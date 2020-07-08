Games

Pokemon Go Earns $3.6 Billion in Celebration of Its 4th Anniversary

By Casey Q. , Jul 08, 2020 03:39 AM EDT

After 4 years, Pokemon Go is still the best location-based game up to now and is going stronger than ever.

Pokemon Go
(Photo : Niantic Inc.)

Pokemon Go Revenue Now at $3.6 Billion

Even COVID-19 didn't stop the Niantic Inc. from earning big time. In the first half of 2020 alone, they had generated almost half a billion dollars. And now, the overall revenue that Pokemon Go has earned since its release on July 6, 2016 now amounts to $3.6 billion.

According to a report from Comic Years, players around the world spent a total of $832.5 million when the game was first all the rage. Last year, that amount went up by $73 million.

The in-game transactions for the title include Pokeballs and other items that benefit players as they travel their community. You can check out the tweet below.

Read Also: Pokemon GO Update: Niantic Remove Spawns And Sightings When Driving; Players Outraged

Pokemon Go Fest 2020

In commemoration of their 4th anniversary, The Last Jedi and Knives Out director Rian Johnson has released a commercial for the special event Pokemon Go Fest 2020. You can take a look below.

This commercial was shot in New Zealand which meant Johnson had to direct it remotely from his home in Los Angeles.

In anticipation for the virtual event, Niantic and Pokemon Go revealed that they've sold more than 700,000 tickets for the Go Fest event and they're planning to release more features, events, and more in the near future according to Future Game Releases

Furthermore, Niantic has released a new piece of anniversary art for the game paving the way for the 6th generation of Pokemon. 

Pokemon Go
(Photo : Niantic Inc.)

And no sooner has the first event arrived. In their blog, players can now challenge Team Rocket popping up myteriously via hot air balloons anytime and anywhere. 

"Reports show that they appear once every few hours, but could appear more often during takeovers." as noted in the blog. 

Here's how you can participate in the event: 

  • Tap a balloon to battle Team GO Rocket

Tap a Team GO Rocket balloon, pick your battle party, and defeat Team GO Rocket to rescue their Shadow Pokémon. Team GO Rocket balloons will hover near you for a limited time, so be sure to catch them quick.

  • Equip your Rocket Radar to encounter balloons with Team GO Rocket Leaders

You won't just be facing regular goonies, you'll also be facing their leaders. When you have a Rocket Radar equipped, you can find Sierra, Cliff, or Arlo piloting a Team GO Rocket balloon.

  • Equip your Super Rocket Radar to encounter Giovanni

If you activate and equip a Super Rocket Radar, Giovanni's balloon is certain to appear. 


Read Also: Pokemon Go Tips: How to Capture Pokemon Easily Including the Perfect Way to Throw The Pokéball


TAG Pokemon Go, Pokemon Go Update, Pokemon GO Latest News, Pokemon GO Niantic, Pokemon GO Latest Update

Related Articles

Niantic Inc. gives players a reason to start catching them all again. With the launch of the new event starting June 19 called the Solstice event, not only will players will have the chance to add Shiny Clefairy in their roster, but the solar-shaped Pokemons, Lunatone and Solrock will be change locations during the solstice-themed event.

Solstice 2020 Pokemon Go: Catch Your Very Own Shiny Clefairy and Other Cool Pokemon

Niantic Inc. gives players a reason to start catching them all again. With the launch of the new event starting June 19 called the Solstice event, not only will players will have the chance to add Shiny Clefairy in their roster, but the solar-shaped Pokemons, Lunatone and Solrock will be change locations during the solstice-themed event.
If you're wondering how to improve your Pokemon Go skills as a trainer, you might find this simple tip helpful.

How To Capture Pokémon Easily on Pokémon Go

If you're wondering how to improve your Pokemon Go skills as a trainer, you might find this simple tip helpful.
Get your hands on massive and powerful Pikachu from a raid battle in Nintendo's latest May 12 update including the Rotom, Dragapult, Togekiss, and Tyranita forms.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Guide: How To Capture Gigantimax Pikachu With Special Moves

Get your hands on massive and powerful Pikachu from a raid battle in Nintendo's latest May 12 update including the Rotom, Dragapult, Togekiss, and Tyranita forms.
Niantic's upcoming Pokemon Go Update will enable trainers to gain Pokecoins for free right at home!

Pokemon Go Guide: How To Earn Free Pokecoins With Niantic's Upcoming Update

Niantic's upcoming Pokemon Go Update will enable trainers to gain Pokecoins for free right at home!
Make the most of Pokemon Go's latest spotlight hour event to stock up on Pokemon and stardust at an accelerated rate!

Here's How To Make The Best Of Pokemon Go's Latest May Spotlight Hour To Make Plenty Of Stardust

Make the most of Pokemon Go's latest spotlight hour event to stock up on Pokemon and stardust at an accelerated rate!
If you want to get your hands on the iconic psychic legendary Mewtwo, then follow these simple steps over the next week in Pokemon Go's throwback update

Catch Mewtwo On Pokemon Go's Latest Throwback Update And A Shiny Venonat For Your Troubles: Here's What You Need To Do

If you want to get your hands on the iconic psychic legendary Mewtwo, then follow these simple steps over the next week in Pokemon Go's throwback update
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Upgrade Your Zoom Experience with the New MmHmm!

Tired of your boring Zoom meetings? The new MmHmm makes things more interesting!

SCIENCE

CEO Peter Beck’s Apology Has Elon Musk and Other Competitors Support After Launch Failure

After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.

GAMES

Pokemon Go is Four: Earned $3.6 Billion to Celebrate!

Pokemon GO turns four this month and the game is stronger than ever. As Niantic hoped, the game has not lost its player base.

CULTURE

Wolverine: Not MCU Ready Says Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo

Endgame's director Joe Russo wants to respect the time and effort that was put into the current iteration of Wolverine we have in the film, so the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to refrain from using the character for a while.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is Four: Earned $3.6 Billion to Celebrate!

Top Tech Companies That Began Life in a Basement

Top Tech Companies That Began Life in a Basement

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Check Out The Rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Its Price and Specs

Person with mask using MacBook

The Mac ThiefQuest Ransomware Proves All Computers Can Be Infected

Complete Apple Kit: Best Earphones for Your iPhones

Complete Apple Kit: Best Earphones for Your iPhones

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

An Uncommon Traversal Animation Has Been Discovered In The PS4 Game Marvel's Spider-Man

Final Download Size for 'Ghost of Tsushima' is Now 60 GB Because of Its Day One Patch

Here Are The Games You Can Expect To Be Shown At The Xbox Series X Event

Pokemon Go is Four: Earned $3.6 Billion to Celebrate!

How to Be a Good Team Owner in the New 'F1 2020'

Real Time Analytics