Tech

An Insight Into 6 Common Cyber Scams and How to Avoid Them

By Staff Reporter , Aug 05, 2020 04:35 PM EDT
(Photo : pixabay)

It is surprising how cybercriminals can be creative. Every day, they come up with different ways of hacking into people's accounts. With technological advancements, it is challenging not to use the internet. But how do you avoid cybercriminals in your day to day activities? We'll share an insight into the common cyber scams and how to avoid being tricked.

Password cracking

Password cracking is a common cyber scam that is familiar to everyone. One way in which cybercriminals can hack into your account is by use of brute force. It is whereby they guess your password using all relevant clues to access your system.

You can avoid falling into a password hack by downloading a password manager such as NordPass free or by regularly changing your passwords.

Wireless hijacking

Wireless hijackers hack into your devices using your wifi network or modem or router. By hacking into your devices, they can access your accounts and thus your details.

Regularly change your password on your router and modem.  Secondly, use a password to protect your wifi and be stingy with it. You never know who is malicious.

Phishing

Phishing is another cyber scam that is unknown to many people. Phishing tricks you into downloading an app and ads only to find that it is a malware such as ransomware, Trojan, works, or spyware. Many phishing scams are communication sites-based, such as social media and emails that trick you into providing critical information like bank details.

Avoid phishing attempts by not clicking on emails, attachments, ads, and links that are unknown to you. Also, double-check app logos and verify by checking reviews.

Lottery scams

Almost everyone has heard of a lottery scam. You receive a message claiming you have won an enormous sum of money, and to get it you have to wire some cash to get it released. Again, you have to send personal details for verification, and within no time, you've lost all your money in the bank, and the amount you sent is gone.

First, if you have not participated in the lottery, ignore such messages. Secondly, if you have, do a Google search to verify the email, and thirdly, it is crucial to never send your credentials to anyone you don't know.

Online dating scams

Online dating is popular nowadays, but not all of that has a happy ending. You never know the stranger on the other side of the web. If you meet someone who develops strong emotional feelings for you in a short time and begins to ask for money of personal details, there is a 99% probability of that person being a scammer.

Scrutinize any online relationship, do not send money to a stranger, or your details. If you plan a meeting offline,  meet in a public place, and inform your friends so that they know where you are early.

Credit card/ bank loan scams

Sometimes you get a message in the name of a bank to offer you a quick loan, but there is a requirement to pay processing fees. Such scammers are very dangerous as they target getting your bank details to steal your cash.

When the deal is too good, think twice! A certified institution wouldn't offer you a loan without checking and analyzing your financial status. Watch and monitor your accounts and transactions closely.

CONCLUSION

Use a password manager to be on the safe side and carefully scrutinize any online activity before you indulge.

TAG
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

An Insight Into 6 Common Cyber Scams and How to Avoid Them

It is surprising how cybercriminals can be creative. Every day, they come up with different ways of hacking into people's accounts. With technological advancements, it is challenging not to use the internet.

SCIENCE

2 NASA Astronauts Are Home from ISS, Proving SpaceX Can Safely Bring People to and from Space

After a two-month mission, SpaceX brings back home 2 astronauts, proving that it could transport people to and from space safely.

GAMES

Something is Surely Brewing Within Destiny 2

How are you keeping on? There's a whole lot of content in the game and even though some of it is going away, the great variety won't go anywhere. On top of that, new stuff will be added and the huge add-on announced not that long ago kind of gives you hint about that. If you've played this game long enough, then you know you can't have everything, but what if there was a way? Of course, we're talking about Destiny 2 boosting. But it's not just good for herding some items. Our services can be used for any in-game goal, small or big.

REVIEWS

The 1967 Shelby GT500 from Past to Present

There's definitely no shortage of Ford Mustang models. Since 1964, Ford and his groundbreaking team of designers have gone to painstaking lengths to create countless models of this iconic sports car.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tangelo app

New App, Tangelo, Makes It Possible for Low-Income Families to Order Fruit and Vegetables for Free

John Boyne inadvertently included fictional items from the Legend of Zelda video game

John Boyne Inadvertently Included Legend of Zelda Fictional Items into His Book

Social media network Twitter is popular all over the world

Twitter Bans Thousands of Accounts They Crack Down on QAnon

Apple Company

Apple to Completely Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

Windows 10 Start Menu with curved corners

The Start Menu On Windows 10 Has A Change That's Right Around The Corner

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

New App, Tangelo, Makes It Possible for Low-Income Families to Order Fruit and Vegetables for Free

Twitter Might End up Paying a $250-Million Fine for Misuse of User Data

William English, the Man Who Co-Invented the First Computer Mouse, Passes Away at 91

Buildots Raises $16 Million as It Brings AI Computer Vision to Construction Management

An Insight Into 6 Common Cyber Scams and How to Avoid Them

Real Time Analytics