Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed: Rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price and Specs

By CaseQ. , Jul 07, 2020

Although the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was accidentally leaked a few days ago by Samsung Russia that was noted by Max Weinbach in a report from Forbes, it looks like that the new phone has been confirmed and will make its debut on August 5.

Taking place at 10 a.m. ET, Samsung is expected to unveil its new lineup of Galaxy Note 20 devices, along with a successor to its first foldable, the Galaxy Fold in a report from The Verge.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumored Specs

As always, the Galaxy Note 20 will make its debut in two forms: the regular version of the Galaxy Note 20 Plus/Ultra version.

Listed below are the following specs that were noted by Tom's Guide:

Samsung Galaxy 20

  • Screen Size: 6.42 inches (2345 x 1084)
  • Screen Refresh Rate: 120Hz
  • CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus/Exynos 992
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Cameras: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, time-of-flight sensor
  • Battery Size: 4,000 mAh - 4,300 mAh
  • 5G? Yes

With regards to the Samsung Galaxy 20 Note Plus/Ultra, this 5G-built-in phone's only similarity is the CPU and the screen refresh rate. The rest of the specs are as follows:

  • Screen Size: 6.87 inches (3096 x 1444)
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256 or 512GB
  • Rear Cameras: 108MP main, 13MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, laser focus sensor
  • Battery Size: 4,500 mAh - 5,000 mAh

During the event, it is also said that the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet and a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip will be revealed alongside a new Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
(Photo : Samsung Russia)


Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Release Date and Price

Even if the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be revealed to the public by the first week of August, it doesn't mean that it will be released to the public in the same week.

It is rumored that the phone will arrive by August 21 while the Galaxy Note 20 Plus or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra model could be delayed a bit, says Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants because of some production issues related to the advanced LTPO display Samsung may be putting into the Plus/Ultra device as noted by Tom's Guide.

One way or another, it seems that the Galaxy Note 20 will be Samsung's priciest phone up-to-date.

According to Twitter leaker Ice Universe and from tips by Ricciolo, he predicted that the handset will start at $999 for the Note 20, and $1,299 for the Note 20 Ultra.

If you think you make enough to buy that new phone and feed your family at the same time, then by all means. 

