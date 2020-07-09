Paul James Malczewski: From Living in His Brother's Garage to Transforming into one of America's Biggest Digital Marketing Experts

Whenever the idea of commencing a business has popped up, people hesitate, owing to various factors. However, most of the global leaders and entrepreneurs have themselves walked that path and taken a leap of faith.

Some of these moguls kickstarted their journey from scratch, and today, their growth and success know no bounds. Moreover, the rise of the ventures of such ambitious entrepreneurs only proves that it's a myth that businesses are scalable only when there's a strong financial backup.

Similar to this is an inspirational story and journey of the 32-year-old digital marketing expert, Paul James. He decided to plunge into the entrepreneurial world, having started from his brother's garage.

In the last decade, a lot has changed for the Wisconsin native, both personally as well as professionally. James's story of becoming a leading digital marketer and YouTuber is not a typical one. In 2010, James dropped out of college to pursue a full-time career in digital marketing.

He aimed to help small-time business owners claim the first page rankings on search engines by using his talent and skill. In a short span, through word of mouth, referrals, and determinate results, his portfolio of clients multiplied and business scaled into a 6-figure agency. Bootstrapping, for James, proved to be a blessing in disguise. As he says, it taught him how to be inventive, the importance of frugality, and the value of skills that set him apart from the clutter.

Due to the high demand for his services, James began a YouTube channel to share his digital marketing expertise and SEO expertise. James witnessed a considerable amount of success in 2017 in the form of 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He was quick to realize that his channel, as well as digital marketing services, had great potential in the market. Paul shared his insights on various subjects within the realm of digital marketing. James also grew his YouTube channel by uploading double the videos than what he used to, with particular emphasis on the quality of content and target audience. Paul initially lived in his brother's garage when he dropped out of college. However, today he is a massively successful entrepreneur with multiple successful businesses.

Amidst this all, the young entrepreneur also found himself building a passion for developing software with a clear objective of aiding himself and marketing agencies alike with their day to day operations. As luck would have it, James was able to witness success in this endeavor as well. By building up software companies and many of his subscribers became customers of those companies that he built, the revenue of his business skyrocketed to a 7-figure range.

Today, James is a successful YouTuber with over 200,000 subscribers and also an expert digital marketing consultant and the founder of DialHawk - a call tracking software venture for small business owners and marketing agencies established in 2019.

James says it is fascinating to be a new-age entrepreneur with multiple businesses to handle. He believes this approach to do more and better continually drives him to explore new opportunities, face competition, and support fellow entrepreneurs who need guidance when starting.

He adds, "Having come from a humble background with no formal education in this area, I have had to work extremely hard to reach where I am today. It takes a lot of dedication and self-belief when you start from scratch, in my case, a garage. However, regardless of the challenges and adversities, what matters is how I turned my dream into a reality."

Today, Paul James is a renowned digital marketing expert with a widely successful digital agency and other businesses.

