Tech
Highlight Your Videos: Best Ring Lights for Perfect Lighting in 2020
Even if cameras have improved over the past ten years, ring lights can drastically improve your photo and video quality. A picture or video can be made or be broken by lighting, which is why many people have looked towards using ring lights as a quick way to get results that look professional.
The best ring lights will give uniform lighting on your subject, but it also reduces how much shadows appear, creates specific effects with the color, and emphasizes precise details.
What to Look for in a Ring Light
You'll need to find out what your intended purpose for the ring light is, so determine whether you're trying to take professional pictures of people or products or record videos for your YouTube channel. Ring lights come in different sizes ranging from small ones that attach to your smartphone to studio-sized versions that you can use for a professional setting or a YouTube video.
If you're only taking selfies or recording vlogs, you should get a smaller ring light. On the other hand, if you're thinking of recording videos that aren't vlogs where you're not moving around so much or taking professional photos, then a ring light with a larger diameter is better for you.
Fantastic ring lights you should go for can be customized in terms of the angles and brightness since the light might be too dim or too bright depending on the situation. A few lights also have accessories that help improve your photos or videos, such as a tripod or a remote-control shutter button.
The Best Ring Lights for Perfect Lighting in 2020
It doesn't matter if you're looking to record a video or take selfies, these are the best ring lights for perfect lighting you can get on Amazon right now:
LED Ring Light 10" with Tripod Stand & Phone Holder for Live Streaming & YouTube Video, Dimmable Desk Makeup Ring Light for Photography, Shooting with 3 Light Modes & 10 Brightness Level
This LED ring light is one of the best you can get, and it measures at 10 inches. It's a ring light you put up on a desk or table, and you can easily angle it in any way you want, while it also comes with a tripod and phone stand, which makes it a great value ring light that won't be difficult to use.
This adjustable ring light has three different lighting modes that you can set it to, and it charges through a USB port, so you won't have to worry about batteries.
Read More: 3 Best Phones For A Teenager: How to Choose The Right One? [2020]
Selfie Ring Light, XINBAOHONG Rechargeable Portable Clip-on Selfie Fill Light with 36 LED for Smart Phone Photography, Camera Video, Girl Makes up (White-B, 36LED)
This ring light from XINBAOHONG is an excellent choice if you're only looking to take selfies. It's affordable while also being convenient to use. This ring light can attach right onto your phone. It's also rechargeable, and it lasts a maximum of seven hours on a single charge.
Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light Dimmable Lighting Kit with 78.7-inch Light Stand, Filter and Hot Shoe Adapter for Camera Photo Studio LED Lighting Portrait YouTube Video Shooting (No Carrying Bag)
This dimmable ring light from Neewer is worth the money, especially if you're looking to create YouTube videos or take professional photos. This high-quality LED ring light that can be used indoors and outdoors comes with an orange and white filter, a free-rotating smartphone holder, and a tripod with a secure lock.
This ring light has a size of 18 inches, which is better for any videos or photos that require bright lighting, and the size means you can place a smartphone or DSLR camera at the center. The stand can be adjusted from the starting point of 36.2 inches to a maximum height of 78.7 inches, which means you can place this ring light on the ground.
Read More: The 3 Best Earphones With a Microphone in 2020 for Calls
Related Articles
Chrysler Satisfies Millennials by Rolling Out Concept Portal Brand with Selfie-Taking Capabilities
Considering that millennials are believed to be self-aware and even self-centered, Chrysler has revealed a concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 dedicated to them. Chrysler says it studied the wants and habits of millennials over a 20-year period before coming up with the Chrysler Portal, a car brand that potentially has all millennials want in a car. And to be clear, millennials are people born into the existence of the internet – having been born between late 1980s and early 2000s.
Facebook Will Start Playing Videos With Sound Automatically
Although Facebook remains as the most popular social media in the world, the platform is betting a lot in improving the video experience in order to maintain its users´ numbers.
Taking Selfies Is Okay, But Viewing Them Is Not
Today, with smartphones people are taking selfies more often. A study finds that taking selfies is okay, but viewing them is not.
Fuller Lip Trend: Selfie Queens Going For Lip Surgery
A new study reveals that the driving force behind the fuller lip trend is suprisingly not the fashion industry. Instead, the skyrocketing of lip surgeries is strongly linked to selfie queens.
Facebook Videos Will Now Include Something You Will Probably Hate
Facebook videos represent the company´s intentions to get into the online video ad business, which market's main player is YouTube.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Highlight Your Videos: Best Ring Lights for Perfect Lighting in 2020
When recording a video or taking pictures, lighting is vital to pay attention to, or else you won't look as good as you would look. That's why you need a ring light to help.
SCIENCE
Burger King's Burgers Will Now Be Made From Cows That Fart and Burp Less to Save The Environment
Burping and farting cows can cause a negative effect on our environment, and that's why Burger King doesn't want that to happen.
GAMES
The Upcoming Xbox Games Showcase Will Be An Event That Solely Focuses On Games
The Xbox Games Showcase that's happening on July 23 will be an hour-long event that focuses on games, so prepare to see some great titles during the showcase.