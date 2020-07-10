Games

Playing Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

By CaseQ. , Jul 10, 2020 12:52 AM EDT

If you're familiar with the Sword Art Online franchise, then you must know that Sword Art Online: War of Underworld Part 2 will be the final chapter in Kirito's journey as the Black Swordsman in the 24-episode anime which will be airing tomorrow, July 11.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
(Photo : Bandai Namco)

But for those who are following the game adaptation of the story, then players can now embark Kirito's final journey as Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is finally out.

Developed by AQURIA Co., Ltd., a Japanese game developer that also developed the previous Sword Art Online games namely Sword Art Online: Infinity Moment, Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment and the sequel Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is meant to conclude Kirito's overall in-game story

The development of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris started around 4 years ago in 2016. The initial development phase was quite hard, as adapting Alicization into a game was quite difficult as noted by Dualshockers in their interview SAO author Reki Kawahara, SAO Editor Kazuma Miki, and SAO console games Producer Yousuke Futami.

The producer also added how this will be his final work before switching positions and that the baton must be passed to the next generation if they want to adapt Unital Ring, the latest and current arc of SAO in the light novel.

You can tune in to the launch livestream tomorrow at 3 pm. Check out the tweet below for more details.

Read Also: 'Sword Art Online' Season 3 Air Date, Updates: Series Cancelled; Fate Of The Show Remains Unknown


Unlocking More Recipes in SAO: Alicization Lycoris

For those who are lucky enough to get a copy before the rest, the game starts off with the fight against the Adminstrator that also shows you the basic controls on how you can manuever Kirito.

Progressing further in the game, you would need to know how to craft to improve your armor and weapons. There are two main methods of crafting in the game, manual and crafting requests as noted by Gamers Heroes.

Crafting Requests allow you to craft items higher than your current level by speaking with the appropriate NPC which is the same as crafting manually except it costs more and the weapon/armor stats are slightly weaker than manually crafting it.

But should you choose to craft requests, make sure to gather the appropriate materials and enough money. Then craft the item until you meet the requirements for the box to be checked. Once you craft the item again, you will have then learned the recipe.

You can also check Part 1 of the game here.

Read Also: 'Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization' : Get To Complete The Game In Under 30 To 40 Hours

TAG Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris, Alicization Lycoris, Games, sword art online, Aquria Co.

Related Articles

The Xbox Series X event will be happening on July 23, but what games will they show and talk about? An insider at Xbox has revealed possible titles that might be shown during the event.

Here Are The Games You Can Expect To Be Shown At The Xbox Series X Event

The Xbox Series X event will be happening on July 23, but what games will they show and talk about? An insider at Xbox has revealed possible titles that might be shown during the event.
The Xbox Series X hasn't been in the spotlight due to the PlayStation 5's recent reveal event. But this July, it seems like they'll be showing off their upcoming games.

What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

The Xbox Series X hasn't been in the spotlight due to the PlayStation 5's recent reveal event. But this July, it seems like they'll be showing off their upcoming games.
The indie video game platform itch.io is selling a bundle that contains over 1000 games and more to support racial justice and equality. Grab the bundle now before it's too late!

Pay $5 For 1000+ Games With The Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality On Itch.io

The indie video game platform itch.io is selling a bundle that contains over 1000 games and more to support racial justice and equality. Grab the bundle now before it's too late!
Get Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia for FREE at Epic Games now while you still have the chance!

Epic Games To Release New Free Games 'Just Cause 4' And 'Wheels of Aurelia' Next Week

Get Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia for FREE at Epic Games now while you still have the chance!
Find out what specific weapon suits each of the various classes in Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 Guide To The Best Weapons Per Class Post DLC Launch

Find out what specific weapon suits each of the various classes in Battlefield 1
Aside from the previously known problems on the Nintendo Switch, another one surfaces.

Nintendo Switch Bugs, Updates: Wi-Fi Causes The Framerate Drop, Anonymous Developer Says

Aside from the previously known problems on the Nintendo Switch, another one surfaces.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Start with Microsoft 98-366 Exam and Get Some Practice Tests for It!

If you want to start your career in IT, the best way to begin your journey is to work on getting the basic skills. Apart from this approach, it is also important to decide which area of IT to pursue and which vendor to choose.

SCIENCE

CEO Peter Beck’s Apology Has Elon Musk and Other Competitors Support After Launch Failure

After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.

GAMES

Playing Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

For those who are following the game adaptation of the story, then players can now embark Kirito's final journey as Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is finally out.

TECH

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Will Fund a Universal Basic Income Experiment to Help Millions

The CEO and co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey is contributing millions to an experiment that will involve universal basic income.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Pink Snow

Strange Weather: Why Did Snow in the Italian Alps Turn Pink?

Sony

What Could the Future Hold After Sony's $250M Investment in Epic Games?

Ford Police Interceptor 2020

Black Employees Working at Ford Want The Car Manufacturer to Stop Making Police Vehicles

Jumanji: The Next Level

Are You a Fan? ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Is $200M Away From the Billion-Dollar Mark

Liam Nikuro

The Social Media Influencer with Thousands of Followers But Isn't a Real Person

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Doing the 'OK' Hand Gesture in 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' Is Now Impossible

Will 'Grand Theft Auto 6' Have a World That Evolves Like How The World in 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Did?

Pokemon Go is Four: Earned $3.6 Billion to Celebrate!

Where to Get All Techniques in 'Catherine: Full Body' on Nintendo Switch

Ninja Shifts Career? The Celebrity is Now Playing Fortnite on YouTube

Real Time Analytics