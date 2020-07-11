[VIRAL] Silicon Valley CEO Berates Asian Diners in California Restaurant in Racist Incident

It's bad and tragic enough that discrimination still exists among the African-American community. Peace-loving African-Americans have always been the victims of police brutality and that's a fact. But recently another race group has been the target of racism--Asians.

In an article from the Evening Standard, CEO and founder of tech company Solid8, Michael Lofthouse, was caught on camera verbally attacking Jordan Chan and her family while they were out celebrating her aunt's birthday which took place at Bernardus Lodge and Spa's Lucia restaurant in Carmel Valley on July 4.

In the Instagram post, Jordan Liz Chan and the family were just singing happy birthday to their aunt and taking pictures, when Lofthouse began to calling them a "f***ing Asian piece of s***" while telling them to go back to the country where they came from adding that Trump is going to f**k them.

You can see Michael Lofthouse's outrage below.

And if this wasn't enough, he incited anger between an exchange with Ahmed Omar saying that Asians should leave the planet and threatened to kill them. You can see the picture below.

After the incident, he has apologized saying to the Daily Mail: "My behaviour in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments."

However, Gennica Cochran, who was the waitress serving the family at the time said she doesn't believe a word of the CEO's statement.

