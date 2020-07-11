Trending News
[VIRAL] Silicon Valley CEO Berates Asian Diners in California Restaurant in Racist Incident
It's bad and tragic enough that discrimination still exists among the African-American community. Peace-loving African-Americans have always been the victims of police brutality and that's a fact. But recently another race group has been the target of racism--Asians.
In an article from the Evening Standard, CEO and founder of tech company Solid8, Michael Lofthouse, was caught on camera verbally attacking Jordan Chan and her family while they were out celebrating her aunt's birthday which took place at Bernardus Lodge and Spa's Lucia restaurant in Carmel Valley on July 4.
In the Instagram post, Jordan Liz Chan and the family were just singing happy birthday to their aunt and taking pictures, when Lofthouse began to calling them a "f***ing Asian piece of s***" while telling them to go back to the country where they came from adding that Trump is going to f**k them.
You can see Michael Lofthouse's outrage below.
View this post on Instagram️️️SHARE THIS POST️️️ Trigger warning: Racism, Vulgar Language (FYI he had a LOT more to say after I stopped recording) This is the face of the man who relentlessly harassed my family and I completely UNPROVOKED, UNWARRANTED, and UNCONSCIONABLE. We were celebrating my tita’s birthday, literally just singing happy birthday to her and taking pictures, when this white supremacist starts yelling disgusting racist remarks at us. (“Fuck you Asians” “Go back to whatever fucking Asian country you’re from” “You don’t belong here”) It is no coincidence that this man has the audacity to showcase such blatant racism on the 4th of July. White supremacy has a notorious habit of masquerading as patriotism! The fact that Donald Trump is our president (i.e. THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD) gives racists a platform and amplifies voices of hate. The surfacing of racists is so prevalent right now, even in such an ethnically/culturally diverse and liberal state like California, because Trump HIMSELF uses his position to incite racial tension and to promote aggression towards POC, foreigners, and immigrants. We need change! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE VOTE THIS UPCOMING RE-ELECTION. PROTECT ALL PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF SKIN COLOR AND ETHNIC ORIGIN. A post shared by @ jordanlizchan on Jul 5, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT
And if this wasn't enough, he incited anger between an exchange with Ahmed Omar saying that Asians should leave the planet and threatened to kill them. You can see the picture below.
After the incident, he has apologized saying to the Daily Mail: "My behaviour in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments."
However, Gennica Cochran, who was the waitress serving the family at the time said she doesn't believe a word of the CEO's statement.
