Expand Your Screen Space: 3 Best Portable Computer Monitors For Your Laptop In 2020

Have you ever needed to expand your laptop's screen real estate but don't want to spend money on an entirely new laptop solely for a bigger screen? Then you're going to want to buy a portable computer monitor for your laptop.

If you want to know what to look for in a portable computer monitor, all you want in a portable computer monitor for your laptop is one that doesn't need an external stand or power supply. If it needs an external stand or power supply, then it would be a hassle to bring it with you, and it would take up space in your bag. An excellent portable computer monitor that you intend to use with your laptop has to be a quick plug-and-play experience when you use it.

The Best Portable Computer Monitors For Laptops

Having a secondary monitor for your laptop will give you more space to do what you want to do with your laptop. This article has a few recommendations on which portable computer monitors for your laptop you should get.

The Asus ZenScreen MB16AC Portable Monitor is a good looking USB monitor that offers a variety of features as well as considerations in its design that makes the monitor significantly useful as well as a top choice for a portable computer monitor.

The high quality means it has a high price, but the value is great for what it's worth. The build quality and the visuals are very much worth the premium price this portable monitor has.

The Asus MB169B portable computer monitor is an amazing choice if you're looking for one for your laptop.

This portable monitor connects to your laptop using a regular USB-A cable. It's compatible with both USB 2.0 as well as USB 3.0. However, if you use USB 2.0, you'll experience more latency than you would with USB 3.0 due to the different data transfer rates.

The alluring lightweight and slim design make it a great choice if you want a nice-looking monitor. This portable monitor takes advantage of Asus EzLink technology, which offloads the graphics processing off of the PC to the monitor's dedicated hardware. You'll use up to five of these portable monitors if your laptop has the right amount of USB ports.

The GeChic 1101P portable monitor is aimed at photographers who require an extra monitor for their laptops when they go out for photoshoots. This portable monitor has an IPS display, which measures 11.6 inches. The small size means that it's easily portable, and you can attach it to a tripod while out taking photographs.

This portable monitor has a full HD screen that supports 16.7 million colors, but you can easily tweak it using the built-in color temperature settings. These settings will let you match the display to the one your camera has.

You can use a variety of display outputs or inputs with the 1101P, VGA, micro-HDMI, and mini-DisplayPort. It is useful for numerous situations, such as previewing videos and photos from a camera or using it as a regular portable monitor for your laptop.

