Tech

Buildots Raises $16 Million as It Brings AI Computer Vision to Construction Management

By Val Leff , Aug 05, 2020 04:19 AM EDT
(Photo : Eyal Toueg)

Buildots, the company bringing AI to construction, recently announced that it had secured $16 million in funding to leverage the power of AI to track, analyze and provide actionable data for construction project teams. The $3 million seed and $13 million series A rounds were led by TLV Partners with the participation of Innogy Ventures, Tidhar Construction Group, Ziv Aviram, co-founder of Mobileye & OrCam, Magma Ventures head Zvika Limon, serial entrepreneurs Benny Schnaider & Avigdor Willenz, and Gil Geva, chairman of Tidhar.

Large projects still rely on tedious manual record-taking by project managers who often keep track of hundreds of thousands of tasks and the progress of dozens of contractors. Productivity in the construction industry has plateaued with researchers estimating that 98 percent of megaprojects suffer cost overruns of more than 30 percent and 77 percent are at least 40 percent late.

Buildots uses hardhat-mounted cameras to capture imaging of every detail of an ongoing project during regular site walks. The data is then automatically compared to the design model - an electricity socket installed even a few inches from where it should be is visible in the dashboard along with a photo - allowing mistakes or omissions to be corrected immediately at a fraction of what it could cost to rectify them weeks or months later.

"In the short time since we started rolling out our product, the immense value it brings to the industry has become clear," said Roy Danon, CEO of Buildots. "Any efficient process must have proper controls in place, but till now, automatic process control has been impossible to implement in construction. Thanks to the latest advancements in the fields of AI and computer vision, we've been able to bring modern systems that are ubiquitous in other industries, to construction."

The Automated Process Management solution created by Buildots compares the collected data with the project's design & schedule and provides essential tools for general contractors and developers to track their projects and make better decisions. The dashboard displays the percentage of the project completed broken down by each trade while also consolidating and allowing for the easy tracking of the loose ends that need to be completed. These functionalities, and others, integrate with existing construction management tools.

The UK and Israel-based company was founded in 2018 by Roy Danon, Aviv Leibovici, and Yakir Sundry. All three graduated from 'Talpiot', the creative engine of the Israeli Defense Forces and its most prestigious unit. The company has grown to 35 top developers, engineers, researchers and business professionals. They count among their clients two of the ten largest construction companies in Europe, as well as the largest Israeli construction firm. Buildots also has plans to make their product available to the US market in the coming year.

"Since founding the company, we have managed to prove both technical feasibility and product-market fit, by deploying the product on large-scale construction projects and showing huge returns for our customers," explained co-founder Roy Danon. "This new funding round is a great sign of confidence by existing and new investors, and will be used to scale and improve our product, and expand to new regions."

"Buildots have been able to solve a challenge that for many seemed unconquerable, delivering huge potential for changing the way we complete our projects," said Gil Geva, chairman of Tidhar Construction Group. "The combination of an ambitious vision, great team and strong execution abilities quickly led us from being a customer to joining as an investor to take part in their journey."

"Analysts have identified a $1.6 trillion opportunity to close the construction productivity gap," said Shahar Tzafrir, managing partner at TLV Partners. "The team at Buildots has been able to produce a solution that will help close that gap by bringing automation and control to construction, assisting managers to complete projects on time and within budget."

For further information about Buildots, please visit www.buildots.com.

About Buildots

Buildots, incorporates Artificial Intelligence and 3D computer vision technologies to provide on-site project teams with a platform which tracks activity and progress, optimises subcontractor productivity, increases on-site efficiency and reduces time and costs.

The system works by site employees wearing a hard-hat-mounted 360 degrees sensor-camera during weekly or daily site walks, which records data. This data is uploaded, analysed using Buildots' patent pending algorithms and compared with the project's planned status. Project dashboards are then updated with latest status reports, 360 degrees site images and insights on any design or schedule discrepancies. Notifications of this information are then sent to relevant team members.

The system safeguards data protection as the cameras do not record sound. Personal data from videos such as people is cleared before they are processed.

