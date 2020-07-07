Auto

Drive-In Movies Coming Soon on Your Next Visit to Walmart

By CaseQ. , Jul 07, 2020 02:14 AM EDT

It has been halfway through the year and people are starting to get bored being stuck at home all day. They wanna go out and go to the beach or go to parties or meet up with their friends.

But we can't. We're stuck at home till the coast is clear. Until then, we just have to improvise and find a way to pass the time.

And Walmart can let customers re-experience the joys of a drive-in theater soon as it teams up with Tribeca Enterprises to turn at least 160 of its store's parking lots into drive-in theaters in a report from WGN TV.

Walmart Drive-In
(Photo : YesWeCoupon)

According to Janey Whiteside, Walmart's Chief Customer Officer expressed that her son has been bored at home and that the company is innovating to bring the summer fun to families. "We know Walmart plays a role in our communities that extends far beyond getting them necessary supplies, and we see that now more than ever." she added.

No further details have been added from the company other than the drive-in will run for a limited time from August to October. Additionally, Walmart said in a press release that families can order their drive-in essentials online for pickup to make the drive-in experience easier.  

Tribeca Enterprises

Tribeca isn't new to drive-in theaters since the Tribeca Film Festival launched on the same year after 9/11 happened according to a report from The Los Angeles Times

"It's one of the safest ways for communities to gather," said CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises Jane Rosenthal in a report from NBC Chicago 5. "We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for."

Additionally, the report also indicated that Tribeca Enterprises has partnered with AT&T and Imax to bring movie screenings and stand-up comedy events to the city's Rose Bowl Stadium, after AmericaFest was cancelled. 

For more details, you can check the tweet below. 

Read Also: NES Classic Edition Restocked At Walmart And Target, ThinkGeek Winners Notified, Brickseek Continues To Pay Dividends


Camp by Walmart

For kids who would love to get a chance to interact with their favorite celebrities online, Camp by Walmart, a new online camp is for you. 

Serving as camp counselors will be none other than Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham. They will "lead kids through sessions varying from arts and crafts to fitness and other activities to keep them active and entertained."

Read Also: [Specs] Walmart's $140 Laptop Review: Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy

TAG Walmart

Related Articles

Walmart has a $140 laptop up for sale, but is it worth the price? Short answer: It isn't. Here's why.

[Specs] Walmart's $140 Laptop Review: Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy

Walmart has a $140 laptop up for sale, but is it worth the price? Short answer: It isn't. Here's why.
Walmart is offering the Nintendo Switch for pre-order right now and you can get one without the bundles.

How To Get Your Nintendo Switch Right Now, And Without The Bundle

Walmart is offering the Nintendo Switch for pre-order right now and you can get one without the bundles.
You can pick up this great console and game bundle directly from the Microsoft Store and Microsoft retail partner stores such as Amazon, Target, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart starting today through March 18, 2017.

Microsoft Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle Now Available For $249 Only

You can pick up this great console and game bundle directly from the Microsoft Store and Microsoft retail partner stores such as Amazon, Target, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart starting today through March 18, 2017.
Nintendo UK boss Nicolas Wegnez believes that the company will avoid the situation of pre-order shortages, citing that there should be units to buy on day one from stores.

Purchase Nintendo Switch Without Pre-Order At Best Buy And Target

Nintendo UK boss Nicolas Wegnez believes that the company will avoid the situation of pre-order shortages, citing that there should be units to buy on day one from stores.
Product safety is important, especially in those that involve infants and children. Little Tikes has recalled toddler swings after safety concerns.

Little Tikes Has Recalled Toddler Swings

Product safety is important, especially in those that involve infants and children. Little Tikes has recalled toddler swings after safety concerns.
NES Classic stocks were made available at Walmart and Target recently while winners of ThinkGeek's raffle have already been notified.

NES Classic Edition Restocked At Walmart And Target, ThinkGeek Winners Notified, Brickseek Continues To Pay Dividends

NES Classic stocks were made available at Walmart and Target recently while winners of ThinkGeek's raffle have already been notified.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Android Users Now Have Dark Mode in G Suite Apps: Here's How to Enable It And Why It's Important

Have you wanted to have night mode on the G Suite apps? Look no further, dark mode is now coming to the G Suite apps on Android! Here's how you can enable it and why you need it.

SCIENCE

[Watch] NASA Announces Week Update: What Happened to the Artemis Program?

Could we be closer to getting to the moon? NASA provides updates on the progress.

GAMES

How to Be a Good Team Owner in the New 'F1 2020'

With the new Formula 1 racing game developed by Codemasters about to be released to the general public, players are wondering in anticipation of what makes this F1 2020 game different from its predecessors.

CULTURE

[VIRAL] 'I Just Wanna Live' Singer Keedron Bryant is Now Collaborating With Dr. Dre

Keedron Bryant, a 13-year-old boy best known for going viral after singing a tribute to George Floyd, is working with Dr. Dre.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Download Size for 'Ghost of Tsushima' is Now 60 GB Because of Its Day One Patch

Manor Lords

Build Your Medieval Kingdom and Defend It in the Upcoming Game Manor Lords

Persona 5

What's Included in the $300 Blu-Ray English Dub of Persona 5?

TuSimple truck

TuSimple's Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Automating Cross-country Shipments In The Near Future

Tesla Short Shorts

Why is a Pair of Tesla Short Shorts Priced at $69.420? What Message is Elon Musk Trying to Convey?

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

Leia Gabriel's LUV Review: Luxury Urban Vehicle. Small. Beautiful. Luxurious

TuSimple's Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Automating Cross-country Shipments In The Near Future

Walmart to Host Drive-In Movies and Camps This Summer

Real Time Analytics