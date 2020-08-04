How To
Unique song for your loved ones: The modern way of making them feel special
Gone are the days when we resort to greeting cards to make our loved ones feel special. There are modern ways now that you can explore to express your love, gratitude, and well-wishes to your family and friends. One of which is by gifting them a unique song.
One-of-a-kind song for any occasion
Want to wish your mom a happy birthday? Propose to your main squeeze? Send a lullaby to your pregnant friend? Create a song for the first dance at your wedding? Let Songlorious handle that!
Songlorious is a company with a stable of musicians who will compose and perform a one-of-a-kind song - especially for you.
Watch this video to find out the three easy steps to have your own unique song dedicated to your loved ones:
Aside from the main details (Who is the song for? What's the occasion? What's the song about?), you also get to choose the genre (there's a choice of 10 from country to blues and electropop), the mood (happy, sad, romantic, reflective, funny), and even the song length (30 seconds to 3 minutes). You can even decide the voice preference (male, female, or none).
Your custom song will be ready for download within four days. Prices begin at $45.
