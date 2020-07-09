‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Is $200M Away From the Billion-Dollar Mark

There are only a few movies in history that have crossed the billion-dollar mark. And very soon, Jumanji: The Next Level will cross that line as they have already earned $800M worldwide.

Taking the reigns once again, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, the film stands at $319.2M domestically and $480.9M at the international box office as noted by Deadline.

The movie from Columbia Pictures, Seven Bucks and Matt Tolmach Productions was first released in 18 international markets last December offshore before adding domestic and wider release the following weekend. Jumanji: The Next Level had the number one openings across Asia and Europe.

However, it still falls behind its predecessor, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which earned a whopping $404 million domestic and $962 million worldwide on a $90 million budget in late 2017/early 2018 in a report from Forbes.

Awards and Nominations for Jumanji: The Next Level

Although the film doesn't come close to being nominated for an Oscar, it has received many nominations since its release. Here are some of the nominations Jumanji: The Next Level received.

Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Actor - Kevin Hart

MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Comedic Performance- Jack Black

MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best On-Screen Team- Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas

Saturn Awards for Best Fantasy Film-Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Teen Choice Awards for Choice Comedy Movie- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Teen Choice Awards for Choice Comedy Movie Actress- Karen Gillan

Teen Choice Awards for Choice Comedy Movie Actor- Jack Black

Teen Choice Awards for Choice Comedy Movie Actor- Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson managed to bag home the Kids' Choice Awards, the USA for Favourite Movie Actor and the Choice Comedy Movie Actor. The movie also won the Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie.

Jumanji 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer

You'd be surprised when you hear that the Jumanji franchise has already released 3 movies--the one in 1995 starring Robin Williams, and the next-generation movie starring Dwayne Johnson and the rest.

As of this writing, Jake Kasdan, the director has confirmed that the next franchise is in the early stages of development.

Set to reprise their roles in the fourth movie are Karen Gillan, Morgan Turner, Danny DeVito, Dwayne Johnson, Awkwafina, Madison Iseman, Rory McCann, and Danny Glover.

As for the plot of the movie, not a lot of details have been revealed yet other than the fact the upcoming sequel will feature a lot of adventures and twists now that the Jumanji game world has come into the real world.

Like the original movie which was released in 1995, Next Level also showed a flock of ostriches passing when Spencer & his team were having dinner. It is also anticipated that a new villain will be introduced in the plot.

