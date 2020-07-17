New York Plans to Expand the Infrastructure of Electric Vehicles With a $750 Million Investment

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has announced on July 16 that there would be a new investment program where there will be about 750 million dollars allocated to it.





The investment program is so that electric vehicle charging stations and other electric vehicle infrastructure will be built. This program is part of the state's long-term goal to reduce the number of emissions that come out of New York.

Electric Vehicles Are Part of New York's Future

New York will be holding this measure was thought up so that there would be more than 50,000 charging stations created. It will be mostly funded by the investor-owned utility companies owned by New York. The total budget of it all is capped at 701 million dollars up until 2025.

Additionally, around 49 million dollars will be allocated from a settlement from 2017 that was had with the German car manufacturer Volkswagen AG over the diesel emissions cheating scandal. The settlement funds will be meant for funding electric buses intended for schools and transit and electric vehicle charging stations.

The announcement from New York was made following a similar measure that Florida will be taking. On July 10, Florida announced that it would be investing 8.6 million dollars in expanding electric vehicle charging stations, an excellent stepping stone to electric vehicle infrastructure expansion.

The sales for electric vehicles have been slowly increasing over the past couple of years. However, they're still less than 2% of all vehicles that have been sold in the United States in 2019. This information is according to a report from the United States Department of Energy.

The adoption of electric vehicles has been hindered due to reliable electric vehicle charging networks not being available in many places. Most adopters of electric vehicles are all located in a dense concentration in urban areas around the United States' West and East Coasts.

Many carmakers have been trying to make electric vehicles, which includes the pioneer of electric vehicles Tesla. Tesla has increased the range of electric vehicles significantly while only on a single charge. A majority of consumers are still scared of the price it takes to buy an electric vehicle, and the lack of electric vehicle infrastructure is a concern of most people.

What Do People Think About This Announcement?

Here are what users on Twitter think about New York investing into electric vehicle infrastructure:

This is bullsh*t. Why are ratepayers subsidizing electric vehicles for the rich? No. No. Invest in public transportation, reduce utility bills for LMI payers. New York utility customers will subsidize $700M electric vehicle program https://t.co/jUciHEQw0e — Sonal (@Sonal360_) July 16, 2020

Less Pollution from cars = 10,000's of lives saved New Yorkers will be more healthy and happy & therefore more productive Cleaner air, clearer skies. Less money going to Corrupt Governments (oil supply) — Harvey Mushman (@GreenCap13) July 17, 2020

Wtf?! They put all construction projects on hold complaining about money and now they want to spend 750M? China will be the superpower and US will finally default on all its debt. — Sam Trading (@Sam50946470) July 17, 2020

