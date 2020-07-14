Culture

'Dragon's Dogma' Is Getting a Netflix Anime Adaptation

By Casey Q. , Jul 14, 2020 09:51 PM EDT

For players who are familiar with the Capcom-developed game Dragon's Dogma, they'll be pleased to know that an anime adaptation is on its way two months from now.

Dragon's Dogma
(Photo : Capcom)

In a report from IGN, Netflix's original anime adaptation will be released on September 17 which was indicated in the tweet as you can see below.

The streaming giant announced this last year and is partnering up with Anima, Sublimation, and David Production to produce the series.

The first screenshots of the anime have already been released from the game's Twitter account which you can check out below: 

Here is an overview of the anime series according to Netflix Japan:

"The Dragon that suddenly appeared after over 100 years burned the village of Cassardis to ashes. Ethan confronted the Dragon to protect his beloved family, but the Dragon took his heart. Although he appeared to have died, Ethan was resurrected as an "Arisen." Alongside Hannah, a Pawn under Ethan's command who suddenly appeared, he sets out on a journey to recover his heart.

During his journey, Ethan will battle demons that represent the seven deadly sins, but has no way of knowing that with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity...

Gematsu noted that the anime is directed by Shinya Sugai, executive produced by Netflix's Taiki Sakurai, co-produced by Capcom's Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Takashi Kitahara, and written by Kurasumi Sunayama, with character design by Iku Nishimura. 

Comicbook.com noted how this anime will showcase CGI animation and how Sublimation, the studio that will animate the series, is looking forward to this. 

"We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal. We're excited to bring our unique cel shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world," said Representative Director Atsushi Koishikawa. 

Read Also: Here's How to Check IMDB Ratings when Picking Out What to Watch on Netflix


Dragon's Dogma The Game

For those who don't know what Dragon's Dogma is, it is an action role-playing hack-and-slash video game for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The game is set in the fantasy world of Gransys where the player takes control of the human protagonist dubbed the Arisen on a quest to defeat the dragon Grigori--a being said to herald the world's end--while uncovering a deeper conspiracy along the way.

Similar to other fantasy games, players will be exploring the vast world of Gransys while completing quests and fighting monsters in real-time combat.

Read Also: 'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' News: VR Compatibility, 3D Scanning Technology Caused Delay, Says CAPCOM

TAG Dragon's Dogma, Netflix, Anime, Capcom, Sublimation

Related Articles

A leaker who has been reliable in the past regarding Resident Evil may have revealed the release date of Resident Evil Village.

A Leaker May Have Confirmed The Release Date Of 'Resident Evil Village'

A leaker who has been reliable in the past regarding Resident Evil may have revealed the release date of Resident Evil Village.
The famous Netflix series Tiger King is something that many people have heard of and watched. Tiger King's John Reike wants to share his thoughts on how life was like with Joe Exotic.

John Reike From Tiger King Has Something To Say About Working With Joe Exotic

The famous Netflix series Tiger King is something that many people have heard of and watched. Tiger King's John Reike wants to share his thoughts on how life was like with Joe Exotic.
Warner Bros Japan has announced that they are holding a virtual event they are calling Stay Connected with guests from three prominent anime shows, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girl in a Dungeon?, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Find out what to expect.

Warner Bros Japan Will Be Hosting A Virtual Event Called Stay Connected With Anime Next Month

Warner Bros Japan has announced that they are holding a virtual event they are calling Stay Connected with guests from three prominent anime shows, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girl in a Dungeon?, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Find out what to expect.
Finally, there's a way to get legitimate IMDB reviews on Netflix! Here's how to do it!

How to Check IMDB Ratings when Picking Out What to Watch on Netflix

Finally, there's a way to get legitimate IMDB reviews on Netflix! Here's how to do it!
A trailer for a SpongeBob SquarePants anime has popped up online and has people getting excited. Where can you watch the trailer and what's in it?

A SpongeBob Squarepants Anime Trailer Has Been Allegedly Leaked Online?!

A trailer for a SpongeBob SquarePants anime has popped up online and has people getting excited. Where can you watch the trailer and what's in it?
Want to watch a show or movie but you can't pay for those subscription-based services? Here are some free alternatives to Netflix that you can enjoy right now!

Free Netflix Alternatives And More: How You Can Pass Time Without Emptying Your Wallet

Want to watch a show or movie but you can't pay for those subscription-based services? Here are some free alternatives to Netflix that you can enjoy right now!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Amazon Go Shopping Carts That Can Tell What You’re Buying

In Amazon's major upcoming store, they will implement Dash Carts. These smart shopping carts will know what you're buying.

SCIENCE

NASA Astronauts To Conduct 2 More Spacewalks This Month

In an effort to finish upgrading the power system of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken will conduct a pair of spacewalks Thursday, July 16, and Tuesday, July 21.

GAMES

How to Play Story of Seasons Friends in Mineral Town

It wasn't always called Story of Seasons. Before it was called such, this franchise went by another name that most people are familiar with- Harvest Moon.

CULTURE

[MUST GET] Lego's NES Replica With Super Mario Bros Combines Everyone's Favorite Childhood Toys

Relive what it was like to have an NES thanks to Lego's 2600-piece replica of the modem. And what's more, it comes with an interactive TV that shows the game Super Mario Bros which you have to turn constantly in order for Mario to actually move.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lego Nintendo Entertainment System

Lego's NES Replica With Super Mario Bros Combines Our Favorite Toys

Tesla Model Y

Elon Musk Cancels Plans for Standard-Range Version of Model Y, Cuts Price by $3,000

Astronaut

NASA Astronauts To Conduct 2 More Spacewalks This Month

Ford Bronco 2021

After 24 Years The Ford Bronco Is Back With New Models

Woman with a video game controller

Kids in School: Here Are Games You Can Play When They’re Away

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

YouTube Star Nicole Thea Perishes Along With Unborn Son

Pack Your Bags, Mecha Fans! Gundam Statue to Be Built in Shanghai in 2021

Elon Musk is Now Officially Richer Than Warren Buffet

Adapting Your Business To The Latest Technology Trends

'Dragon's Dogma' Is Getting a Netflix Anime Adaptation

Real Time Analytics