Which Student Laptop is Best for You?

As a student, a laptop should not be missing from your arsenal to tackle your exams and thesis. But what must a laptop meet for you? Do you want to work with specific software or should it be easy to carry in your bag? Here you will find advice on which laptop you need for your studies.

1. Acer Swift 3 SF314-58-58XS

The Acer Swift 3 SF314-58-58XS is immediately notable for its excellent value for money. It's a user-friendly, no-fuss laptop that does what it should do. In addition, it starts up very quickly. So you don't have to wait hours for it to get that far. It has a very large storage of 512 GB. Ideal, because you don't have to worry about your laptop getting slow. With its 14 inch it is a perfect size. It is small enough to carry in your bag on the go and large enough to comfortably watch movies and series. As icing on the cake, it has an elegant design that will make you stand out.

Graphic design and photo editing

If you follow a graphic education, your laptop must be powerful enough to run heavy programs. Great if you work with Photoshop or InDesign, for example, and have your internet browser and Spotify open at the same time. You also need enough power for multitasking. That is why we recommend a laptop with at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor. Choose a Full HD screen or higher, so that you can work on your graphic projects in high resolution.

You can also choose to rent a laptop (translated to Dutch: laptop huren) if you are following a short course.

2. Lenovo ThinkBook 14

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 is one of our favorite laptops for several reasons. It just does a lot of good at a surprisingly low price. In terms of connections, you get the full package with multiple USB ports and even an HDMI connections. One of the USB ports also supports fast charging so you can charge your smartphone faster, while another port is hidden under a flap and ideal for a wireless mouse connector.

In terms of performance, you get 10th generation Intel processors and the choice of 8GB or 16GB RAM. This is more than sufficient for daily work, but it is better not to play heavy games. The battery also lasts about five hours and although that is not great, the ThinkBook 14 does support fast charging so you don't have to spend hours at a socket.

3. Microsoft Surface Go 2

Microsoft's devices are known for their higher price tags, which is why the Surface Go series proves popular with the more budget-conscious consumer. Surface Go 2 is Microsoft's best affordable hybrid tablet and continues that tradition with its reasonable price and premium design. It even runs the full Windows 10 operating system, so it is better than other tablets in terms of useful programs. Unfortunately, the basic configuration, like its predecessor, has a little too little power under the hood. If you're looking for the best student laptops, this one is definitely a good contender.

Pro tip: For many people, the iPad is the screen they view the most, it is the most widely used monitor for mail, social media, apps and more. However, ordinary computers also have a role to play. Let your iPad work with your Mac or PC to literally broaden your view of the computer world. You can also rent an ipad (translated to Dutch: ipad huren) if you need a ipad for a short time.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.