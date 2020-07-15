Airlines Could Ban In-Flight Hazmat Suits

As the coronavirus pandemic will not die down anytime soon, it is important for everyone to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety as the SARS-CoV-2 virus has already claimed more than 100,000 lives in the U.S. alone. As such, governments and communities around the world are taking implementing strict measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.

This virus can be easily spread to others if you don't observe proper protocols such as wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands thoroughly.

Although traveling is not prohibited, it is limited. So, should you ever find yourself in need to travel, then pack your face mask and maybe this "haute hazmat suit" too while you're at it.

Developed by VYZR Technologies, the BioVYZR 1.0 is a ground-breaking outer layer designed to provide an unmatched degree of protection against airborne hazards in our daily environments.

Based on Toronto, VYZR Technologies was founded in response to the absence of innovative and effective Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) available to the public in the face of a global pandemic.

As practical as they would be, the Telegraph has learned it may not be allowed on board at all as the YouGov poll showed that two thirds (64%) of Britons would not feel safe traveling internationally on a plane. Despite this, 50,000 suits have already been pre-ordered with the first batch to be delivered by the end of July.

Airlines' Grievances

The main concern why this would not be allowed on airlines is because the suit blocks outside sound. Meaning that the user can be heard, but they cannot clearly hear.

A spokesperson for easyJet told Telegraph Travel that if decompression happens, it is crucial for airlines to fit an aircraft oxygen face mask to the traveller which would be impossible.

"We most likely would not allow this on board as it's too big and could impede an exit, alongside the ability for passengers to hear the safety demo. Our focus is on face coverings as opposed to head coverings." said a spokesperson for Ryanair.

The BioVYZR 1.0

Yezin Al-Qaysi, who is the company's co-founder has mentioned that this suit is an adaptation of his company's early invention - a solar visor, to provide hands-free shade in the desert.

Al-Qaysi told Bloomberg that when the outbreak happened, everyone would have access to a Powered Air Purifying Respirator taking a product that is limited to health care and transforming it to be used for public consumption.

Costing $249, the suit has a respirator device that provides clean, filtered air from a lithium battery-operated blower with a battery life of up to 12 hours. Its anti-fogging helmet is only 0.5Celsiuss above normal temperature.

The weatherproof Bio VYZR 1.0 is made from silicone, neoprene and vinyl, weighs less than three pounds, with a chest harness, adjustable side straps and buckles to be secured around the waist.





