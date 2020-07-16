Tech
Beware of the New Android Malware Called BlackRock As It Targets Data From Over 300 Apps!
A new malware targeting Android devices has begun circulating after it emerged from the criminal underworld. It has a ton of malicious capabilities that allows it to steal data from a worrying 337 applications.
This malware strain is named BlackRock, and it was first found by the mobile security firm ThreatFabric in May of 2020.
What Is The Android Malware BlackRock?
Security researchers claim that the malware's code is based on another strain of malware's leaked source code that's named Xerses, which was also based on other malware strains. However, it has been upgraded with more features, where most of the new features focus on stealing people's credit card information and account credentials.
If you've heard of an Android banking trojan, then BlackRock works like most of them. But this particular strain infects more apps than a majority of the strains before it.
This trojan aims to take usernames and passwords wherever possible, but it also gets victims to input their payment card information if the app they're using handles financial transactions, such as shopping or banking apps.
According to ThreatFabric, the data collection technique that the trojan uses takes advantage of overlays. When a user attempts to interact with an official app, the trojan displays a fake window as an overlay that collects the information that the victim enters into it, like card information and login credentials. Then, they use that information and push it through to the official app as if nothing happened.
A report from ZDNet stated that ThreatFabric's researchers found out that most of the BlackRock's overlays are designed to phish financial, social media, messaging, and communication apps. But there are also overlays for phishing data from news, lifestyle, productivity, dating, and shopping apps. If you want to find out what apps were targeted, you can see the BlackRock report's full list.
Read More: Watch Out for Unofficial WhatsApp Downloads Online or Else You Might Be Hacked!
What Does BlackRock Do?
BlackRock isn't unique in the way that it displays its overlays. Within the code, BlackRock works like most malware these days, and it takes advantage of techniques that have been used for a long time.
When BlackRock makes its way onto a device, a malicious app infected with the trojan will ask the user to give access to the device's Accessibility feature, which is one of the most advanced features of the Android operating system. It can be used to perform taps without the user having to touch the screen, and it can automate numerous tasks.
The trojan uses the Accessibility feature to get access to several other permissions on the device then it uses an Android device policy controller, a work profile, to gain admin privileges to the device.
This process is how BlackRock gets to show its overlays. Still, ThreatFabric states that it can do many other malicious operations, which includes reading and sending text messages, logging keystrokes, starting specific apps, showing custom notifications, infecting antivirus apps, and much more.
As of this article's writing, the BlackRock malware is being distributed under the guise of being a Google update package. It is currently found on third-party sites, and the trojan hasn't discovered its way onto the official Play Store. But hackers have found a way to bypass the app review process before, which means BlackRock might appear in the Play Store soon.
[BLOG] New Android banking #Trojan based on the infamous LokiBot that includes overlays for widely used dating, social, communication, crypto and financial apps.https://t.co/MARQO11BXv#Malware is on the rise, but we have mobile #ThreatIntel #MTI — ThreatFabric (@ThreatFabric) July 16, 2020
Read More: [HACKING] Prominent Twitter Accounts Including Elon Musk and Bill Gates Seem to Have Been Hacked
Related Articles
5 Reasons Why Android OS Is Better Than IOS
Apple and Google will always have its patrons. But for those who simply want a device that suits their needs the choice between an Android device or an iOS device can be a difficult one. Let's make it easier for you: Android
Android Users Now Have Dark Mode in G Suite Apps: Here's How to Enable It And Why It's Important
Have you wanted to have night mode on the G Suite apps? Look no further, dark mode is now coming to the G Suite apps on Android! Here's how you can enable it and why you need it.
The Mac ThiefQuest Ransomware Proves All Computers Can Be Infected
If you think having a Mac computer will keep you safe from malware, you are wrong. The ThiefQuest ransomware is proof that even Macs aren't safe.
The Univeristy of California San Francisco Pays $1.14 Million Ransom To Cybercriminals
It looks like ransomware has taken hold of servers at UCSF. Unfortunately, the ransom had to be paid to save their data. But did they try to restore it themselves? Find out here.
Vulnerable Windows Devices Are Being Taken Advantage Of To Spread The Lucifer Malware
There is new malware circulating that's exploiting vulnerabilities in Windows computers, The infected systems are being used to launch DDoS attacks and also turning them into cryptocurrency miners.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
BlackRock: New Android Malware That Targets Data From Over 300 Apps
Be careful with what you're downloading on your Android device since you might become a victim of the malware BlackRock.
SCIENCE
Burger King's Burgers Will Now Be Made From Cows That Fart and Burp Less to Save The Environment
Burping and farting cows can cause a negative effect on our environment, and that's why Burger King doesn't want that to happen.
GAMES
What Is It Like Playing Paper Mario: The Origami King?
Developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo, the first Paper Mario role-playing video game was first released in Japan in 2000 before marketing it to North America by 2001 for the Nintendo 64 home video game console. It was then re-released for the Wii Virtual Console in July 2007 with the Wii U Virtual Console version in 2015.