack. The lack of an audio jack means if you want to use earphones with your iPad, you'll need ones that connect using a USB-C connector. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.

SCIENCE

[Watch] NASA Announces Week Update: What Happened to the Artemis Program?

Could we be closer to getting to the moon? NASA provides updates on the progress.

GAMES

How to Be a Good Team Owner in the New 'F1 2020'

With the new Formula 1 racing game developed by Codemasters about to be released to the general public, players are wondering in anticipation of what makes this F1 2020 game different from its predecessors.

CULTURE

[VIRAL] 'I Just Wanna Live' Singer Keedron Bryant is Now Collaborating With Dr. Dre

Keedron Bryant, a 13-year-old boy best known for going viral after singing a tribute to George Floyd, is working with Dr. Dre.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Download Size for 'Ghost of Tsushima' is Now 60 GB Because of Its Day One Patch

Manor Lords

Build Your Medieval Kingdom and Defend It in the Upcoming Game Manor Lords

Persona 5

What's Included in the $300 Blu-Ray English Dub of Persona 5?

TuSimple truck

TuSimple's Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Automating Cross-country Shipments In The Near Future

Tesla Short Shorts

Why is a Pair of Tesla Short Shorts Priced at $69.420? What Message is Elon Musk Trying to Convey?

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Build Your Medieval Kingdom and Defend It in the Upcoming Game Manor Lords

Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens Guide: How You Can Easily Defeat The Jungle Abomination

Final Download Size for 'Ghost of Tsushima' is Now 60 GB Because of Its Day One Patch

How to Be a Good Team Owner in the New 'F1 2020'

Real Time Analytics