Highlight Your Videos: Best Ring Lights for Perfect Lighting in 2020

Even if cameras have improved over the past ten years, ring lights can drastically improve your photo and video quality. A picture or video can be made or be broken by lighting, which is why many people have looked towards using ring lights as a quick way to get results that look professional.





The best ring lights will give uniform lighting on your subject, but it also reduces how much shadows appear, creates specific effects with the color, and emphasizes precise details.

What to Look for in a Ring Light

You'll need to find out what your intended purpose for the ring light is, so determine whether you're trying to take professional pictures of people or products or record videos for your YouTube channel. Ring lights come in different sizes ranging from small ones that attach to your smartphone to studio-sized versions that you can use for a professional setting or a YouTube video.

If you're only taking selfies or recording vlogs, you should get a smaller ring light. On the other hand, if you're thinking of recording videos that aren't vlogs where you're not moving around so much or taking professional photos, then a ring light with a larger diameter is better for you.

Fantastic ring lights you should go for can be customized in terms of the angles and brightness since the light might be too dim or too bright depending on the situation. A few lights also have accessories that help improve your photos or videos, such as a tripod or a remote-control shutter button.

The Best Ring Lights for Perfect Lighting in 2020

It doesn't matter if you're looking to record a video or take selfies, these are the best ring lights for perfect lighting you can get on Amazon right now:

This LED ring light is one of the best you can get, and it measures at 10 inches. It's a ring light you put up on a desk or table, and you can easily angle it in any way you want, while it also comes with a tripod and phone stand, which makes it a great value ring light that won't be difficult to use.

This adjustable ring light has three different lighting modes that you can set it to, and it charges through a USB port, so you won't have to worry about batteries.

This ring light from XINBAOHONG is an excellent choice if you're only looking to take selfies. It's affordable while also being convenient to use. This ring light can attach right onto your phone. It's also rechargeable, and it lasts a maximum of seven hours on a single charge.

This dimmable ring light from Neewer is worth the money, especially if you're looking to create YouTube videos or take professional photos. This high-quality LED ring light that can be used indoors and outdoors comes with an orange and white filter, a free-rotating smartphone holder, and a tripod with a secure lock.

This ring light has a size of 18 inches, which is better for any videos or photos that require bright lighting, and the size means you can place a smartphone or DSLR camera at the center. The stand can be adjusted from the starting point of 36.2 inches to a maximum height of 78.7 inches, which means you can place this ring light on the ground.

