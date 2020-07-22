How to Maximize Your ROI Through Telemarketing

You may think that the digital age, has made telemarketing obsolete, but when done right, B2B telemarketing can be very effective. In fact, according to a recent survey on Linkedin, nearly ninety percent of Fortune 500s reported that telemarketing was one of the most successful ways to engage new clients. Keep reading to find out how to source and utilize a telemarketing agency to boost sales.

Let's dive in.

What is a Telemarketing Agency?

Simply put, a telemarketing agency acts as an extension of your business to contact a list or perspectives for your business. Often you will come across people with little to no experience giving cold calling a go before they move on to something else. This will obviously not generate sales.

Instead, you want to hire a group of dedicated and trained salespeople committed to delivering amazing results.

When researching a telemarketing agency consider the following:

● Cost

● Expertise

● Efficient

● Flexible

● Proven Track Record

● Can personalise their sales pitch

Often businesses will questions how outsourcing can be more cost-effective. The answer is pretty simple. Every time your valuable marketing team has to turn their focus to cold-calling you lose time and money. If you choose to hire some salespeople, the training itself can cost thousands followed by a high turnover rate/ Basically, its a potential disaster waiting to happen.

A specialised team, like Pearl Lemon Sales, comes completely trained and motivated to deliver above and beyond your projected goals. They also are skilled troubleshooters that can handle past issues, such as lead loss.

Lead Loss

This is the proverbial kiss of death when it comes to inbound marketing. Inbound marketing is popular and has the potential to convert if and when it is directed by an experienced sales team that has a plan and knows how to execute it.

The key is in the data. An experienced team will take your inbound marketing data and find and solve the issues that are creating "lead loss". They then will devise a detailed game plan to capture, nurture, and convert your leads.

Working Together

As mentioned above choosing a flexible team is important. If you already have a skilled sales team but need help with the less than exciting legwork hiring a telemarketing agency can help. They can warm up your prospects and set appointments so you can utilise your teams' skills for the all-important close.

This creates a perfect symbiotic sales relationship that offers excellent results and reduces overhead and wasted time.

Take Away

If your business needs a sales injection and you are tired of training salespeople only to see them give up and quit, contact a successful telemarketing agency now. Do your due diligence and look for a team with an impressive track record and proven ROI. Your sales team should work for and with you, supporting your current team and taking your branding and message to the next level. By hiring a skilled marketing team that knows how to generate quality leads, warm-up prospects, and close, you can expect incredible results for less money and time then working in-house. Make a call today!

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.