Kids in School: Here Are Games You Can Play When They’re Away

It looks like the school semester this fall is still happening even if society isn't ready for it or not.

But that means you'll finally get to play on the console that your children have been hogging since the quarantine started months ago. It's exciting to think about when it's so close.

What Games Are Coming This Year?

You're in luck, though, since numerous significant titles are coming up that you'll be able to play while your kids are busy studying their lessons. Here are the top games, which are all non-exclusives coming in the remaining months of this year.





CD Projekt Red is a prominent video game studio. They have already given out numerous enticing teasers of Cyberpunk 2077 and the setting of the technologically-advanced Night City. Fans have been analyzing every screenshot, trailer, and news article to find out every detail they can.

In Cyberpunk 2077, you'll play as a customizable protagonist named V. You'll get to explore a dense and rich metropolis environment through a first-person view, which is a departure from what the studio was known to do with their Witcher series of games. Witcher fans were disappointed they didn't go for a third-person view. Hopefully, they look past it and enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 when they dive into the grungy world of corporate espionage and high-tech weaponry.

The newest installment of the Assasin's Creed series, releases in a few months, takes place in the Viking Era. You'll be taking a leap of faith as a male or female Eivor, who is a Viking raider appointed as the leader of their clan so they can escape Norway's icy plains and start a new home in the country of England.

This newest Assassin's Creed game takes place in the Dark Ages, so warring kingdoms headed by petty lords are ruling England's nation. Will you be able to take over England? You'll find out by the end of the year.

Ubisoft is bringing the innovative hacking gameplay to a future after London was affected by Brexit. The game was supposed to release in March 2020, but then it was pushed back a couple of months, and it's now releasing later this year.

However, the wait will be worth it if what they've shown so far about the Watch Dogs series' return is anything to go by right now. One of the major selling points that have gotten numerous people excited about the game is that you'll be able to recruit and play as anyone you see walking around in London. If you want to play as a construction worker with their specialized cargo drone, you can do that.

Are there any other games that you're looking forward to this year? Any games that you want to see more of in the coming months ahead of us? Make sure to let those games' developers know how you feel!