TAG construction, AI

Related Articles

There is a new AI that uses an algorithm that seems to be better than what researchers are using right now.

This New Artificial Intelligence Can Determine The Orbits of Planets Faster Than Traditional Methods

There is a new AI that uses an algorithm that seems to be better than what researchers are using right now.
A new model will be helping AI make better decisions as it seems they will now consider the ethics of what they do.

Thanks To New Model, Artificial Intelligence Can Now Make More Ethical Decisions

A new model will be helping AI make better decisions as it seems they will now consider the ethics of what they do.
What makes the Mercedes Benz and Nvidia partnership autonomous driving better than the rest?

Mercedes Benz Partners with Nvidia Towards Better Autonomous Vehicles by 2024: Could They Beat Their Competitors?

What makes the Mercedes Benz and Nvidia partnership autonomous driving better than the rest?
Researchers have figured out a way to transform a few dozen pixels into a high resolution image of a face that are 64 Times better using artificial intelligence.

AI Can Now Fix Blurry Faces Turning Them into 'Super-Resolution' Images: Here's How

Researchers have figured out a way to transform a few dozen pixels into a high resolution image of a face that are 64 Times better using artificial intelligence.
Facebook's new AI called the RegNet works much faster than Google's EfficientNet! What could be next for Facebook?

Facebook's AI Beats Google: Runs 5x Faster on GPUs!

Facebook's new AI called the RegNet works much faster than Google's EfficientNet! What could be next for Facebook?
Intel formed an Artificial Intelligence Products Group headed by Naveen Rao, previous CEO of Nervana Systems. Rao sees the industry moving at breakneck speed.

Intel's Frenetic AI Will Rule In The Next 5 Years

Intel formed an Artificial Intelligence Products Group headed by Naveen Rao, previous CEO of Nervana Systems. Rao sees the industry moving at breakneck speed. "It's incredible," he said, pertaining to how AI will change human lives.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Buildots Raises $16 Million as It Brings AI Computer Vision to Construction Management

Buildots uses hardhat-mounted 360° cameras to seamlessly determine the exact status of an ongoing project and provides invaluable insight to contractors.

SCIENCE

2 NASA Astronauts Are Home from ISS, Proving SpaceX Can Safely Bring People to and from Space

After a two-month mission, SpaceX brings back home 2 astronauts, proving that it could transport people to and from space safely.

GAMES

Something is Surely Brewing Within Destiny 2

How are you keeping on? There's a whole lot of content in the game and even though some of it is going away, the great variety won't go anywhere. On top of that, new stuff will be added and the huge add-on announced not that long ago kind of gives you hint about that. If you've played this game long enough, then you know you can't have everything, but what if there was a way? Of course, we're talking about Destiny 2 boosting. But it's not just good for herding some items. Our services can be used for any in-game goal, small or big.

REVIEWS

The 1967 Shelby GT500 from Past to Present

There's definitely no shortage of Ford Mustang models. Since 1964, Ford and his groundbreaking team of designers have gone to painstaking lengths to create countless models of this iconic sports car.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tangelo app

New App, Tangelo, Makes It Possible for Low-Income Families to Order Fruit and Vegetables for Free

John Boyne inadvertently included fictional items from the Legend of Zelda video game

John Boyne Inadvertently Included Legend of Zelda Fictional Items into His Book

Social media network Twitter is popular all over the world

Twitter Bans Thousands of Accounts They Crack Down on QAnon

Apple Company

Apple to Completely Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

Windows 10 Start Menu with curved corners

The Start Menu On Windows 10 Has A Change That's Right Around The Corner

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

New App, Tangelo, Makes It Possible for Low-Income Families to Order Fruit and Vegetables for Free

Twitter Might End up Paying a $250-Million Fine for Misuse of User Data

Implementing Virtual Reality Training in a Company

Shoot It Right From the Start - Unfold Digital Photography with These 11 Methods

William English, the Man Who Co-Invented the First Computer Mouse, Passes Away at 91

Real Time Analytics