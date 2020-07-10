Learn the Ropes of Assembling a Car Like a Mechanic in Wrench

Being a car mechanic is no easy work. Other than getting down and dirty under the wheel, you need to have a thorough understanding about your vehicle before you can event think of maintaining it.

You can read all the manuals and watch hours of video, but nothing beats hands-on wrench-turning experience if you want to get better at understanding how your car works. But cars, tools, and workspaces are expensive.

But what if you can learn the ropes of being a mechanic through a video game? Wouldn't that be nifty?

Developed by Missing Digits, Wrench is a highly detailed race car mechanic simulator that tasks you with maintaining your team's race cars.

Despite being released as an Early Access back in December 2018, the game can now be played on your PC or played as a VR game on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

"Players are responsible for maintaining a growing number of the car's systems which includes: engine and cylinder head, full suspension, braking system, fuel system, cooling system, and ignition components." as noted in the game's description on the website.

Last week, they have released a cinematic trailer which you can view here below.

In the press release of the game that was noted by Jalopnik, "Each component in Wrench is meticulously crafted- Parts down to each nut and bolt are faithfully reproduced in order to provide players with an accurate simulation. Wrench features common fastening tools (ratchets and impacts) and accurately simulates fastener torque, stretch, and breakage. Players use a growing selection of lubricants and chemicals to perform common tasks like oil changes or brake fluid flushes."

This game will also highlight a growing library of aftermarket parts that the player can use to address customer needs or build their own cars.

For now, the game costs around $19.99. The first two cars licensed for Wrench are the Bauer LTD Catfish and the Exomotive Exocet.

Early Access

While the game is on its way to completion, here are some things you can do in the Early Access version of the game as noted by Steam:

Start as at the bottom as a junior level assistant handling fluid and tire changes

Earn XP and gain mechanic levels based on each component of the car you service and the car's race results.

Mechanic level ups grow your role on the team and make you responsible for a larger portion of each car's mechanical systems.

Delegate repair work to mechanics on the team who are junior to you.

Diagnose mechanical issues with a variety of tools including the part logbook and driver symptom reports.

You can check out what's coming your way soon on this roadmap provided.

