'Catherine: Full Body': Where to Get All Techniques for Nintendo Switch

In Catherine: Full Body, the player can get the protagonist Vincent to learn Techniques by getting him to talk to sheep that you can find between levels, where you will find yourself on the different Landings.

The stray sheep that group up with other sheep in a circle will most likely have a technique to share, but there are also individual sheep that will share a technique with you. By sharing their techniques, the sheep work together to support each other and hopefully survive the trials.

'Catherine: Full Body': Where Are The Techniques And What Do They Do?

This list will tell you where you can find each technique and what they do. It should be noted that there are no techniques at all during the 1st night, and the reason should be obvious if you play the game.

2nd Night: Prison of Despair Techniques

Pyramid: Talk to the sheep after going left and back in the first landing. Pyramid draws several blocks that will help you climb. Slide: Talk to the sheep after going left and right in the first landing. Slide makes a staircase by getting two blocks aligned and it slides the lower block of the two blocks to the side. Suspending: After clearing the second layer, talk to the sheep on the left side of the landing. Suspending draws a block with nothing underneath or nothing beneath it, then it draws them side by side, which lets you climb. Pull Down: After clearing the second layer, talk to the sheep on the left side of the landing. Pull Down lets you descend while it draws a stair of blocks for you. Tornado: After clearing the second layer, talk to the sheep on the left side of the landing. Tornado lets you pull out a stack of blocks individually while you descend, which lets you make a staircase.

3rd Night: Torture Chamber Techniques

Bridge: Talk to the sheep found on the left side of the first landing. Bridge lets you move a block over a gap, which creates a bridge. Flying Bridge: Talk to the sheep found on the left side of the first landing. Flying Bridge lets you move a block twice so that it connects to another block after it so that a longer bridge is made. Spider: Talk to the sheep found on the left side of the first landing. Spider lets you hand on to the edge of blocks so you can go around it if the block is blocking your way. Sweep-Out: Talk to the sheep on the right side of the second landing. Sweep-Out lets you pull the block and you drop and hang on to the edge of the block you pulled. Then you can move to the other side of the block to push it. Toppler: Talk to the sheep on the right side of the second landing. Toppler lets you push the lower block of a block stack that has lots of holes, which then makes it all fall. Then you can climb on the lowered blocks.

4th Night: Inquisition Techniques

Wall Spider: Talk to the sheep on the left side of the landing. Wall Spider lets you hang from blocks and navigate to your destination. Corner Spider: Talk to the sheep on the left side of the landing. Corner Spider lets you form an L shape out of blocks. Then you can move from each of the blocks that don't have a shared edge by hanging on the edges. Cutout: On the left side of the landing, talk to the long-haired sheep. Cutout lets you grab one block after the other, and the block is moved towards where you want to go so that a path is formed. Cut Across: On the left side of the landing, talk to the long-haired sheep. Cut Across lets you move a few blocks over to an unstable area, which creates a stable foothold, by throwing blocks after pulling them out.

5th Night: Quadrangle Techniques

Ice Evasion: Talk to the sheep to the right of the storm. Ice Evasion lets you hang onto any ice blocks so that you can avoid slipping. Ice Pulling: Talk to the sheep to the left of the storm. Ice Pulling prevents you from slipping on ice blocks if you're holding a block. You'll only be able to pull if you're on top of ice blocks. Geronimo: After you clear the second layer, talk to the sheep in the center. Geronimo lets you grab a platform when you fall down. Controlled Demolition: After you clear the second layer, talk to the sheep in the center. Controlled Demolition lets you push a stack's bottom supporting blocks, which collapses the roof. Then you can climb the blocks.

6th Night: Clocktower Techniques

Timber: Talk to the sheep on the far left. Timber lets you make a whole wall fall by keeping the supporting block and pushing everything else on top. To make the wall come down at once, push the supporting block. Controlled Explosion: Talk to the sheep on the far left. Controlled Explosion lets you use Dark Blocks to create a path near Bomb Blocks. Bombs Away: After you clear the second layer, talk to the sheep on the left side. Bombs Away lets you push a Bomb Block before it explodes off the edge so that it doesn't damage surrounding blocks. Sproing: After you clear the second layer, talk to the sheep on the left side. Sproing lets you move Spring Blocks so that you can jump five blocks high. Inazuma: After you clear the third layer, talk to the sheep on the left side. Inazuma lets you climb by allowing you to hang onto where 3 blocks are aligned. Inazuma Variation: After you clear the third layer, talk to the sheep on the left side. Inazuma Variation lets you climb by allowing you to hang onto where 4 blocks are aligned.

7th Night: Spiral Corridor Techniques

Back Spider: Talk to the sheep on the left side of the landing. Back Spider lets you move to behind a block away from the camera. Fall Dodger: Talk to the sheep on the far left side of the landing. Fall Dodger lets you push a supporting block to where it can avoid being crushed by any blocks that fall. Marching Spider: Talk to the sheep on the far left side. Marching Spider lets you push blocks out to create a foothold by connecting blocks to the one you pull out, which lets you hang and get out when you're trapped. Bracing: After clearing the third layer, talk to the sheep on the left side. Bracing lets you move a block that would otherwise cause other blocks to fall by adding supporting blocks to it. When you hold up the other blocks, you can move the desired block while the other blocks are prevented from falling. Uprooting: After clearing the third layer, talk to the sheep on the left side. Uprooting lets you move the blocks under an unmovable block so that you can create a path.

Those are all the techniques you can find in Catherine: Full Body on the Nintendo Switch. With all these techniques, you'll encounter less of a challenge when you're climbing.

