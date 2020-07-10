Trending News

Wealth coach Derek Moneyberg on Why He Only Chooses to Work with Clients Who are Motivated to Build Massive Wealth

By Eric Hamilton , Jul 10, 2020 12:28 AM EDT
Throughout the year, people spend an enormous amount of time assessing their health, wealth, career, and other personal choices of life. It's when institutes fill with new admissions, gyms with new members, and activity classes with new enthusiasts - for a short phase, though. When it comes to wealth coaching, the impulse varies. Only those seeking long-term benefits can be seen consulting an expert in the field mentioned above. For entrepreneurs, celebrities, industrialists, sports athletes, and just about anyone who go the coaching route, the time, experience, and expense invested is heavily reliant on the outcome. This result, in the end, is generated by wealth coaches and consultants who guide a client of any background towards desired business, financial, and career goals. One such expert who's the best-known wealth coach in the field is the Illinois based Derek Moneyberg.

As someone who's firmly goal-driven and result-oriented himself, Moneyberg believes in only working with self-motivated clients, driven for success, and focused on their goals. In contrast to other coaches who sell their services in exchange for vague revenues, he prefers promising and delivering outcomes that are not only easily-applicable but also sustainable. Being a tough-love mentor, Moneyberg favors quality over quantity. In other words, the kind of clients he deals with matters to him more than the number of clients he has in his portfolio. Hence, he's very selective with which clients he accepts, and that, in turn, helps him focus on guiding those who are serious and motivated to scale up their business exponentially.

Prospective clients who seek Moneyberg's expertise have to go through a systemic procedure before Moneyberg agrees to mentor them. Derek chooses to work with them based on their capability to execute and make the most of the support, tools, and personal guidance that he offers. This approach allows Moneyberg to be invested in the growth, development, and success of his clients. Both from an individual as well as a professional perspective. When speaking of how he attained and built a portfolio that boasts hundreds of clients, he said, "Things clicked about seven years ago. Looking at my approach and success in the real estate field, people from across the world started contacting me. They were inspired by my journey and hoped to have my guidance to achieve their goals. Thereon, four years back, I delved into wealth coaching. Since then, I have worked with umpteen clients and also gained referrals through them, by word of mouth. People Derek has worked with, and others who have heard about him know that he doesn't sugar coat his words. He is the kind of coach who will give specific and actionable advice on how to get what one aspires to have.

Moneyberg, like many other well-established entrepreneurs, has had the vision of doing good for himself. To some, this may mean creating a fortune or piloting a billion-dollar worth business. Still, for Derek, it is more about working with winners who want to win even more. Derek encourages his clients to find individual as well as mutual success on the way. His choices, outlook, determination, and journey are a testament to his expertise and zeal. When thoughts are in check, ambitions are bold, and goals are definite, actions follow on their own!  

