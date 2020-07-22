The Best Writing Apps and Software for Fast Writing

No matter if you're a professional writer or a student, it's important to have a suitable software solution to create high-quality content. Some of the best apps on the market offer a wide set of features and tools that allow seamless writing process, quick editing, and availability both offline and online. Also, there's the question of design that plays a significant role in our choice of writing software. Writers need to be able to focus on their work without any nuances on the side distracting them from their work.

Therefore, we have decided to let you in on some of the best writing apps and software solutions that allow a fast and seamless writing process.

Grammarly

This is a web-based app that allows you to create textual content and have your literary work edited and proofread by an AI technology-driven software. Grammarly is available for both desktop and mobile devices as well as a series of popular operating systems such as Windows, Android, and iOS. The app also has a premium version that gives you the ability to have human proofreaders and editors check your content for authenticity or provide suggestions on how to improve your content in terms of different goals you can set before you even start writing.

The fact that you can get suggestions on how to fix your style or improve your wording is what makes this piece of software popular with students. Combined with authenticity check, Grammarly helps young academics create original content even when they're not able to come up with authentic ideas. A student could find free business essays at Samplius and use Grammarly to form an original piece of content. The best part is that all your work is saved on your home page when you log in so you can access anything you wrote, wherever you are, as long as you have an active Grammarly account.

Google Docs

This is a free word processor app that allows you to create, edit, and format any type of textual content and also insert multimedia objects such as images, videos, and similar pieces of content that would enhance the effectiveness of your task. There is a wide range of tools that you can use to change your font, adjust paragraphs, provide comments, as well as share your work with your friends or colleagues and allow them different levels of access, depending on their role in your project.

User-level access, which you can set, gives other people the right to read through your content, shared it with other people, edit or comment on your work. This is what makes Google Docs one of the best pieces of software for collaborative projects and college assignments. The best part is that all you need to use Google docs is a Google account which is easy to acquire, in case you don't have one. This also means that you can access your work anywhere in the world just by logging into your Google account.

The platform is available for old types of devices as well as operating systems currently available on the market. You can use it with virtually any browser you want, which makes it highly compatible.

MS Word

Probably the most famous word processor in the world, MS Word offers a wide range of tools and features that you can use to create anything from college essays to a professional resume that you can later send to a potential employer. There is a series of templates that you can use to create all sorts of textual files.

Another great feature that Word offers and that's not available with many of its competitors is the Dictate feature. This gives you the ability to dictate using your microphone while the app writes sentences for you. This option is designed primarily to help people with disabilities to create textual content but it's also useful for those of us who are too lazy to use our fingers or have a momentary issue with our keyboard that doesn't allow us to type correctly.

Furthermore, Word also offers spellchecking and editing tools to fix your content before publishing it or sending it out to a recipient. An extensive library of different languages provides people from different backgrounds with the means to write and edit their work in their native tongue. Besides if your vocabulary is not extensive enough, words can offer synonyms or terms which are easier to read.

Conclusion

These were some of the best word processors and editing tools that you can get to produce high-quality content. There are several other useful software solutions that you can use, however, we believe these are the best options currently available on the market. Nevertheless, it's important to understand that the quality of your work doesn't depend on the quality of the software you're using but, on your creativity and inspiration.

Author Bio:

Bobbie Sanchez is a freelance content writer engaged with several online publishers. His work is focused on student lifestyle and academic software development. As a writer, Bobbie tends to create authentic content that offers applicable pieces of advice.

