Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, Rebukes Trump Administration's COVID-19 Response
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the whole world to the point where people are getting admitted for the virus every day with overworked doctors and health care professionals doing their best to keep the patients alive.
However, because of some people's blatant disregard for the safety measures put in place, good people are dropping like flies one by one unless we take this epidemic seriously and follow the health protocols set in place by medical professionals.
But it's a very different case when even the administration governing the land is not doing a good job in controlling the outbreak which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg implied when he took the stand and criticized the president and his administration for the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic in a report from CNN Business.
In his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who also heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the CEO expressed his dismay at how the government is going against the advice of America's top healthcare professionals and how America is faring against this disease compared to the rest of the world.
"I just think that it was avoidable and it's really disappointing that we still don't have adequate testing, that the credibility of top scientists like yourself and the CDC are being undermined and until recently that parts of the administration were calling into question whether people should even follow basic best practices like wearing masks," Zuckerberg said.
Reopening America Too Quickly
Even as the number of cases grows in the United States day by day, America's doors have once again been opened in order for the economy to recover.
Restaurants, pubs, barbershops, department stores. You name it. However, it comes at a great cost as the number of people who have contracted the virus are breaking records.
Although Dr. Fauci said that some states were able to abide by protocols for a safe reopening, some citizens, however, the country "went from lockdown to caution into the wind."
Dr. Fauci has often been the subject of criticism by the Trump administration for his leadership in leading the response to the pandemic.
If you've missed watching the live interview, you can watch it again here.
Read Also: HelloMask: Could Transparent Eco-Friendly Surgical Face Masks be the Next Big Thing?
Facebook's Actions Against Misinformation about the COVID-19 Pandemic
Until a vaccine is found, the virus is not going anywhere and is here to stay. It has been around for more than 4 months now, but there are some people who do not know the severity of this virus which can cause them to panic courtesy of false information.
In order to disseminate factual and accurate information, Facebook has cracked down on hoaxes and false information. It has removed content spreading misinformation or conspiracy theories and warned people who "like" posts that are deemed to be false according to a report from CBS News.
Facebook has also built an information center to direct users to "authoritative information" about the virus and launched a feature called "Facts about COVID-19" intended to debunk common myths last March.
Read Also: [COVID-19 Update] Russian Spies Target Organisations Researching Coronavirus Vaccines
