Culture

Tributes for 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project' Host Grant Imahara Pour In

By Jared N. , Jul 14, 2020 10:11 PM EDT

The host of the well-loved science show MythBusters and of the Netflix show White Rabbit Project, Grant Imahara, died on July 13 at the age of 49 due to a brain aneurysm. As reports of his death spread online, millions of fans of his shows as well as his co-workers paid tribute to the engineer who made science fun and interesting for everyone.

Grant Imahara with Kari Byron and Tory Belleci
(Photo : Kari Byron / Twitter)

Who Was Grant Imahara?

Grant Imahara was an electrical engineer and roboticist. During the third season of the Discovery Channel's MythBusters, he replaced host Scottie Chapman, and he stayed on the show for many years until 2014 with his fellow hosts Tory Belleci and Kari Byron. The three of them would reunite for a Netflix show called the White Rabbit Project in 2016, which only had a single season.

While Imahara was on MythBusters, he used his technical skills to create robots and he was also responsible for handling the electronics and computers needed to test many myths.

Imahara did many things when he was on MythBusters like sky-diving and driving stunt cars. Before that, he worked with Lucasfilms where he got to meet the most popular characters in film history. He was one of the operators of R2-D2 from Star Wars. Grant was behind The Energizer Bunny as well as the robot Geoff Peterson for The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson.

Read More: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Will Be Helping Fund a Universal Basic Income Experiment That Will Affect Millions

Tributes to Grant Imahara

Numerous people had Grant Imahara as a great friend, which has led to many tributes being made to his name now that he has passed away.

Here are various tributes that were posted on Twitter by friends and fans alike:

 

Read More: Elon Musk's Brain Microchip Neuralink Will Allegedly Cure Depression and Addiction

TAG mythbusters, white rabbit project, host, grant imahara, Death

Related Articles

A horrific news broke out on the internet as a twitch streamer died while streaming.

Twitch Streamer Found Dead After Streaming for 24hrs

A horrific news broke out on the internet as a twitch streamer died while streaming.

'Jane The Virgin' Spoiler Alert: Appaling Twist With Brett Pier's Character, Michael

"Jane the Virgin" star Brett Pier has leaked a shocking turn of events on his character, Michael in the famous series.
After a person is declared clinically dead, the body remains biologically alive. A study suggest that some genes continue to keep working for up to 48 hours after death.

Body Remains Alive For 2 Days After The Heart Stops

After a person is declared clinically dead, the body remains biologically alive. A study suggest that some genes continue to keep working for up to 48 hours after death.
The latest meningitis death have potentially exposed 300 more fitness members to the bacteria in an exercise studio at Marin County. Public health officials are notifying suspected people who have come in contact with the victim to immediately get preventive antibiotics.

Meningitis Death: Gym Cyclist Dies Of Infection, May Have Infected 300 More

The latest meningitis death have potentially exposed 300 more fitness members to the bacteria in an exercise studio at Marin County. Public health officials are notifying suspected people who have come in contact with the victim to immediately get preventive antibiotics.
PlayTime Beds stopped trading last month a few days after the infant's death. CEO Craig Williams is said to already be in question.

Children's Bed Manufacturer Questioned After Tragic Death Of Seven-Month-Old Baby

PlayTime Beds stopped trading last month a few days after the infant's death. CEO Craig Williams is said to already be in question.
These recent years, an intriguing spike of deaths due to cold weather has been seen on older people. This phenomena is caused by respiratory-related disease caused by ordinary cold weather.

Death Due To Cold Weather Reaches Record High For Older Adults

These recent years, an intriguing spike of deaths due to cold weather has been seen on older people. This phenomena is caused by respiratory-related disease caused by ordinary cold weather.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Amazon Go Shopping Carts That Can Tell What You’re Buying

In Amazon's major upcoming store, they will implement Dash Carts. These smart shopping carts will know what you're buying.

SCIENCE

NASA Astronauts To Conduct 2 More Spacewalks This Month

In an effort to finish upgrading the power system of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken will conduct a pair of spacewalks Thursday, July 16, and Tuesday, July 21.

GAMES

How to Play Story of Seasons Friends in Mineral Town

It wasn't always called Story of Seasons. Before it was called such, this franchise went by another name that most people are familiar with- Harvest Moon.

CULTURE

'Dragon's Dogma' Is Getting a Netflix Anime Adaptation

For players familiar with the Capcom-developed game 'Dragon's Dogma,' they'll be pleased to know that an anime adaptation is on its way two months from now.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesla Model Y

Elon Musk Cancels Plans for Standard-Range Version of Model Y, Cuts Price by $3,000

Astronaut

NASA Astronauts To Conduct 2 More Spacewalks This Month

Ford Bronco 2021

After 24 Years The Ford Bronco Is Back With New Models

Woman with a video game controller

Kids in School: Here Are Games You Can Play When They’re Away

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is Now Officially Richer Than Warren Buffet

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

YouTube Star Nicole Thea Perishes Along With Unborn Son

Pack Your Bags, Mecha Fans! Gundam Statue to Be Built in Shanghai in 2021

Elon Musk is Now Officially Richer Than Warren Buffet

Adapting Your Business To The Latest Technology Trends

'Dragon's Dogma' Is Getting a Netflix Anime Adaptation

Real Time Analytics