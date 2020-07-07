Games
How to Be a Good Team Owner and Driver in the New 'F1 2020' by Codemasters
With the new Formula 1 racing game developed by Codemasters about to be released to the general public, players are wondering in anticipation of what makes this F1 2020 game different from its predecessors.
"For the first time, players can create their own F1® team by creating a driver, then choosing a sponsor, an engine supplier, hiring a teammate, and competing as the 11th team on the grid. Build facilities, develop the team over time and drive to the top," says the game description from Codemasters.
Reviews of the game have been positive. Luke Reilly from IGN commended the F1 2020 as its most superb interpretation yet. However, before getting behind the wheel, you must first learn how to build your own F1 team by watching this walkthrough below.
Creating your Own F1 Team
"Every journey begins with a single step". That much is true. In this game, you're not just a driver whose goal is to cross the finish line first. You're also a team owner trying to build the organization from the ground up.
Before anything else, you have to select who's going to be your title sponsor, engine supplier, and teammate a starting tip from Real Sport 101. Take note that for the title sponsor, the higher the signing bonus is, the more requirements you'll have to accomplish.
Next would be the engine supplier which is tricky as you have to choose among big names like Renault. It's important to balance the cost of your engine with the signing on fee of your first teammate. For your teammate, the more experienced he is, the better as it will affect how many resource points they generate.
Read Also: 2016 Formula One Youngest Racer's Winning Moments
How are you expecting the car to feel out on the track?
This question will pop out after you've finished selecting the supplier, the engine, and your teammate. There are 4 possible answers to this question:
- We've focused heavily on maximizing our traction out of corners.
- The chassis balance is incredible.
- Sim data looks good, but we won't know until we get it out on the track.
- Making the car as responsive as possible was one of our main goals. This is going to give us the edge going into corners.
Be careful how you answer as this will have an early effect heading towards the game. Your answer to the question about which department you are most proud of will be especially significant. After that, there's the look and the logo of your team. Take your time in designing your team's colors as well.
"My Team is a feature that both the studio and our community have wanted for some time," said Lee Mather, Codemasters' F1 franchise game director noted in an interview from Formula 1. "My Team thrusts the player into the world of F1 with its unique driver-manager experience. We know our players are going to love this new feature."
Read Also: Formula 1-Styled Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Will Take You To Places At Speed
