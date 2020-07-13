Simple Steps to Use Calendar Apps for Online Event Promotions

For any small business owner, a freelancer or an entrepreneur, a calendar is a highly useful resource because a well organized calendar is essential for multiple purposes like knowing your schedules for the day or a week. And if you are in an extraordinary company, you will have to plan some critical calls or even meetings ahead of time so you will need a calendar App to keep things in mind.

Apart from regular scheduling, a calendar app can also be vital for online networking of events. It can be so by generating the reminders/invitations for main events about your venture and delivering it to your site's audience in time. So, in this article, we will see how the calendar Apps can be used in different steps for online event promotions.

1. Link a Calendar to your Site

The very first step is to add a calendar to your web because if you want your organization's peers to stay up to date on events, meetings and deadlines, introducing a calendar to your webpage is a must. Luckily, there are multiple online technology based calendar apps like calendly.com which makes it easier for you to link, update and publish a professional calendar to your non-profiting website. All you might need is internet access, a browser and some time to prepare.

If you are running your website using a content management system (CMS), it can even offer a calendar feature. If not, adding a calendar can be easily done using one of so many technological platforms. As with an email-client calendar (such as Calendly or Outlook), by establishing a registration that covers the time, date, location and other info of the event, you can add posts to a web-based calendar.

You may execute all of the customization options to the appearance of the calendar on the website of the calendar service. There are a few prominent third party calendar applications that are user-friendly and very convenient. Here are 2 as a suggestion:

Google Calendar

Google lists a variety of free web-based services one of which enable users to create and upload an online calendar on your official site. To develop a calendar using Google, you will have to create a free Google account first. The online app of Google Calendar offers numerous ways of viewing the upcoming activities including regular, weekly , and monthly versions. Regardless of the view you pick, just clicking on the date or time slot, naming it and entering data about the event such as its location and time can add a new event.

Window Live Calendar

Windows Live Calendar operates much the same as Google Calendar. If you are already using the Windows Live calendar to monitor events, using this free calendar tool to add a calendar to your website may make more sense. Once you have customized a calendar as a public calendar rather than a personal one, you can use the tools of the software to build an interactive schedule and customize its appearance on your site.

2. Build Event Badges

After adding the calendar to your site, the next step is to add event badges for the upcoming events to tell your site audience about it. Although a full calendar is probably the most suitable option for nonprofits holding frequent and ongoing events, the organizations holding only occasional events may consider a full calendar to be way too expensive for their budget. So they can use calendar features in their site because instead of showing a full monthly view of the calendar, an upcoming event badge merely lists a few activities to be held in the near future. Upcoming event badges can be created using several free online services which can be easily incorporated into your website via a quick cut-and - paste process with HTML code.

Upcoming badges extract the details of an event from the database of the site, but if your event is not identified then you can add it later. After adding events to your list, you can select from one of two badge types, and then choose if the badge will display the address of the event. The upcoming badges can demonstrate five or ten future events and modify themselves automatically each time you offer a new event.

3. Marketing of the Event

Lastly, the importance of digital marketing for any events is a known fact. Although some tools allow you to do different marketing campaigns within the program, others combine marketing automation and advertising schemes with third-party software. If you don't have a CMS, one of the third-party calendar providers is the best way to add a calendar to your official website. For most cases, simply pasting a sample of text into the code of your website is all you need to do to incorporate the calendar.

