Auto

General Motors to Launch 12 New Electric Vehicles by 2023

By CaseQ. , Jul 17, 2020 10:17 PM EDT

What brands usually come to mind when you think of electric vehicles? Toyota, Tesla, Nikola, Nissan, and other car brands that were not mentioned here. 

But if you happen to like the cars spearheaded by General Motors namely the Chervolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, then you'll be pleased to know that you don't have to switch loyalties to the competitor just so that you can buy an environment-friendly car. 

General Motors
(Photo : Cost U Less Blog)

According to the 2019 Sustainability Report of General Motors that was noted by Car and Driver, it shared some additional details about 12 of the 20 upcoming EVs promised by the automaker to go on sale by 2023 with an intent to sell at least a million electric vehicles by 2025 in North America and China. 

This is in line with their vision of an all-electric future to support its mantra of "zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion."

"Transitioning to all-electric vehicles is central to a zero-emissions future," said GM CEO Mary Barra as reported by the Arizona Daily Sun adding that their new, flexible platform and Ultium battery system will help the automaker build EVs across all our brands. 

As of this writing, only 4 electric car models have been posted which are the following: the Cadillac Lyriq Electric SUV, the GMC Hummer, the Chevy Bolt EV (with the 2020 model released for the U.S. market), and an electric Buick SUV.  The details of each car are listed below:

2022 Chervolet Bolt EV

Chervolet Bolt EV
(Photo : Chervolet)

The Chervolet will have at least three electric vehicles on the way with the first being the 2022 Chevy Bolt Electric Utility Vehicle which will make its debut next summer. This will be the first vehicle apart from the Cadillac to receive the Super Cruise partially automated driving assistant. 

Apart from the 2022 model of the Chevy Bolt, Chervolet has also announced its battery-electric pickup truck that will highlight at least 400 miles of range having the same size as a Silverado. The other vehicle that was announced would be an SUV catered to "customers looking for an electric option in this segment."

Read Also: General Motors' Chevy Bolt Challenges Tesla's Model S Sedan

Cadillac 2022 Lyriq Electric SUV

Cadillac Lyriq Electric SUV
(Photo : Cadillac)

Cadillac has announced that it will be manufacturing a total of five electric vehicles. Going on sale in the middle of 2021, this vehicle will be the first EV from GM's luxury brand set to debut next month. Car and Driver noted that while the internals are electric, the vehicle itself retains the traditional styling of a gasoline-powered SUV, which should retain some appeal for traditional Cadillac buyers who want a cleaner vehicle without futuristic styling. 

Next up is the Celestiq flagship model whose details haven't been revealed yet as of this writing. In a report from the Arizona Daily Sun, Cadillac will reveal an electric "globally sized luxury three-row SUV" which matches the description of its current XT6 SUV. Also new, Cadillac will offer an all-electric SUV with "attainable luxury -- similar to today's Cadillac XT4." 

Read Also: General Motors Officially Leaves Venezuela As It Sees Decline In April Sales

TAG General Motors, Chervolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, electric vehicles, GM, EV, tesla

Related Articles

It looks like Tesla won't be making a standard-range version of their Model Y car. To compensate for the cancellation, they have cut the price of the Model Y by a small amount.

Elon Musk Cancels Plans for Standard-Range Version of Model Y, Cuts Price by $3,000

It looks like Tesla won't be making a standard-range version of their Model Y car. To compensate for the cancellation, they have cut the price of the Model Y by a small amount.
Elon Musk became richer than Warren Buffett after a boom in Tesla stock, which rose as much as 14% on Monday

Elon Musk is Now Officially Richer Than Warren Buffet

Elon Musk became richer than Warren Buffett after a boom in Tesla stock, which rose as much as 14% on Monday
If you're thinking of investing an electric vehicle, now is the time to do so as electric vehicle owners will soon be paid for charging their car into the grid.

Time to Get an EV? Electric Vehicle Owners Will Soon Get Paid for Charging Their Car

If you're thinking of investing an electric vehicle, now is the time to do so as electric vehicle owners will soon be paid for charging their car into the grid.
The Tesla Cybertruck hasn't been seen in public much at all, but Elon Musk seems to be planning a grandiose cross-country trip for the electric truck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Planning To Have The Cybertruck Drive Across The Country Before 2020 Ends

The Tesla Cybertruck hasn't been seen in public much at all, but Elon Musk seems to be planning a grandiose cross-country trip for the electric truck.
How is Tesla going to change the future? Elon Musk Tweeted that they will be producing short shorts! Was this a joke?

Is Tesla Now Going into Fashion? Elon Musk Says They Will Be Producing Short Shorts! Could He Be Joking?

How is Tesla going to change the future? Elon Musk Tweeted that they will be producing short shorts! Was this a joke?
Was Tesla able to make a profit despite the coronavirus? HOW!?

Elon Musk Celebrates in His Letter: Was Tesla Able to Make Profit Despite the Pandemic?

Was Tesla able to make a profit despite the coronavirus? HOW!?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

POS System Software Booming Market Demand

Are you still storing all your money in a big box at the store counter? Well, you might be one of the victims of store robberies that we all read about in the newspapers. No? To keep it this way only, we have a capable software that will digitize all the operations of your store. Forget the brick and mortar structure, and move to modern store management in the post-pandemic world. This your one-stop solution to move towards ultimate digitalization. Want to know more? Read on!

SCIENCE

Burger King's Burgers Will Now Be Made From Cows That Fart and Burp Less to Save The Environment

Burping and farting cows can cause a negative effect on our environment, and that's why Burger King doesn't want that to happen.

GAMES

The Upcoming Xbox Games Showcase Will Be An Event That Solely Focuses On Games

The Xbox Games Showcase that's happening on July 23 will be an hour-long event that focuses on games, so prepare to see some great titles during the showcase.

CULTURE

Check Out Superman Building His Own Custom PC

Others are starting to get their hands dirty. And nothing is hotter than a celebrity nerd building his own PC from scratch. And if you are slow on the uptake, the one I'm referring to is none other than Henry Cavill himself or a.k.a. Superman.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

British Airways Boeing 747

British Airways Retires Its Entire Boeing 747 Fleet

Man Wearing a Bio VYZR hazmat suit

Thinking of Wearing a Hazmat Suit on the Plane? Probably Not a Good Idea

Android OS Is Better Than IOS

5 Reasons Why Android OS Is Better Than IOS

3 Ways To Combine Videos Into One | Online and Desktop

3 Ways To Combine Videos Into One | Online and Desktop

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

It Looks Like the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Will Be the Most Powerful AMG V8 So Far

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

It Looks Like the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Will Be the Most Powerful AMG V8 So Far

Is Ford's 2020 Ecoboost Mustang Really Worth the Value?

New York Plans to Expand the Infrastructure of Electric Vehicles With a $750 Million Investment

12 New Electric Vehicles Coming Your Way Courtesy of General Motors

Real Time Analytics