Best Webcam for Video Calls

By CaseQ. , Jul 09, 2020 03:06 AM EDT

Video conferences and online meetings have become the new normal in this pandemic. But sometimes, the laptop camera simply just won't suffice. In order for you to see more ther person's face more clearly, you need to invest more in good-quality web cameras. 

And with that, here are some good-quality cameras which you can invest in:

Logitech StreamCam- Best for Content Creation

Logitech StreamCam
(Photo : Logitech)

If there's one thing that people love to do when they're bored at home is create content about anyone and anything. So, the next time you're going to make a blog about an issue, try buying the Logitech StreamCam.

Not only does this camera have a 1080p resolution, but its features also include: Smart auto-focus and exposure, AI-enabled facial tracking, 9:16 format, and a built-in electronic image stabilization. 


Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000- Cheap, cheerful and ideal for Skype

MICROSOFT LIFECAM HD-3000
(Photo : Microsoft)

Unlike the aforementioned model, this one is actually a couple of dollars cheaper. Its resolution may only be 720p, but it also features color correction and is noise cancelling at the same time.

The camera can rotate 360 degrees, and can be mounted on a tripod with autofocus. The wideband mic is able to deliver crystal clear audio, and Microsoft's TrueColor system will shift the exposure dynamically to keep you well lit. 

Razer Kiyo- A spotlight on streaming

Razer Kiyo
(Photo : Razer)

It offers up to 1080p resolution at 30 fps and an autofocus component that comes in handy when moving closer to the cam or adjusting its position. Thanks to its "Light Ring", vloggers and users are guaranteed good image quality and lighting. 

Logitech C922 Pro Stream

Logitech C922 Pro Stream
(Photo : Logitech)

The Full HD 1080p video quality works best for video conferences and online streamers. The glass lens and captures bright and natural colors in fluid video at 30fps, while the 78-degree field of view accommodates up to two people. You can use the app to zoom and pan the camera.

This camera is equipped with HD autofocus and light correction, even in a dim setting. The C922 Pro Webcam is fitted with two microphones, one on either side of the camera to capture more realistic sound from every angle, so that your voice comes through sounding natural and clear.

Mevo. Livestreaming on the go. 

Mevo
(Photo : Mevo)

Among all the aforementioned cameras, this Mevo has got to be the most portable and the most expensive one of them all. But it comes with its benefits. For instance, you can connect and stream instantly from your phone with the dedicated Mevo App.

As long as you are connected to the Internet, you can go live anytime on your favorite social media platform. This camera's resolution is higher than the rest amounting to 2160p and features 4K recording. With a 6-hour battery life, this camera is also equipped with multi-directional audio and strong low-light performance. 


