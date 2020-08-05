An Insight Into 6 Common Cyber Scams and How to Avoid Them

It is surprising how cybercriminals can be creative. Every day, they come up with different ways of hacking into people's accounts. With technological advancements, it is challenging not to use the internet. But how do you avoid cybercriminals in your day to day activities? We'll share an insight into the common cyber scams and how to avoid being tricked.

Password cracking

Password cracking is a common cyber scam that is familiar to everyone. One way in which cybercriminals can hack into your account is by use of brute force. It is whereby they guess your password using all relevant clues to access your system.

You can avoid falling into a password hack by downloading a password manager such as NordPass free or by regularly changing your passwords.

Wireless hijacking

Wireless hijackers hack into your devices using your wifi network or modem or router. By hacking into your devices, they can access your accounts and thus your details.

Regularly change your password on your router and modem. Secondly, use a password to protect your wifi and be stingy with it. You never know who is malicious.

Phishing

Phishing is another cyber scam that is unknown to many people. Phishing tricks you into downloading an app and ads only to find that it is a malware such as ransomware, Trojan, works, or spyware. Many phishing scams are communication sites-based, such as social media and emails that trick you into providing critical information like bank details.

Avoid phishing attempts by not clicking on emails, attachments, ads, and links that are unknown to you. Also, double-check app logos and verify by checking reviews.

Lottery scams

Almost everyone has heard of a lottery scam. You receive a message claiming you have won an enormous sum of money, and to get it you have to wire some cash to get it released. Again, you have to send personal details for verification, and within no time, you've lost all your money in the bank, and the amount you sent is gone.

First, if you have not participated in the lottery, ignore such messages. Secondly, if you have, do a Google search to verify the email, and thirdly, it is crucial to never send your credentials to anyone you don't know.

Online dating scams

Online dating is popular nowadays, but not all of that has a happy ending. You never know the stranger on the other side of the web. If you meet someone who develops strong emotional feelings for you in a short time and begins to ask for money of personal details, there is a 99% probability of that person being a scammer.

Scrutinize any online relationship, do not send money to a stranger, or your details. If you plan a meeting offline, meet in a public place, and inform your friends so that they know where you are early.

Credit card/ bank loan scams

Sometimes you get a message in the name of a bank to offer you a quick loan, but there is a requirement to pay processing fees. Such scammers are very dangerous as they target getting your bank details to steal your cash.

When the deal is too good, think twice! A certified institution wouldn't offer you a loan without checking and analyzing your financial status. Watch and monitor your accounts and transactions closely.

CONCLUSION

Use a password manager to be on the safe side and carefully scrutinize any online activity before you indulge.

